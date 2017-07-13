Corker Welcomes Amendments To Health Care Bill; To Support Motion To Proceed To The Legislation Next Week

Thursday, July 13, 2017

Senator Bob Corker on Thursday said he supports amendments to the Senate health care legislation.

He said he will support the motion to proceed to the legislation next week..

“I very much appreciate the way Senate leadership has taken input as they worked to craft this legislation,” said Senator Corker. “As we debate the bill next week, every senator – on both sides of the aisle – will have the opportunity to offer amendments and have their voice heard.

"I am encouraged by the direction of the bill and am hopeful the final product will be one that works better for the American people than what is in place today.”