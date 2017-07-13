 Thursday, July 13, 2017 85.8°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


Corker Welcomes Amendments To Health Care Bill; To Support Motion To Proceed To The Legislation Next Week

Thursday, July 13, 2017

 Senator Bob Corker on Thursday said he supports amendments to the Senate health care legislation.

He said he will support the motion to proceed to the legislation next week.. 

“I very much appreciate the way Senate leadership has taken input as they worked to craft this legislation,” said Senator Corker. “As we debate the bill next week, every senator – on both sides of the aisle – will have the opportunity to offer amendments and have their voice heard.

"I am encouraged by the direction of the bill and am hopeful the final product will be one that works better for the American people than what is in place today.”

 


July 15, 2017

3 Winners Named In Chattanoogan.com Contest For Set Of Chattanooga Photo Books

July 13, 2017

Top County Government Salaries 2017

July 13, 2017

Alexander Votes To Fund Military Construction And Veterans’ Programs


Three winners were chosen in the Chattanoogan.com contest for those liking us on Facebook and Twitter. Winners receive the complete set of the Chattanooga Photo Books published by Chattanoogan.com. ... (click for more)

Here are top county government salaries for 2017. Those for the district attorney's office are at the bottom. Their pay comes from both county and state sources. The DA salaries do not ... (click for more)

Senator Lamar Alexander released the following statement after voting in favor of the Fiscal Year 2018 Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Appropriations Bill – which ... (click for more)


Breaking News

3 Winners Named In Chattanoogan.com Contest For Set Of Chattanooga Photo Books

Three winners were chosen in the Chattanoogan.com contest for those liking us on Facebook and Twitter. Winners receive the complete set of the Chattanooga Photo Books published by Chattanoogan.com. They are The Remarkable Stokes Collection, Railroads In and Around Chattanooga and Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga. Winners are Larry Wilburn,  Gale Schoenborn ... (click for more)

Top County Government Salaries 2017

Here are top county government salaries for 2017. Those for the district attorney's office are at the bottom. Their pay comes from both county and state sources. The DA salaries do not include this year's raises. METCALFE, JAMES K APPOINTED OFFICIAL MEDICAL EXAMINER $188,967.34 COGSWELL, STEVEN C FORENSIC PATHOLOGIST MEDICAL EXAMINER $178,592. BALES, DAVID ... (click for more)

Opinion

A.P. Stewart Was An Honorable Man - And Response

I would venture a wild guess that two days ago you could not find five people in Hamilton County that even knew there was a statue on the Hamilton County Courthouse grounds.  And if you found someone that was aware of the statue, they couldn't identify who was being honored or why.   Now it has suddenly become a "cause celebre" for the "politically correct" and those ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Don’t Touch That Statue

Guarding the front lawn of the Hamilton County Courthouse there has stood a statue of Lt. General Alexander P. Stewart for the past 101 years. But we are told the Tennessee Chapter of the NAACP is planning a campaign to have the likeness of the Confederate officer removed in the name of equality, this in the same way other black racists have done in other Southern cities – most ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Pull Out 5-3 12-Inning Win Over Pensacola Wednesday

PENSACOLA, Fla.  -- Andy Wilkins hit an RBI double in the top of the 12th inning to help lead the Chattanooga Lookouts to a 5-3 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Wednesday. Nick Gordon scored the go-ahead run on the double after he was hit with a pitch to lead off the inning and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt. Later in the inning, Chattanooga added an insurance ... (click for more)

Lookouts Host UTC Athletics Night On Thursday

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department hosts its annual UTC Night at the Lookouts on Thursday, July 13 at AT&T Field.  All Chattanooga Mocs fans and supporters are invited to join members of the Mocs football team as the Chattanooga Lookouts host the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at 7:15 p.m. (E.D.T.). New Mocs head coach Tom Arth shows off his ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors