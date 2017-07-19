Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BALDING, RYAN CASEY

650 TASSO LANE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (FORT OGELTHORPE, GEORGIA)

---

BENFORD, SAMIRA MONIK

2820 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BENTON, JASON LAMAR

4429 LILAC LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

BURNS, RICKY WINSTON

7626 ASHERTON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CARTER, JAMES J

399 SHALLOWFORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN FULTON COUNTY, GEORG

---

CORTINA, ERIC JOSHUA

357 BROAD ST WILLOWCREEK APT #1A SCOTTSBORO,

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OVER 5000 (AUTO)

---

COVINGTON, LAKINO DANTE

2002 EAST 34TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FIREARM)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A HANDGUN WH

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

---

CUMMINS, JENNIFER JENEAN

1045 BOY SCOUT ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CONTEMPT OF COURT ( PETITION TO REVOKE)

CONTEMPT OF COURT ( UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF DRUG PA

---

DANIEL, TIERRA

224 W 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 27410

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

---

DIEGO-PASCUAL, JULIO

CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency:

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

DRIGANS, CHRISTOPHER RICHARD

1904 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500

---

DUBE, SIMON JOSEPH

1508 S SMITH ST EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

CIVIL RIGHTS INTIMIDATION

---

DUNIGAN, AUSTRALIA LADELL

1 E 11TH STREET #620 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

DUNNIGAN, LARRY GEORGE

502 DERBY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

---

EVERETT, ARLEIGH LAMAR

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

FAIRBANKS, NICHOLAS CLABON

6050 DIBBS LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

---

FARMER, TUSHIMA LACE

1901 EAST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

---

FREEMAN, TERRI LEANN

7727 LENOX TRACE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

GADDIS, DESTINY MAE

5003 NEWPORT DR EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)---GILES, MATTHEW ANTHONY10008 MONTROS DRIVE SMYRNA,Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GRAHAM, HOLLY EVE1519 SHELBY CIRCLE HIXSON, 373433054Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaOBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICEDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---HARVEY, CHASITY ANN203 HARVEY CRANMORE ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaESCAPE---HILL, BENJAMIN BERNARD1868 DAYTON BLVD REDBANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankASSAULT ( SIMPLE )---HINTON, PAYTON LYNN1008 MONTROSE DRIVE SMYRNA,Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HOBBS, ASHLEE KRISTEN7836 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000---HOLLAND, REGINALD JAMELL2912 LONGVIEW AVE SAGINAW, 48601Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---HUBBARD, SHERMAN604 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyATTEMPT RAPE---JARRELL, BREANNA LYNN7101 ELMBROOK LANE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSETHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000---JONES, JEMIKA507 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500CONTEMPT OF COURTCONTEMPT OF COURTCONTEMPT OF COURTCONTEMPT OF COURT---KELLOGG, MICHAEL TYRONE1705 WILLIAMS RD HIXSON, 373434936Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---KING, ERICA VICTORIA3211 HOYT ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---KNIGHT, CHRISTY ANN382 W SCHMITT ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---LAFRINIERE, TAUNYA CHRISTIE4400 COMET TRAIL HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---LAQUATRA, SABRENA LYNN711 MONROE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---MARTINEZ, MELISSA ANN535 PINE TOP COURT EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000---MCCLENDON, MARVIN MAURICE1212 EST 34TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---MCCLURE, DUSTIN NICHOLAS557 UNION FORK RD #B SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---MCCULLOUGH, STEVEN GRIFFIN5810 WELLWORTH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374123646Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MEADOWS, WILLIAM CONNOR1830B TAFT HIGHWAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MILHOLLIN, JACK FIELDING812 WINDY HILL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MILLER, JOHN JAY3701 MORTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)---NEFF, JULIANE K35 AIM WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00---NIX, TERRY GENEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPINGTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00---PITTS, VERONICA LYNN4511 HAYNES LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---PORCH, RUSSELL BARRY1196 HENDRICKS STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: UTCDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---RAY, MALIEK RASHAD3407 CAMPBELL ST. APT. 906 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT. POSSESSION OF COCAINE---REED, DEVON NOEL100 S. HOLLYWOOD CIR OAK RIDGE, 37830Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSS OF ICE METH FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---RITZ, CHARLES WILLIAM1029 HARVEST KNOLL LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---ROBERSON, TYASIZA1012 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSECONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINORTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR---ROBERTSON, GENE C4915 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV CommDISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE---SCHLEIF, IVAN LEE712 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SEXTON, DIANNE CARROLHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---SMITH, ANTONIO TANA727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SMITH, PATRICK L2709 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---STEWART, KAYLEN RATREN959 E 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSUALT)---THORTON, DAWONNA MICHELLE3400 LISA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---UNDERWOOD, JANICE ANN1708 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYIMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE---WALKER, JADA M3226 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---WALKER, MICHAEL OSHEA1608 PARKWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WHITE, CARROLL LOLA7673 NORTH BISHOP DRIVE APT 6 CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---WILLIAMS, JAMAAL LAVONTE5108 FLOYD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WILSON, PATRICK DUANE7743 VILLAGE WAY DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WRIGHT, SANTUAN25 S GERMAN TOWN ROAD APT 147 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN---ZINN, JASON RUSSELL224 HEDGEWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV CommDISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE

