Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Cleveland, Tn., city officials said a 45-cent property tax increase is necessary to meet the upcoming budget.

The city's certified tax rate (after the recent reappraisal) came in at $1.60.091 per $100 of assessed valuation.

The projected new tax rate was set at $2.06 per $100 of assessed valuation.

A public hearing on the increase will take place at the City Council meeting on Monday at 3 p.m.

Those in favor of the increase will be asked to speak first, then those opposed.