Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BALDING, RYAN CASEY 
650 TASSO LANE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (FORT OGELTHORPE, GEORGIA)
---
BENFORD, SAMIRA MONIK 
2820 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BENTON, JASON LAMAR 
4429 LILAC LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
BURNS, RICKY WINSTON 
7626 ASHERTON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CARTER, JAMES J 
399 SHALLOWFORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN FULTON COUNTY, GEORG
---
CORTINA, ERIC JOSHUA 
357 BROAD ST WILLOWCREEK APT #1A SCOTTSBORO, 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OVER 5000 (AUTO)
---
COVINGTON, LAKINO DANTE 
2002 EAST 34TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FIREARM)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A HANDGUN WH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
---
CUMMINS, JENNIFER JENEAN 
1045 BOY SCOUT ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTEMPT OF COURT ( PETITION TO REVOKE)
CONTEMPT OF COURT ( UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF DRUG PA
---
DANIEL, TIERRA 
224 W 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 27410 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
---
DIEGO-PASCUAL, JULIO 
CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: 
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
DRIGANS, CHRISTOPHER RICHARD 
1904 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
---
DUBE, SIMON JOSEPH 
1508 S SMITH ST EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
CIVIL RIGHTS INTIMIDATION
---
DUNIGAN, AUSTRALIA LADELL 
1 E 11TH STREET #620 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DUNNIGAN, LARRY GEORGE 
502 DERBY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
---
EVERETT, ARLEIGH LAMAR 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
FAIRBANKS, NICHOLAS CLABON 
6050 DIBBS LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
FARMER, TUSHIMA LACE 
1901 EAST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
FREEMAN, TERRI LEANN 
7727 LENOX TRACE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
GADDIS, DESTINY MAE 
5003 NEWPORT DR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
---
GILES, MATTHEW ANTHONY 
10008 MONTROS DRIVE SMYRNA, 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GRAHAM, HOLLY EVE 
1519 SHELBY CIRCLE HIXSON, 373433054 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HARVEY, CHASITY ANN 
203 HARVEY CRANMORE ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ESCAPE
---
HILL, BENJAMIN BERNARD 
1868 DAYTON BLVD REDBANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ASSAULT ( SIMPLE )
---
HINTON, PAYTON LYNN 
1008 MONTROSE DRIVE SMYRNA, 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HOBBS, ASHLEE KRISTEN 
7836 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
---
HOLLAND, REGINALD JAMELL 
2912 LONGVIEW AVE SAGINAW, 48601 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
HUBBARD, SHERMAN 
604 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ATTEMPT RAPE
---
JARRELL, BREANNA LYNN 
7101 ELMBROOK LANE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
JONES, JEMIKA 
507 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
KELLOGG, MICHAEL TYRONE 
1705 WILLIAMS RD HIXSON, 373434936 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
KING, ERICA VICTORIA 
3211 HOYT ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
KNIGHT, CHRISTY ANN 
382 W SCHMITT ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
LAFRINIERE, TAUNYA CHRISTIE 
4400 COMET TRAIL HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
LAQUATRA, SABRENA LYNN 
711 MONROE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
MARTINEZ, MELISSA ANN 
535 PINE TOP COURT EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
MCCLENDON, MARVIN MAURICE 
1212 EST 34TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
MCCLURE, DUSTIN NICHOLAS 
557 UNION FORK RD #B SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
MCCULLOUGH, STEVEN GRIFFIN 
5810 WELLWORTH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374123646 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MEADOWS, WILLIAM CONNOR 
1830B TAFT HIGHWAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MILHOLLIN, JACK FIELDING 
812 WINDY HILL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MILLER, JOHN JAY 
3701 MORTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
---
NEFF, JULIANE K 
35 AIM WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
---
NIX, TERRY GENE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00
---
PITTS, VERONICA LYNN 
4511 HAYNES LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PORCH, RUSSELL BARRY 
1196 HENDRICKS STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
RAY, MALIEK RASHAD 
3407 CAMPBELL ST. APT. 906 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT. POSSESSION OF COCAINE
---
REED, DEVON NOEL 
100 S. HOLLYWOOD CIR OAK RIDGE, 37830 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS OF ICE METH FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
RITZ, CHARLES WILLIAM 
1029 HARVEST KNOLL LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
ROBERSON, TYASIZA 
1012 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR
---
ROBERTSON, GENE C 
4915 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm
DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
---
SCHLEIF, IVAN LEE 
712 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SEXTON, DIANNE CARROL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
SMITH, ANTONIO TANA 
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SMITH, PATRICK L 
2709 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
STEWART, KAYLEN RATREN 
959 E 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSUALT)
---
THORTON, DAWONNA MICHELLE 
3400 LISA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
UNDERWOOD, JANICE ANN 
1708 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE
---
WALKER, JADA M 
3226 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
WALKER, MICHAEL OSHEA 
1608 PARKWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WHITE, CARROLL LOLA 
7673 NORTH BISHOP DRIVE APT 6 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
WILLIAMS, JAMAAL LAVONTE 
5108 FLOYD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WILSON, PATRICK DUANE 
7743 VILLAGE WAY DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WRIGHT, SANTUAN 
25 S GERMAN TOWN ROAD APT 147 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
---
ZINN, JASON RUSSELL 
224 HEDGEWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm
DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE

