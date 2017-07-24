Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Monday, July 24, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ARMOUR, NEAL LAVON

172 SIGNAL HILLS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

BURGLARY (GENERAL CATEGORY)

---

BEAM, KENNETH HOWARD

2614 LYNDON AVENUE APT A 4 RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

ASSAULT ( SIMPLE )

ASSAULT ( SIMPLE )

EVADING ARREST

---

BECKETT, JEREMIAH R

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CAGLE, MICHAEL W

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CAPERTON, GEORGE

3726 LOWERY ST.

ATHENS, 373033118Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---CARLUCCIO, RICHARD ALEXANDER214 MARSHALL AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASSFAILURE TO APPEAREVADING ARRESTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---CLARIDY, ELENA NICHOLE140 LEWIS ST APT B SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyVANDALISM (UNDER $500)---CONNER, JAMES WALLACE1255 HUDLOW LANE DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---COOPER, ALLEN BERNARD4322 SHERRY LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---COPELAND, DONYEAL SHAWTAY304 LAWS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyROBBERY (ATTEMPT)---FOSTER, JONATHAN CLEVE522 EAST 52ND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF COUNTERFEIT CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---GARCIA-DELEON, JULIO DERLIN3113 E 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---GARRETT, MATTISHA2 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022721Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---GIL, CARLOS RAMON7701 WIMBERLY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GOINS, BRIANNA LEA1263 STONESTHROW WAY SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISPENSINGALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE---HATFIELD, BRANDON SCOTT11735 BACKVALLEY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAR---HAYES, DEVIN ATHEN3900 WILEY AVE EAST RIDGE, 374122130Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT ON E.M.S.ASSAULT ON E.M.S.ASSAULT ON POLICEASSAULT ON POLICERECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTDISORDERLY CONDUCTIMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)SPEEDINGRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSOPEN CONTAINER LAWVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINENO PROOF OF INSURANCEASSAULT ON POLICE---HERSTON, GABRIELLE GENIE-MARIE407 A BENTON LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---HICKMAN, HAKEEN O3220 GLEASON DR APT #52 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULTVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT )---HINDMON, ERIC UNDERWOOD216 SOUTH MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV---HOLLAND, ERIC CHARLIE1802 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---HUNT, SHERRI LETAY3424 HUGHES AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---JACKSON, BRIAN KEITH315 HILLVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---JAMES, CALVIN4009 FAGAN ST. APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA---JAMES, DEONTE JEREL719 LARKIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112116Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---JONES, KIVIETTE C3914 DAHLIA ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---LACY, DERRICK ANDREW1703 EAST 12TH CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---LEFFEW, SABRINA JEAN15920 POOL ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION---LLOYD, PATRICK EARL9413B HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---LONG, ISHMIAL NATHANIEL1800 FEDERL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---MENDOZA, LUIS TOMAS1507 WILLOW ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTY---MIGUEL, TOMAS MATIAS1125 MCBRIEN ROAD APT A EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCT---NELOMS, CARMEN DANELLE900 COUNTY ROAD 950 CALHOUN, 37309Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SANDERS, SHAWN ROSS2 ABELIA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---SMITH, LAMARCUS QUINTEZ302 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFALSE REPORTSEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---STAMPER, YOLANDA FAYEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---STERL, ALLIE MADSON18 CROSSMAN DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---SUMMEROW, GEORY DWIGHT712 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---TOMLINSON, ADAM WAYNE322B CAMP JORDAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)FAILURE TO APPEAR---TURNER, WILLIAM EDWARD9114 BRAMLETT ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---USHER, FRANK OLIVER101 N HOWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---VAUGHN, FELICIA RENEE430 BOOTH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WARE, ALEXANDER SOLOMON300 WEST 6TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---WARE, DEON DEWAYNE400 N SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---WATKINS, NATHAN FARYME839 KEITH VALLEY ROAD SE CLEVELAND, 373238349Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---WILLIAMS, REGINALD GERALD703 DODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT

Here are the mug shots:

