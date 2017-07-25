Bradley County Now Requires Reporters, Citizens To File Open Records Request On Criminal Records; Wait Up To 7 Days

 Tuesday, July 25, 2017 91.8°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Bradley County is now requiring reporters and citizens to fill out an Open Records form each time there is a request for information on any arrest report in the Criminal Court.

The office has up to seven days to supply the information.

Crystal Freiberg, county attorney, said it is part of a new county Open Records policy that went into effect last month.

She said the county used the model Open Records policy from the County Technical Assistance Service, but added some wrinkles, including the requirement on criminal records.

County Attorney Freiberg, who serves as the county Open Records coordinator, said, "We did that so we can prove what requests we have had and how we have responded."

She said of the seven days that the office has to supply the information - such as details of a burglary arrest - that seven days "is the outside limit" and it may be provided sooner.

Gayla Miller, elected clerk over the office, declined to speak with a reporter about the new policy and referred him to the county attorney's office.

A staff member of her office said there is also a 30-cent per page copying charge.

County Attorney Freiberg said the charge should be 15 cents per page.

John Wilson, Chattanoogan.com publisher, said, "In this day of government 'transparency' it seems to be quite a step back when a reporter or citizen has to jump through hoops and then wait days to gain access to what is legally 'public record.' It's ironic that it is done in the name of Open Records." 

He said, "In Hamilton County, where Vince Dean is the clerk of Criminal Court, the criminal records are readily available. Staff members often quickly email them to reporters and citizens."

Mr. Dean said, "I am always telling my staff that there are only a couple of things in this office that are not open to the public. Everything else I tell them to make readily available."


Betty Henderson, 73, Killed In Marion County Accident

Betty Henderson, 73, of Sequatchie, was killed in a car accident on Monday afternoon in Marion County. It was reported she crossed the center line on Highway 41, and hit an SUV. The six occupants of the SUV were injured. According to preliminary reports, Ms. Henderson was not wearing a seatbelt, but the six people in the SUV were.

Opinion

Can Franks Road Be Next? - Councilman Ledford Says Yes It Can

It was great to hear that something is finally getting done about Northpoint Boulevard. Now, Mr. Ledford, can we please do something about getting Franks Road fixed? Mickey Spence * * * Yes, Franks Road can be next. Since day one on the job, I have focused on roads in District 4 that need immediate attention. I am happy to report that working together with Mayor ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Chik-fil-A Commits To East Ridge And Camp Jordan Development

In less than three weeks after a plan that could enhance Camp Jordan in East Ridge was announced, it has been learned that a Chik-fil-A restaurant will break ground at Jordan Crossing this fall. While developers John Healy, Matt Woods and Ethan Woods cannot make a public comment, the news is every bit as profound as James Earl Jones saying, “If you build it, they will come,” in ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Team Wins 17U Division I AAU National Championship

Team NLP(TN) from Chattanooga won the 17U Division I AAU National Championship on Sunday with a 61-56 victory over the Miami Runnin' Rebels. The game was televised on ESPN. Team NLP(TN) program is coached by Brainerd High School Assistant Coach, Steve Cook Jr (Chattanooga Christian High School graduate), while E'Jay Ward (Brainerd High School graduate) serves as his assistant ... (click for more)

SEC Annouces Television Schedule For First Three Weeks Of 2017 Season

The SEC Office on Tuesday announced the start times for games on the SEC Network during the first three weeks of the 2017 season.   The SEC Network Saturday schedule opens with three games on September 2 .  The Network will air six games on the second week of the season and five games in Week 3.  The first Conference matchup of the year on the ... (click for more)


