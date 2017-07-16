 Sunday, July 16, 2017 84.7°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Gulf War Veteran Dies In Rossville House Fire

Sunday, July 16, 2017

A Gulf War veteran died in a fire at a Rossville home on Saturday morning.

The victim was Thomas Frazier.

His body was found by firefighters in the kitchen of his home.

His son was able to escape through a bedroom window.


July 16, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BIRT, LISA ANN  2810 CANNON AVE, APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404  Age at Arrest: 48 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga HARASSMENT --- BOYD, BRITNEY LYNN  727 E. 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402  Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga STATE'S WITNESS --- BRENNEN, ... (click for more)

Dale Carter, Former Superintendent Of Hamilton County Schools, Dies At 88

Dr. Dale Lanier Carter, former superintendent of Hamilton County Schools, died on July 15, 2017, at 88. A Chattanooga native and graduate of Central High School, Dr. Carter received his undergraduate degree at Tennessee Temple, and later, his doctorate in education at the University of Tennessee.  As a child, his favorite hobby was aviation and he became a pilot as a ... (click for more)

House Bills Threaten Independent Science

The House of Representatives passed two bills that threaten independent science and the process by which EPA forms policy to protect the environment and human health.   The so-called HONEST Act (H.R. 1430) would bar the EPA from considering any peer-reviewed scientific work that is not publicly available. On the surface, this seems to increase transparency. In reality, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Coonrod Shows Stripes

It sure didn’t take long for Demetrus Coonrod, believed to be the only convicted felon ever to be elected to public office in Chattanooga or Hamilton County, to show us her stripes. With people pulling so hard for her to continue her inspiring climb from being a thug, it has taken the beleaguered City Council woman less than 90 days to crash-and-burn, just as her skeptics and a ... (click for more)

Signal Mountain Wins Another City Swim Meet Title

The Dalton Dolphins did everything possible and they had another memorable record-breaking day, but it wasn’t enough to de-throne the Signal Mountain Green Giants as the defending champions of the annual Bill Caulkins City Swim Meet. This year’s event, held at the Arlene Crye Pool in the friendly confines of Fort Oglethorpe’s Gilbert-Stephenson Park, is the season-ending event ... (click for more)

PHOTOS: CASL Swim Meet Finals

(click for more)


