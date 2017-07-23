 Sunday, July 23, 2017 85.5°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Pair Arrested In Connection With Lookout Mountain Vehicle Thefts, Break-Ins

Sunday, July 23, 2017
Police on Lookout Mountain said two arrests have been made tied to the theft of  two vehicles stolen from a home in Lookout Mountain, Ga., last week.  In connection to the vehicle thefts, seven other vehicles were entered and several items were stolen.

Lookout Mountain, Ga., Chief Todd Gann said, "Early Wednesday morning, a Georgia resident noticed a suspicious vehicle and immediately notified the police.

  Officer Derrick Forester with the Lookout Mountain, Georgia Police Department and Officer Don Massengale from the Town of Lookout Mountain, Tennessee Police Department apprehended two suspects.

"The subsequent investigation conducted by Officer Tanner Clark and Officer Aaron Dean of the Lookout Mountain, Georgia Police Department revealed a connection to our recent thefts, and these two people were then placed under arrest."
 
The earlier incident involved two vehicles stolen from a residence on Wood Nymph Trail. The vehicles were taken at approximately 5 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13.
 
Further investigation by law enforcement located a third stolen vehicle abandoned on Wood Nymph Trail, believed to have been used by the suspects.  
 
After review of the security cameras the suspects were seen entering the city in the stolen vehicle later abandoned, and leaving with the two stolen vehicles from the Wood Nymph Trail residence.

 

In the same time frame of the vehicle thefts, there were at least four other vehicles in the vicinity, which were illegally entered and various items taken. In all cases the vehicles were left unlocked, and the keys were in the two stolen vehicles.

 

Arrested was Shuquwan Laderious Green, 18, of E. 57th Street, Chattanooga. He is charged with theft by receiving stolen property-felony, possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony, felony theft by taking.
 
Also taken to the Walker County Jail was Tyrese Montrell Howard, 18, Dogwood Drive, Chattanooga. He is charged with entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony, felony theft by taking.

Chief Gann said, "We encourage you to keep your homes and automobiles locked.  Also, please contact the Police Department if you ever notice suspicious activity.  The Lookout Mountain, Georgia Police Department phone number is (706) 820-1051.  If no one is available to take your call, it will be automatically transferred to the 911 center in Walker County.  The 911 center will be able to contact the officers on duty and they will respond to your call."

