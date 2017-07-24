 Monday, July 24, 2017 82.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Hayes Charged With Driving VW Beetle 98 MPH On I-75; Fighting EMS Personnel, Police

Monday, July 24, 2017
Devin Athen Hayes
Devin Athen Hayes

Police have charged Devin Athen Hayes with driving a Volkswagen Beetle 98 mph on I-75 near mile marker 6, then later fighting EMS personnel and police.

Hayes, 27, of 3900 Wiley Ave., East Ridge, is charged with DUI, no proof of insurance, driving left of center, violating the implied consent law, violating auto registration, violating the open container law, driving on a revoked license, reckless endangerment, two counts of assault on EMS, three counts of assault on police, speeding, improper turn, reckless driving, resisting arrest and evading arrest.

In the incident on Sunday, an officer noticed the Beetle going 98 in a 65 mph zone. The officer said the car took the Bonny Oaks exit at a high rate of speed, almost striking another motorist. It then went across three lanes of traffic and jumped a curb.

The vehicle finally stopped at a gas station at Bonny Oaks Drive and Lee Highway.

Police said Hayes smelled of a strong odor of an intoxicant and had bloodshot, watery eyes. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests.

A large open bottle of rum was found in his vehicle.

Hayes refused to submit to a blood alcohol test at the jail. He fought EMS and officers when they got a search warrant and attempted to take the test anyway.

Police said he was taken to the Erlanger emergency room and made a scene there, yelling "and causing complete disruption" of the ER.


