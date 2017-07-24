Cleveland Officials Getting Impatient With Joe V. Williams On Fixing 2 Old Downtown Buildings

 Monday, July 24, 2017 81.9°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Cleveland officials indicated they are getting impatient with Joe V. Williams regarding progress on rehabbing two old downtown buildings.

A section of one of them - the former female academy near the Lee University campus - dates to 1854.

The other is the old Hardwick Clothier building across from police headquarters and just down from City Hall.

Jonathan Jobe, who heads the engineering and development department, said the cases remain in court where Mr. Williams is being assessed $50 per day fines on each building. 

A council member asked if he was paying the fines.

Councilman David May noted that the issue of the buildings has been on the council's docket for many months with no resolution. He said, "Do we have a Plan B. Plan A appears to be a train wreck."

Mr. Jobe said one option would be to seek the demolition of one or both of the buildings.

He said Mr. Williams and his contractor were both in court last Thursday. He said the contractor stated that he was not getting paid and he was quitting.

He said Mr. Williams is due back in court this Thursday.

Councilman Bill Estes said council members are keenly interested in the outcome of the cases. He asked that the council be kept closely advised of any development.

Mr. Williams on Monday was at the female academy building. He said he is working to get both completed. He said he is trying to get a loan for the female academy building.

Mr. Jobe said concerning that building that it had recently been shored up enough for inspectors to go up on the second floor.

He said, "We found that its condition was worse than we had thought."

Mr. Jobe said the building may be to the point that it is not worth trying to salvage.

Outside the female academy does have a fresh coat of paint and the two rear porches have been rebuilt.

