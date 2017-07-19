Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
BALDING, RYAN CASEY
650 TASSO LANE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (FORT OGELTHORPE, GEORGIA)
---
BENFORD, SAMIRA MONIK
2820 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BENTON, JASON LAMAR
4429 LILAC LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
BURNS, RICKY WINSTON
7626 ASHERTON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CARTER, JAMES J
399 SHALLOWFORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN FULTON COUNTY, GEORG
---
CORTINA, ERIC JOSHUA
357 BROAD ST WILLOWCREEK APT #1A SCOTTSBORO,
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OVER 5000 (AUTO)
---
COVINGTON, LAKINO DANTE
2002 EAST 34TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FIREARM)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A HANDGUN WH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
---
CUMMINS, JENNIFER JENEAN
1045 BOY SCOUT ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTEMPT OF COURT ( PETITION TO REVOKE)
CONTEMPT OF COURT ( UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF DRUG PA
---
DANIEL, TIERRA
224 W 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 27410
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
---
DIEGO-PASCUAL, JULIO
CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency:
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
DRIGANS, CHRISTOPHER RICHARD
1904 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
---
DUBE, SIMON JOSEPH
1508 S SMITH ST EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
CIVIL RIGHTS INTIMIDATION
---
DUNIGAN, AUSTRALIA LADELL
1 E 11TH STREET #620 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DUNNIGAN, LARRY GEORGE
502 DERBY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
---
EVERETT, ARLEIGH LAMAR
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
FAIRBANKS, NICHOLAS CLABON
6050 DIBBS LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
FARMER, TUSHIMA LACE
1901 EAST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
FREEMAN, TERRI LEANN
7727 LENOX TRACE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
GADDIS, DESTINY MAE
5003 NEWPORT DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
---
GILES, MATTHEW ANTHONY
10008 MONTROS DRIVE SMYRNA,
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GRAHAM, HOLLY EVE
1519 SHELBY CIRCLE HIXSON, 373433054
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HARVEY, CHASITY ANN
203 HARVEY CRANMORE ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ESCAPE
---
HILL, BENJAMIN BERNARD
1868 DAYTON BLVD REDBANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ASSAULT ( SIMPLE )
---
HINTON, PAYTON LYNN
1008 MONTROSE DRIVE SMYRNA,
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HOBBS, ASHLEE KRISTEN
7836 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
---
HOLLAND, REGINALD JAMELL
2912 LONGVIEW AVE SAGINAW, 48601
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
HUBBARD, SHERMAN
604 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ATTEMPT RAPE
---
JARRELL, BREANNA LYNN
7101 ELMBROOK LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
JONES, JEMIKA
507 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
KELLOGG, MICHAEL TYRONE
1705 WILLIAMS RD HIXSON, 373434936
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
KING, ERICA VICTORIA
3211 HOYT ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
KNIGHT, CHRISTY ANN
382 W SCHMITT ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
LAFRINIERE, TAUNYA CHRISTIE
4400 COMET TRAIL HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
LAQUATRA, SABRENA LYNN
711 MONROE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
MARTINEZ, MELISSA ANN
535 PINE TOP COURT EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
MCCLENDON, MARVIN MAURICE
1212 EST 34TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
MCCLURE, DUSTIN NICHOLAS
557 UNION FORK RD #B SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
MCCULLOUGH, STEVEN GRIFFIN
5810 WELLWORTH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374123646
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MEADOWS, WILLIAM CONNOR
1830B TAFT HIGHWAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MILHOLLIN, JACK FIELDING
812 WINDY HILL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MILLER, JOHN JAY
3701 MORTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
---
NEFF, JULIANE K
35 AIM WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
---
NIX, TERRY GENE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00
---
PITTS, VERONICA LYNN
4511 HAYNES LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PORCH, RUSSELL BARRY
1196 HENDRICKS STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
RAY, MALIEK RASHAD
3407 CAMPBELL ST. APT. 906 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT. POSSESSION OF COCAINE
---
REED, DEVON NOEL
100 S. HOLLYWOOD CIR OAK RIDGE, 37830
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS OF ICE METH FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
RITZ, CHARLES WILLIAM
1029 HARVEST KNOLL LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
ROBERSON, TYASIZA
1012 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR
---
ROBERTSON, GENE C
4915 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm
DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
---
SCHLEIF, IVAN LEE
712 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SEXTON, DIANNE CARROL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
SMITH, ANTONIO TANA
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SMITH, PATRICK L
2709 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
STEWART, KAYLEN RATREN
959 E 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSUALT)
---
THORTON, DAWONNA MICHELLE
3400 LISA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
UNDERWOOD, JANICE ANN
1708 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE
---
WALKER, JADA M
3226 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
WALKER, MICHAEL OSHEA
1608 PARKWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WHITE, CARROLL LOLA
7673 NORTH BISHOP DRIVE APT 6 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
WILLIAMS, JAMAAL LAVONTE
5108 FLOYD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WILSON, PATRICK DUANE
7743 VILLAGE WAY DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WRIGHT, SANTUAN
25 S GERMAN TOWN ROAD APT 147 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
---
ZINN, JASON RUSSELL
224 HEDGEWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm
DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
