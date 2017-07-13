 Thursday, July 13, 2017 85.6°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


State House Majority Leader Mark Norris Nominated For Federal Judgeship

Thursday, July 13, 2017

State House Majority Leader Mark Norris has been nominated for a federal judgeship.

The Collierville Republican said after he was chosen as Federal District Judge for the Western District of Tennessee by President Donald Trump, “I am honored by the nomination and appreciate the President’s confidence in me. This is just the first step under the Constitution, and I look forward to the Senate confirmation process.

"In the meantime, I will continue to serve the citizens of the 32nd District who elected me to the Senate and my Senate colleagues who elected me as their Leader.”

Tommy Parker, Memphis attorney, was also nominated.

Chip Campbell and Eli Richardson were nominated for the Middle District of Tennessee.

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally said, "Mark Norris has been -- and will continue to be until his confirmation -- an outstanding Senate Republican Leader for our caucus. Both a political and policy expert, Mark's leadership charted the conservative course that our Republican majority took as we ushered in a new era in state government.

"A consummate conservative, Mark turned conservative ideas into action as he worked with the administration to mold and shape the Republican agenda of less spending, low taxes and smaller government. He is a wise counselor and a treasured friend. While the judiciary will gain a sterling legal mind with thoroughly sound judgment, the Senate Republican Caucus will lose our fearless Leader. He will be greatly missed."  

Senator Lamar Alexander said concerning Senator Norris, “Mark has served the state of Tennessee in public office – as a state senator and currently as the Senate Majority Leader – and has also practiced law for over 30 years working as a litigator in the trial and appellate courts, including the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals and the United States Supreme Court. Tennessee will be well-served by a man of such good character and good temperament, and I look forward to introducing him to members of the Senate Judiciary Committee.” 

Concerning attorney Parker, he said, “Since he graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Law, Tommy Parker has been one of the finest attorneys in Memphis – including nearly a decade of service as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee – and I am confident he will be an equally effective judge. I look forward to introducing him to members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and I hope the Senate will quickly consider his nomination.” 

Concerning attorney Campbell, he said, "As a Nashville native, former officer in the U.S. Marine Corps, and experienced litigator, Mr. Campbell will serve Middle Tennesseans in a fair and impartial manner. I look forward to introducing him to members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and I hope the Senate will quickly consider his nomination.” 

Concerning attorney Richardson, he said,  “Mr. Richardson’s professional experience – as a litigator, FBI special agent and federal prosecutor in the Middle District of Tennessee, where he was appointed the office’s Criminal Chief – make him uniquely qualified for this position, and I have no doubt he will serve Middle Tennesseans with integrity. I look forward to introducing him to members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and I hope the Senate will quickly consider his nomination.” 

 Senators Johnny Isakson (R-GA) and David Perdue (R-GA) today released the following statements regarding President Trump’s announcement of his intent to nominate three Georgians to fill vacant federal judicial seats in Georgia’s Middle and Northern districts. 

President Trump intends to nominate Tilman E. “Tripp” Self, III, of Macon to serve in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia. Self has served as the 83rd Judge on the Georgia Court of Appeals since January 1, 2017.

 

For the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, Trump intends to nominate William M. “Billy” Ray, II, of Grayson and Michael L. Brown, of Atlanta,  

Ray has served as the 76th Judge of the Court of Appeals of Georgia since 2012. Brown is a former assistant U.S. attorney in both Georgia and Florida and co-leads the government and internal investigations team as a practicing attorney with Alston & Bird LLP.

"The president has nominated three outstanding Georgians, and I look forward to working with them as they go through the confirmation process in the Senate,” said Senator Isakson. 

“President Trump nominated an impressive and qualified group of individuals to fill the vacant federal judgeships in the Middle and Northern Districts of Georgia. I look forward to meeting with Mike Brown, William Ray and Tripp Self as they go through the Senate confirmation process,” said Senator Perdue.

 

 

 

 


July 15, 2017

3 Winners Named In Chattanoogan.com Contest For Set Of Chattanooga Photo Books

July 13, 2017

Top County Government Salaries 2017

July 13, 2017

FBI Says Woman Who Tried To Rob An East Ridge Bank June 28 Has Held Up Numerous Georgia Banks


Three winners were chosen in the Chattanoogan.com contest for those liking us on Facebook and Twitter. Winners receive the complete set of the Chattanooga Photo Books published by Chattanoogan.com. ... (click for more)

Here are top county government salaries for 2017. Those for the district attorney's office are at the bottom. Their pay comes from both county and state sources. The DA salaries do not ... (click for more)

The FBI said a woman who tried to rob an East Ridge bank on June 28 has held up a number of banks in Georgia. On Thursday, June 29, at approximately 11:55 a.m., a lone black female with dyed ... (click for more)


Breaking News

3 Winners Named In Chattanoogan.com Contest For Set Of Chattanooga Photo Books

Three winners were chosen in the Chattanoogan.com contest for those liking us on Facebook and Twitter. Winners receive the complete set of the Chattanooga Photo Books published by Chattanoogan.com. They are The Remarkable Stokes Collection, Railroads In and Around Chattanooga and Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga. Winners are Larry Wilburn,  Gale Schoenborn ... (click for more)

Top County Government Salaries 2017

Here are top county government salaries for 2017. Those for the district attorney's office are at the bottom. Their pay comes from both county and state sources. The DA salaries do not include this year's raises. METCALFE, JAMES K APPOINTED OFFICIAL MEDICAL EXAMINER $188,967.34 COGSWELL, STEVEN C FORENSIC PATHOLOGIST MEDICAL EXAMINER $178,592. BALES, DAVID ... (click for more)

Opinion

A.P. Stewart Was An Honorable Man - And Response (3)

I would venture a wild guess that two days ago you could not find five people in Hamilton County that even knew there was a statue on the Hamilton County Courthouse grounds.  And if you found someone that was aware of the statue, they couldn't identify who was being honored or why.   Now it has suddenly become a "cause celebre" for the "politically correct" and those ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Don’t Touch That Statue

Guarding the front lawn of the Hamilton County Courthouse there has stood a statue of Lt. General Alexander P. Stewart for the past 101 years. But we are told the Tennessee Chapter of the NAACP is planning a campaign to have the likeness of the Confederate officer removed in the name of equality, this in the same way other black racists have done in other Southern cities – most ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Pull Out 5-3 12-Inning Win Over Pensacola Wednesday

PENSACOLA, Fla.  -- Andy Wilkins hit an RBI double in the top of the 12th inning to help lead the Chattanooga Lookouts to a 5-3 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Wednesday. Nick Gordon scored the go-ahead run on the double after he was hit with a pitch to lead off the inning and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt. Later in the inning, Chattanooga added an insurance ... (click for more)

Lookouts Host UTC Athletics Night On Thursday

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department hosts its annual UTC Night at the Lookouts on Thursday, July 13 at AT&T Field.  All Chattanooga Mocs fans and supporters are invited to join members of the Mocs football team as the Chattanooga Lookouts host the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at 7:15 p.m. (E.D.T.). New Mocs head coach Tom Arth shows off his ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors