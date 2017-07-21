Sean Davenport Gets Life Sentence For Murder Of Michael Swafford In Cleveland

Friday, July 21, 2017

A Bradley County jury has convicted Sean Davenport of the murder of Michael Swafford on April 14, 2015.

Davenport was sentenced to life in prison.

The Cleveland Police Department responded to 1508 Goode St.

in reference to a shooting. Officers located the victim suffering from multiple gunshots wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Information revealed the identity of the suspect, Davenport, who was located a short time later at APD 40 and Blue Springs. Davenport was transported to Tennova for minor injuries and was later arrested for the murder of Michael Swafford.

Evie West of the Cleveland Police Department said, "The Cleveland Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division recognizes the mutual aid from the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit, BCSO Lt. Cheryl Holloway and Bradley County 911. We are grateful for the assistance during the initial response and throughout the investigation."

