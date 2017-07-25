Bradley County Now Requires Reporters, Citizens To File Open Records Request On Criminal Records; Wait Up To 7 Days

Tuesday, July 25, 2017

Bradley County is now requiring reporters and citizens to fill out an Open Records form each time there is a request for information on any arrest report in the Criminal Court.

The office has up to seven days to supply the information.

Crystal Freiberg, county attorney, said it is part of a new county Open Records policy that went into effect last month.

She said the county used the model Open Records policy from the County Technical Assistance Service, but added some wrinkles, including the requirement on criminal records.

County Attorney Freiberg, who serves as the county Open Records coordinator, said, "We did that so we can prove what requests we have had and how we have responded."

She said of the seven days that the office has to supply the information - such as details of a burglary arrest - that seven days "is the outside limit" and it may be provided sooner.

Gayla Miller, elected clerk over the office, declined to speak with a reporter about the new policy and referred him to the county attorney's office.

A staff member of her office said there is also a 30-cent per page copying charge.

County Attorney Freiberg said the charge should be 15 cents per page.

John Wilson, Chattanoogan.com publisher, said, "In this day of government 'transparency' it seems to be quite a step back when a reporter or citizen has to jump through hoops and then wait days to gain access to what is legally 'public record.' It's ironic that it is done in the name of Open Records."

He said, "In Hamilton County, where Vince Dean is the clerk of Criminal Court, the criminal records are readily available. Staff members often quickly email them to reporters and citizens."

Mr. Dean said, "I am always telling my staff that there are only a couple of things in this office that are not open to the public. Everything else I tell them to make readily available."