Man Wanted For Ohio Murder Taken Into Custody At Ooltewah Residence

Sunday, July 23, 2017

A man wanted for a murder in Ohio has been taken into custody at a residence in Ohio.

Frank Charles Mosier, 30, was charged Friday with a 2016 slaying during a robbery.

013em;">Authorities on Sunday afternoon got word that Mosier was at 9133 Pleasant Lane, which is off Ooltewah-Georgetown Road. Multiple deputies went to the residence after reports that Mosier was armed and dangerous.

The owner granted permission for a search of the residence, and Mosier was located hiding in the basement.

Officers gave loud commands for him to get to his knees and put his hands behind his head. He was taken into custody after struggling with officers. He pulled his arms away and kept moving his legs until he was handcuffed and placed in a police vehicle.

A plastic baggie containing 3.7 grams of crystal meth fell out of his pocket. He also had a used hypodermic needle and a metal spoon.

He was charged with possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

Authorities said Mosier shot and killed 22-year-old Brandon Blackburn in the Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood in Cleveland on April 1, 2016. The victim was shot in the head during a robbery. His body was found in a minivan.

Mosier, who is from Kent, Ohio, has three robbery convictions, including one in Kent in 2005 and two in Brooklyn in 2016, according to Cleveland.com. He served four years in prison on the initial conviction.

In one robbery, he kicked an employee in the head, knocking him to the ground. He kicked the employee in the head several more times before fleeing.

He got two years probation for those robberies.

Bond was set at $650,000 on the local charges.


