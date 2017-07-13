State House Majority Leader Mark Norris Nominated For Federal Judgeship

Thursday, July 13, 2017

State House Majority Leader Mark Norris has been nominated for a federal judgeship.

The Collierville Republican said after he was chosen as Federal District Judge for the Western District of Tennessee by President Donald Trump, “I am honored by the nomination and appreciate the President’s confidence in me. This is just the first step under the Constitution, and I look forward to the Senate confirmation process.

"In the meantime, I will continue to serve the citizens of the 32nd District who elected me to the Senate and my Senate colleagues who elected me as their Leader.”

Tommy Parker, Memphis attorney, was also nominated.

Chip Campbell and Eli Richardson were nominated for the Middle District of Tennessee.

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally said, "Mark Norris has been -- and will continue to be until his confirmation -- an outstanding Senate Republican Leader for our caucus. Both a political and policy expert, Mark's leadership charted the conservative course that our Republican majority took as we ushered in a new era in state government.

"A consummate conservative, Mark turned conservative ideas into action as he worked with the administration to mold and shape the Republican agenda of less spending, low taxes and smaller government. He is a wise counselor and a treasured friend. While the judiciary will gain a sterling legal mind with thoroughly sound judgment, the Senate Republican Caucus will lose our fearless Leader. He will be greatly missed."

Senator Lamar Alexander said concerning Senator Norris, “Mark has served the state of Tennessee in public office – as a state senator and currently as the Senate Majority Leader – and has also practiced law for over 30 years working as a litigator in the trial and appellate courts, including the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals and the United States Supreme Court. Tennessee will be well-served by a man of such good character and good temperament, and I look forward to introducing him to members of the Senate Judiciary Committee.”

Concerning attorney Parker, he said, “Since he graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Law, Tommy Parker has been one of the finest attorneys in Memphis – including nearly a decade of service as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee – and I am confident he will be an equally effective judge. I look forward to introducing him to members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and I hope the Senate will quickly consider his nomination.”

Concerning attorney Campbell, he said, "As a Nashville native, former officer in the U.S. Marine Corps, and experienced litigator, Mr. Campbell will serve Middle Tennesseans in a fair and impartial manner. I look forward to introducing him to members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and I hope the Senate will quickly consider his nomination.”

Concerning attorney Richardson, he said, “Mr. Richardson’s professional experience – as a litigator, FBI special agent and federal prosecutor in the Middle District of Tennessee, where he was appointed the office’s Criminal Chief – make him uniquely qualified for this position, and I have no doubt he will serve Middle Tennesseans with integrity. I look forward to introducing him to members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and I hope the Senate will quickly consider his nomination.”

Senators Johnny Isakson (R-GA) and David Perdue (R-GA) today released the following statements regarding President Trump’s announcement of his intent to nominate three Georgians to fill vacant federal judicial seats in Georgia’s Middle and Northern districts.

President Trump intends to nominate Tilman E. “Tripp” Self, III, of Macon to serve in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia. Self has served as the 83rd Judge on the Georgia Court of Appeals since January 1, 2017.

For the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, Trump intends to nominate William M. “Billy” Ray, II, of Grayson and Michael L. Brown, of Atlanta,

Ray has served as the 76th Judge of the Court of Appeals of Georgia since 2012. Brown is a former assistant U.S. attorney in both Georgia and Florida and co-leads the government and internal investigations team as a practicing attorney with Alston & Bird LLP.

"The president has nominated three outstanding Georgians, and I look forward to working with them as they go through the confirmation process in the Senate,” said Senator Isakson.

“President Trump nominated an impressive and qualified group of individuals to fill the vacant federal judgeships in the Middle and Northern Districts of Georgia. I look forward to meeting with Mike Brown, William Ray and Tripp Self as they go through the Senate confirmation process,” said Senator Perdue.