Corker Applauds Senate Confirmation Of William Hagerty As U.S. Ambassador To Japan

Thursday, July 13, 2017

Senator Bob Corker on Thursday applauded the Senate’s confirmation of William Hagerty to serve as U.S. ambassador to Japan. The Senate voted 86 to12 in favor of the nomination. In advance of the vote, Senator Corker delivered the following remarks on the Senate floor urging members to vote for Mr. Hagerty’s confirmation.

“I thank my friend and our senior senator, Lamar Alexander, for his eloquent comments about this great nominee, and I also want to thank him again, as I do many times, for the outstanding relationship he developed with Japan that’s borne so much fruit for our citizens and our state and so many states across the southeast. So, thank you so much for that.

“I rise today also to offer my strong support for the nomination of Bill Hagerty to serve as the U.S. ambassador to Japan.

“Bill is one of the most outstanding appointments that President Trump has made, and his confirmation is long overdue.

“The relationship between the United States and Japan speaks for itself, and hosting Prime Minister Abe as one of the first visitors speaks to how the Trump administration and our country feel about Japan.

“As a fellow Tennessean, I have had the privilege of knowing Bill Hagerty and his family on a personal level.

“I have seen him in business and the outstanding things he has done there. I’ve seen him represent our state as commissioner of economic development and cause it to be one of the most heralded states in the country relative to job creation; and much of that had to do with his ability to deal with other governments around the world and cause them to be attracted to our state.

“I also know that he and his wife, Chrissy, actually met in Japan, so this is an exciting time and sort of a homecoming for their family.

“There’s no one more well-suited to fill this important role, and I know that our nation will benefit from Bill’s leadership and experience as he carries the tremendous legacy of U.S. ambassadors to Japan, including the late Howard Baker, another fellow Tennessean.

“I am really, really proud of this nomination and know that Bill will represent the very best of our country during his service in Japan.

“I strongly urge my colleagues to support this confirmation.

“This is long overdue, and I know he will be going to Japan at a time when we truly need an ambassador with his capacity.

“Thank you so much, and I yield the floor.”

Senator Lamar Alexander released the following statement on his vote to confirm Nashvillian Bill Hagerty to serve as the next U.S. Ambassador to Japan.

“Bill Hagerty is headed to Japan not only able to speak the language, but having lived and worked there, and understanding how close ties between Japan and the United States can create bigger paychecks for Americans as well as for the Japanese. The ambassador to Japan is one of the most important positions – there’s a reason why we’ve had such a distinguished list of ambassadors since World War II, including our former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Howard Baker, Jr. from Tennessee. We are fortunate Bill Hagerty will be added to that list.”



July 15, 2017

July 13, 2017

July 13, 2017

Three winners were chosen in the Chattanoogan.com contest for those liking us on Facebook and Twitter. Winners receive the complete set of the Chattanooga Photo Books published by Chattanoogan.com. ... (click for more)

Here are top county government salaries for 2017. Those for the district attorney's office are at the bottom. Their pay comes from both county and state sources. The DA salaries do not ... (click for more)

The FBI said a woman who tried to rob an East Ridge bank on June 28 has held up a number of banks in Georgia. On Thursday, June 29, at approximately 11:55 a.m., a lone black female with dyed ... (click for more)


3 Winners Named In Chattanoogan.com Contest For Set Of Chattanooga Photo Books

Three winners were chosen in the Chattanoogan.com contest for those liking us on Facebook and Twitter. Winners receive the complete set of the Chattanooga Photo Books published by Chattanoogan.com. They are The Remarkable Stokes Collection, Railroads In and Around Chattanooga and Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga. Winners are Larry Wilburn,  Gale Schoenborn ... (click for more)

Top County Government Salaries 2017

Here are top county government salaries for 2017. Those for the district attorney's office are at the bottom. Their pay comes from both county and state sources. The DA salaries do not include this year's raises. METCALFE, JAMES K APPOINTED OFFICIAL MEDICAL EXAMINER $188,967.34 COGSWELL, STEVEN C FORENSIC PATHOLOGIST MEDICAL EXAMINER $178,592. BALES, DAVID ... (click for more)

Opinion

A.P. Stewart Was An Honorable Man - And Response (3)

I would venture a wild guess that two days ago you could not find five people in Hamilton County that even knew there was a statue on the Hamilton County Courthouse grounds.  And if you found someone that was aware of the statue, they couldn't identify who was being honored or why.   Now it has suddenly become a "cause celebre" for the "politically correct" and those ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Don’t Touch That Statue

Guarding the front lawn of the Hamilton County Courthouse there has stood a statue of Lt. General Alexander P. Stewart for the past 101 years. But we are told the Tennessee Chapter of the NAACP is planning a campaign to have the likeness of the Confederate officer removed in the name of equality, this in the same way other black racists have done in other Southern cities – most ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Pull Out 5-3 12-Inning Win Over Pensacola Wednesday

PENSACOLA, Fla.  -- Andy Wilkins hit an RBI double in the top of the 12th inning to help lead the Chattanooga Lookouts to a 5-3 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Wednesday. Nick Gordon scored the go-ahead run on the double after he was hit with a pitch to lead off the inning and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt. Later in the inning, Chattanooga added an insurance ... (click for more)

Lookouts Host UTC Athletics Night On Thursday

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department hosts its annual UTC Night at the Lookouts on Thursday, July 13 at AT&T Field.  All Chattanooga Mocs fans and supporters are invited to join members of the Mocs football team as the Chattanooga Lookouts host the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at 7:15 p.m. (E.D.T.). New Mocs head coach Tom Arth shows off his ... (click for more)


