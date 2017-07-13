HCSO Involved In Multi-Agency Response To Vehicle Pursuit From Marion County

Thursday, July 13, 2017

Earlier Thursday morning, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a pursuit that crossed county lines and ended after the vehicle crashed near the 6000 block of Browntown Road.

One suspect was taken into custody while another fled on foot. HCSO K-9 personnel were called to the scene to assist the MCSO look for the suspect. After approximately an hour, the suspect was located by authorities at the intersection of Levi Road and Levi Road Extension

approximately (3) miles from the crash site.



The apprehension of the fleeing suspect was a combined effort of Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Red Bank Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and Chattanooga Police Department personnel.



The investigation regarding this incident and the suspects involved is ongoing.

