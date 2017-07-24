 Monday, July 24, 2017 81.9°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Old Photo And Deep Zoom Technique Give Details Of Section Near Current City Hall

Monday, July 24, 2017
  • - photo by Section east of the Custom House looking toward Missionary Ridge
  • - photo by Frame house near 10th Street

  • Shed and board fence where City Hall was later built

  • Mountain City Mills is still in same location

  • A frame church was among buildings in the vicinity of 9th and 10th streets

  • Three overpasses are seen (at 9th, 10th and 11th streets) for the train from Knoxville


One of the remarkable Will Stokes photos from the turn of the century, amplified with Sam Hall's Deep Zoom technique, gives an interesting view of the section around where City Hall was built.

It was taken from the top of the Custom House on E. 11th Street.

The photo shows a shack with a lot surrounded by a board fence where the stately City Hall would be erected a few years later.

Eleventh Street was little more than a trail beyond King Street.

King Street was developed with several industries, including the tall Mountain City Mills, that remains at the same site.

The Belt Line Railroad can be seen in the vicinity of 10th Street. It connected with another Belt Line section near the National Cemetery.

The East Tennessee Virginia and Georgia elevated track is shown - with overpasses at 9th Street, 10th Street and 11th Street. The overpasses are still in place, though the train no longer runs.

Several houses sported clothes lines - in the days long before the modern washer and dryer.

Go to the photo here at the Deep Zoom site:   http://deepzoomchattanooga.com/stokesgallery.php#stokes284

Click on the photo to make the details emerge.

 


July 24, 2017

Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department Battles Barn Fire

The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department has been battling a barn fire located at 10986 Apison Pike in Collegedale. A 911 call was made around  6:30 p.m.  reporting a barn fire behind the resident's house. Firefighters arrived on the scene reporting a fully-involved barn fire. Since the barn was unoccupied and empty, firefighters controlled the fire ... (click for more)

Hayes Charged With Driving VW Beetle 98 MPH On I-75; Fighting EMS Personnel, Police

Police have charged Devin Athen Hayes with driving a Volkswagen Beetle 98 mph on I-75 near mile marker 6, then later fighting EMS personnel and police. Hayes, 27, of 3900 Wiley Ave., East Ridge, is charged with DUI, no proof of insurance, driving left of center, violating the implied consent law, violating auto registration, violating the open container law, driving on a revoked ... (click for more)

Do Something To Protect Our Children

It is unconscionable in this day and age that these children had to exist in such deplorable conditions and that an innocent baby suffered and died alone in a locked car.  Yes, there is blame and accountability considering this family had child neglect charges filed a few years ago (that were apparently dropped and expunged) and a large part of the responsibility should ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Not Many Know This

The best story of the summer – by far – came out of Panama City over the Fourth of July weekend when over 80 total strangers on a Panama City beach responded to screams. Two boys, ages 14 and 11, were caught in a rip tide and all of these “angels” quickly formed a human chain -- over 80 people with their arms locked -- to stretch out in the water, reach those kids and tug them out ... (click for more)

Lookouts Rally Falls Short In Sunday's 6-4 Loss At Mobile

MOBILE, Ala.  -- Sherman Johnson hit a two-run double in the second inning, and Alberto Triunfel singled three times as the Mobile BayBears topped the Chattanooga Lookouts 6-4 on Sunday.  Trailing 6-1, the Lookouts rallied for three runs in the eighth inning but that would be all for the night. Lookouts starting pitcher Felix Jorge (8-2) was shelled for the second ... (click for more)

Thompson, Bell Win Scenic City Scorcher Race

Saturday was another record-breaking day for runners in Chattanooga and we aren’t talking about the heat and humidity. It was the third-annual Scenic City Scorcher two-mile race held in flat and fast Heritage Landing where 48 of the 120 participants broke a Tennessee state record for their particular age. Christian Thompson was the overall winner for the second-straight year ... (click for more)


