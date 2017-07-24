Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ARMOUR, NEAL LAVON
172 SIGNAL HILLS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY (GENERAL CATEGORY)
---
BEAM, KENNETH HOWARD
2614 LYNDON AVENUE APT A 4 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ASSAULT ( SIMPLE )
ASSAULT ( SIMPLE )
EVADING ARREST
---
BECKETT, JEREMIAH R
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CAGLE, MICHAEL W
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CAPERTON, GEORGE
3726 LOWERY ST.
ATHENS, 373033118
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
CARLUCCIO, RICHARD ALEXANDER
214 MARSHALL AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
FAILURE TO APPEAR
EVADING ARREST
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
CLARIDY, ELENA NICHOLE
140 LEWIS ST APT B SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VANDALISM (UNDER $500)
---
CONNER, JAMES WALLACE
1255 HUDLOW LANE DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COOPER, ALLEN BERNARD
4322 SHERRY LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
COPELAND, DONYEAL SHAWTAY
304 LAWS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ROBBERY (ATTEMPT)
---
FOSTER, JONATHAN CLEVE
522 EAST 52ND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF COUNTERFEIT CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
GARCIA-DELEON, JULIO DERLIN
3113 E 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
GARRETT, MATTISHA
2 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022721
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
GIL, CARLOS RAMON
7701 WIMBERLY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GOINS, BRIANNA LEA
1263 STONESTHROW WAY SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISPENSINGALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
---
HATFIELD, BRANDON SCOTT
11735 BACKVALLEY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HAYES, DEVIN ATHEN
3900 WILEY AVE EAST RIDGE, 374122130
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT ON E.M.S.
ASSAULT ON E.M.S.
ASSAULT ON POLICE
ASSAULT ON POLICE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
ASSAULT ON POLICE
---
HERSTON, GABRIELLE GENIE-MARIE
407 A BENTON LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HICKMAN, HAKEEN O
3220 GLEASON DR APT #52 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT )
---
HINDMON, ERIC UNDERWOOD
216 SOUTH MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
---
HOLLAND, ERIC CHARLIE
1802 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
HUNT, SHERRI LETAY
3424 HUGHES AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
JACKSON, BRIAN KEITH
315 HILLVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
JAMES, CALVIN
4009 FAGAN ST. APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
JAMES, DEONTE JEREL
719 LARKIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112116
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
JONES, KIVIETTE C
3914 DAHLIA ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
LACY, DERRICK ANDREW
1703 EAST 12TH CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
LEFFEW, SABRINA JEAN
15920 POOL ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
---
LLOYD, PATRICK EARL
9413B HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LONG, ISHMIAL NATHANIEL
1800 FEDERL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
MENDOZA, LUIS TOMAS
1507 WILLOW ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MIGUEL, TOMAS MATIAS
1125 MCBRIEN ROAD APT A EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
NELOMS, CARMEN DANELLE
900 COUNTY ROAD 950 CALHOUN, 37309
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SANDERS, SHAWN ROSS
2 ABELIA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SMITH, LAMARCUS QUINTEZ
302 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FALSE REPORTS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
STAMPER, YOLANDA FAYE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
STERL, ALLIE MADSON
18 CROSSMAN DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SUMMEROW, GEORY DWIGHT
712 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
TOMLINSON, ADAM WAYNE
322B CAMP JORDAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
TURNER, WILLIAM EDWARD
9114 BRAMLETT ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
USHER, FRANK OLIVER
101 N HOWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
VAUGHN, FELICIA RENEE
430 BOOTH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WARE, ALEXANDER SOLOMON
300 WEST 6TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
WARE, DEON DEWAYNE
400 N SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WATKINS, NATHAN FARYME
839 KEITH VALLEY ROAD SE CLEVELAND, 373238349
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
WILLIAMS, REGINALD GERALD
703 DODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
Here are the mug shots:
|ARMOUR, NEAL LAVON
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/03/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY (GENERAL CATEGORY)
|
|BECKETT, JEREMIAH R
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/28/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
|
|CAGLE, MICHAEL W
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 12/06/1952
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CARLUCCIO, RICHARD ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/09/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
|
|CLARIDY, ELENA NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/06/1985
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
|
|CONNER, JAMES WALLACE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/24/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COOPER, ALLEN BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/18/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|COPELAND, DONYEAL SHAWTAY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/11/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
|
|FOSTER, JONATHAN CLEVE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/22/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF COUNTERFEIT CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|GARCIA-DELEON, JULIO DERLIN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/12/1999
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|GARRETT, MATTISHA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/15/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
|
|GIL, CARLOS RAMON
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/27/1966
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GOINS, BRIANNA LEA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/07/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
- DISPENSINGALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
|
|HATFIELD, BRANDON SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/11/1981
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HAYES, DEVIN ATHEN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/05/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT ON E.M.S.
- ASSAULT ON E.M.S.
- ASSAULT ON POLICE
- ASSAULT ON POLICE
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
- SPEEDING
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- ASSAULT ON POLICE
|
|HERSTON, GABRIELLE GENIE-MARIE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/03/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HICKMAN, HAKEEN O
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/24/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT )
|
|HINDMON, ERIC UNDERWOOD
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/26/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
|
|HOLLAND, ERIC CHARLIE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/24/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|HUNT, SHERRI LETAY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/14/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|JAMES, CALVIN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/31/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
- SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
|
|LACY, DERRICK ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/17/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|LEFFEW, SABRINA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/28/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
|
|LLOYD, PATRICK EARL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/22/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
|
|LONG, ISHMIAL NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/05/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MIGUEL, TOMAS MATIAS
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/05/1999
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|MOSIER, FRANK CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/07/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF ICE METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|NELOMS, CARMEN DANELLE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/12/1989
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SANDERS, SHAWN ROSS
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/02/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|STAMPER, YOLANDA FAYE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/06/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
|
|STERL, ALLIE MADSON
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 05/07/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SUMMEROW, GEORY DWIGHT
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/19/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
|
|TURNER, WILLIAM EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/08/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|VAUGHN, FELICIA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/01/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WARE, ALEXANDER SOLOMON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/28/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WARE, DEON DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/16/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WATKINS, NATHAN FARYME
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/14/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, REGINALD GERALD
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/03/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2017
Charge(s):
|