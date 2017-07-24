 Monday, July 24, 2017 76.1°F   thunderstorms and rain   Heavy Thunderstorms and Rain

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Monday, July 24, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ARMOUR, NEAL LAVON 
172 SIGNAL HILLS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY (GENERAL CATEGORY)
---
BEAM, KENNETH HOWARD 
2614 LYNDON AVENUE APT A 4 RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ASSAULT ( SIMPLE )
ASSAULT ( SIMPLE )
EVADING ARREST
---
BECKETT, JEREMIAH R 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CAGLE, MICHAEL W 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CAPERTON, GEORGE 
3726 LOWERY ST.

ATHENS, 373033118 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
CARLUCCIO, RICHARD ALEXANDER 
214 MARSHALL AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
FAILURE TO APPEAR
EVADING ARREST
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
CLARIDY, ELENA NICHOLE 
140 LEWIS ST APT B SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VANDALISM (UNDER $500)
---
CONNER, JAMES WALLACE 
1255 HUDLOW LANE DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COOPER, ALLEN BERNARD 
4322 SHERRY LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
COPELAND, DONYEAL SHAWTAY 
304 LAWS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ROBBERY (ATTEMPT)
---
FOSTER, JONATHAN CLEVE 
522 EAST 52ND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF COUNTERFEIT CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
GARCIA-DELEON, JULIO DERLIN 
3113 E 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
GARRETT, MATTISHA 
2 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022721 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
GIL, CARLOS RAMON 
7701 WIMBERLY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GOINS, BRIANNA LEA 
1263 STONESTHROW WAY SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISPENSINGALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
---
HATFIELD, BRANDON SCOTT 
11735 BACKVALLEY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HAYES, DEVIN ATHEN 
3900 WILEY AVE EAST RIDGE, 374122130 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT ON E.M.S.
ASSAULT ON E.M.S.
ASSAULT ON POLICE
ASSAULT ON POLICE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
ASSAULT ON POLICE
---
HERSTON, GABRIELLE GENIE-MARIE 
407 A BENTON LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HICKMAN, HAKEEN O 
3220 GLEASON DR APT #52 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT )
---
HINDMON, ERIC UNDERWOOD 
216 SOUTH MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
---
HOLLAND, ERIC CHARLIE 
1802 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
HUNT, SHERRI LETAY 
3424 HUGHES AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
JACKSON, BRIAN KEITH 
315 HILLVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
JAMES, CALVIN 
4009 FAGAN ST. APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
JAMES, DEONTE JEREL 
719 LARKIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112116 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
JONES, KIVIETTE C 
3914 DAHLIA ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
LACY, DERRICK ANDREW 
1703 EAST 12TH CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
LEFFEW, SABRINA JEAN 
15920 POOL ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
---
LLOYD, PATRICK EARL 
9413B HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LONG, ISHMIAL NATHANIEL 
1800 FEDERL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
MENDOZA, LUIS TOMAS 
1507 WILLOW ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MIGUEL, TOMAS MATIAS 
1125 MCBRIEN ROAD APT A EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
NELOMS, CARMEN DANELLE 
900 COUNTY ROAD 950 CALHOUN, 37309 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SANDERS, SHAWN ROSS 
2 ABELIA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SMITH, LAMARCUS QUINTEZ 
302 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FALSE REPORTS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
STAMPER, YOLANDA FAYE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
STERL, ALLIE MADSON 
18 CROSSMAN DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SUMMEROW, GEORY DWIGHT 
712 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
TOMLINSON, ADAM WAYNE 
322B CAMP JORDAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
TURNER, WILLIAM EDWARD 
9114 BRAMLETT ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
USHER, FRANK OLIVER 
101 N HOWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
VAUGHN, FELICIA RENEE 
430 BOOTH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WARE, ALEXANDER SOLOMON 
300 WEST 6TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
WARE, DEON DEWAYNE 
400 N SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WATKINS, NATHAN FARYME 
839 KEITH VALLEY ROAD SE CLEVELAND, 373238349 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
WILLIAMS, REGINALD GERALD 
703 DODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT

Here are the mug shots:

ARMOUR, NEAL LAVON
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/03/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY (GENERAL CATEGORY)
BECKETT, JEREMIAH R
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/28/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CAGLE, MICHAEL W
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 12/06/1952
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CARLUCCIO, RICHARD ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/09/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
CLARIDY, ELENA NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/06/1985
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM (UNDER $500)
CONNER, JAMES WALLACE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/24/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COOPER, ALLEN BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/18/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
COPELAND, DONYEAL SHAWTAY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/11/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • ROBBERY (ATTEMPT)
FOSTER, JONATHAN CLEVE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/22/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF COUNTERFEIT CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
GARCIA-DELEON, JULIO DERLIN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/12/1999
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

GARRETT, MATTISHA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/15/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
GIL, CARLOS RAMON
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/27/1966
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GOINS, BRIANNA LEA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/07/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISPENSINGALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
HATFIELD, BRANDON SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/11/1981
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HAYES, DEVIN ATHEN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/05/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT ON E.M.S.
  • ASSAULT ON E.M.S.
  • ASSAULT ON POLICE
  • ASSAULT ON POLICE
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
  • SPEEDING
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • ASSAULT ON POLICE
HERSTON, GABRIELLE GENIE-MARIE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/03/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HICKMAN, HAKEEN O
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/24/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT )
HINDMON, ERIC UNDERWOOD
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/26/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
HOLLAND, ERIC CHARLIE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/24/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HUNT, SHERRI LETAY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/14/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
JAMES, CALVIN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/31/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
LACY, DERRICK ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/17/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
LEFFEW, SABRINA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/28/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION
LLOYD, PATRICK EARL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/22/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LONG, ISHMIAL NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/05/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
MIGUEL, TOMAS MATIAS
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/05/1999
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MOSIER, FRANK CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/07/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF ICE METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
NELOMS, CARMEN DANELLE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/12/1989
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SANDERS, SHAWN ROSS
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/02/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STAMPER, YOLANDA FAYE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/06/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
STERL, ALLIE MADSON
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 05/07/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SUMMEROW, GEORY DWIGHT
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/19/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
TURNER, WILLIAM EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/08/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VAUGHN, FELICIA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/01/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WARE, ALEXANDER SOLOMON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/28/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WARE, DEON DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/16/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WATKINS, NATHAN FARYME
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/14/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WILLIAMS, REGINALD GERALD
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/03/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT

 


