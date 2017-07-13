Jaycees Closing Out Good Work In Chattanooga

Thursday, July 13, 2017

The Chattanooga Jaycees are closing out their good work that lasted for decades in Chattanooga.

The Jaycees this week closed on the $3,650,000 sale of the original Jaycee Tower on College Hill on the West Side.

Wishrock Housing Partners is completely renovating the 18-story tower that still serves elderly, low-income residents.

Doug Chinery, who has been involved with the Jaycees since the early 1970s, said some of the upper floor units have already been fixed up.

He said the local club took on the ambitious tower project, then built a second one after the initial tower was full upon opening.

The club earlier disposed of the second tower.

The Jaycees had some dynamic leaders in the early days of the club, but it finally disbanded.

A Jaycee Foundation, however, remains in effect.

Mr. Chinery said it will also disband after disposing of any money left over from the payment for the tower. He said the proceeds would go toward bettering the lives of the tower residents.