Caffey Charged With Hitting Officer With Car Door, Driving Toward 2nd Officer

Monday, July 10, 2017

Police have charged Brandon Lebron Caffey with hitting one police officer with his car door and driving toward a second officer.

Caffey, 30, of 5681 Bunch St., was also found with a loaded handgun, though he is a convicted felon.

Caffey was charged with excessive vehicle noise, reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, disorderly conduct, theft, aggravated assault on police, possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

Two officers said they were working an extra job at the Waffle House on Brainerd Road early Sunday morning when a 2014 Dodge Charger pulled into the parking lot with extremely loud music.

The driver was asking people on the lot for jumper cables for a second vehicle that was not running.

An officer said he politely asked the man to turn down the music and he said he would, but he walked off. When he said he asked the man twice more to turn down the music, he began to yell obscenities at the officers, saying they were just security guards.

An officer said he was then struck twice by a door on the vehicle. He said he tried to tase the man, but he pulled the probes out of his chest and appear not to be fazed. He then almost hit the second officer as he sped off the lot.

Other officers spotted the vehicle at the Timber Ridge Apartments on Timber Knoll Drive. Officers found the gun with eight live rounds as well as a bag of marijuana and cigarillos commonly used to smoke marijuana.

Caffrey was convicted of three counts of robbery in Jefferson County, Tn., in 2010.