Caffey Charged With Hitting Officer With Car Door, Driving Toward 2nd Officer

Monday, July 10, 2017
Brandon Lebron Caffey
Brandon Lebron Caffey

Police have charged Brandon Lebron Caffey with hitting one police officer with his car door and driving toward a second officer.

Caffey, 30, of 5681 Bunch St., was also found with a loaded handgun, though he is a convicted felon.

Caffey was charged with excessive vehicle noise, reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, disorderly conduct, theft, aggravated assault on police, possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

Two officers said they were working an extra job at the Waffle House on Brainerd Road early Sunday morning when a 2014 Dodge Charger pulled into the parking lot with extremely loud music.

The driver was asking people on the lot for jumper cables for a second vehicle that was not running.

An officer said he politely asked the man to turn down the music and he said he would, but he walked off. When he said he asked the man twice more to turn down the music, he began to yell obscenities at the officers, saying they were just security guards.

An officer said he was then struck twice by a door on the vehicle. He said he tried to tase the man, but he pulled the probes out of his chest and appear not to be fazed. He then almost hit the second officer as he sped off the lot.

Other officers spotted the vehicle at the Timber Ridge Apartments on Timber Knoll Drive. Officers found the gun with eight live rounds as well as a bag of marijuana and cigarillos commonly used to smoke marijuana.

Caffrey was convicted of three counts of robbery in Jefferson County, Tn., in 2010.

 

 


McCullough Was Working At Chicken Place While 11-Month-Old Daughter Was In Hot Car; He Fled After Handing Her Lifeless Body To Passerby

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For June 30-July 6

Old Photo And Deep Zoom Technique Give Details Of St. Elmo In 1905


McCullough Was Working At Chicken Place While 11-Month-Old Daughter Was In Hot Car; He Fled After Handing Her Lifeless Body To Passerby

Police said 30-year-old Travis McCullough was working in his father's chicken place on Tunnel Boulevard while leaving his 11-month-old daughter in a hot car on Saturday. He later found the daughter dead in the vehicle, and he fled after handing her lifeless body to a passerby. McCullough was charged with criminal homicide and three counts of aggravated child neglect. Also ... (click for more)

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For June 30-July 6

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for June 30-July 6: 06-30-17 Savanna Slaton, 27, of 1 Ernest Drive, Ringgold arrested on an outstanding warrant. Joshua Wayne Lowery, 27, of 103 Oglethorpe Ridge Lane, Fort Oglethorpe arrested for driving while suspended. Alexander Hollis Rattanaxay, 21, of 302 Peachbloom Drive, Chattanooga arrested on charges of possession ... (click for more)

Let's Look At Alternative Funding Source For Camp Jordan Expansion - And Response (2)

If the County and East Ridge-are going to consider declaring the Jordan Crossing development as a TIF region let's look at the much needed items the TIF money can be used for besides Camp Jordan; 1. Classroom expansions at Spring Creek Elementary 2. Sidewalks throughout East Ridge 3. Hardscape improvements along Ringgold Road along with the grants already ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Just Say 'No'

I believe the most blatant act of tomfoolery (with apologies to any politically-correct soul named Tom) to take place in Chattanooga’s most-recent history will begin to unfold today when “the state” begins in earnest to disrupt five of our most-needy public schools. Yes, and this is because of a distinct educational failure – some people were never taught how to say “No!” Candace ... (click for more)

Baylor School Tennis: Kevin Donovan is New Boys And Girls Head Coach

  Tennis teaching pro Kevin Donovan has been looking for a coaching position for several years and now he has found the right fit for he and his family. Saturday, Baylor School director of tennis Ned Caswell announced that Donovan, who is currently a teaching pro at Manker Patten Tennis Club, is the new Baylor head tennis coach for boys and girls. “Kevin has so much ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC To Host Nashville Tuesday In NPSL Playoffs

 Chattanooga FC kicks off the 2017 NPSL playoffs at home this Tuesday, thanks to a decisive 3-0 win Saturday night on the road against FC Carolina United. Goals by Felipe Antonio, Felipe Olivera, and Sindre Welo assured the boys in blue of playing one more match at Finley. The win cemented Chattanooga FC's #2 spot in the Western division, just ahead of Inter Nashville FC on ... (click for more)


