Senator David Perdue: This Failed System Isn’t Going To Fix Itself; Alexander, Corker Welcome Extended Time For Amendments

Tuesday, July 25, 2017

Senator David Perdue (R-GA) on Tuesday lauded the Senate’s vote to continue the process of repealing the current federal health care law.

 

He said, "Obamacare is collapsing under its own weight and soon the very people who need help the most will lose their insurance. In Georgia, 96 of 159 counties only have one health care provider leaving consumers with no choice.

Premiums have risen more than 105% because of Obamacare making healthcare unaffordable for so many Georgians who need it most. To make matters worse, just a few weeks ago, the only provider in those 96 counties announced it will be increasing premiums 41 percent next year. Due to the flaws of Obamacare, more than 300,000 Georgians today do not have access to the insurance they were promised. 

 

“This failed system isn’t going to fix itself, and I am glad the Senate has started a full debate on ways to improve health care. For weeks, Democrats have refused to work with us on bipartisan solutions and today not one of them voted to help fix the damage they did to our health care system. The Senate's action this week is designed to increase competition, lower prices, and expand choices. Now that debate has begun, it is my hope Democrats decide to put aside their political self-interests and work with us to improve health care for Georgians and all Americans.”

 

Senator Lamar Alexander said, “Every senator, Republican and Democrat alike, will now have a virtually unlimited opportunity to debate and offer amendments to help put together a health care bill that helps Americans.

 

"Throughout this process, my focus will be on Tennessee, where 350,000 Tennesseans who buy their insurance in the collapsing individual market—songwriters, farmers, the self-employed, small businessmen and women—may find themselves with zero options in 2018 and 2019.”

 

Senator Bob Corker said, “Every senator – on both sides of the aisle – will now have the opportunity to offer amendments and have their voice heard on the Senate floor, and I am hopeful that the final product developed by both chambers will be one that works better for the American people than what is in place today.” 

 


July 28, 2017

July 25, 2017

City Council Approves Softened Resolution On State Take-Over Of Low-Performing Schools

July 25, 2017

Marine Who Was Shot Outside Bar Louie Says He Does Not Know Why Shooter Was Upset


The City Council on Tuesday night approved a softened version of a resolution on the planned state take-over of several low-performing schools in Hamilton County. The original resolution asked

A Marine who was shot in the shoulder outside Bar Louie at Hamilton Place said there had been a disagreement with the shooter earlier in the afternoon, but he and other veterans did not know


City Council Approves Softened Resolution On State Take-Over Of Low-Performing Schools

The City Council on Tuesday night approved a softened version of a resolution on the planned state take-over of several low-performing schools in Hamilton County. The original resolution asked the state to give new Supt. Dr. Bryan Johnson two years to make progress in boosting the schools. It asked that the state continue to hold off on a take-over for three years after that.

Opinion

Dr. Livesay Should Step Down From Bryan College Leadership - And Response

I am writing in response to the July 25th article, "Online Petition Seeks Removal of Bryan College President, Board Chair".  As a graduate of Bryan College (1984), I am saddened by the response of Dr. Stephen Livesay and the Board of Trustees regarding the online petition.  The purpose of the petition really has little to do with the school's "clarification" of its

Roy Exum: Chik-fil-A Commits To East Ridge And Camp Jordan Development

In less than three weeks after a plan that could enhance Camp Jordan in East Ridge was announced, it has been learned that a Chik-fil-A restaurant will break ground at Jordan Crossing this fall. While developers John Healy, Matt Woods and Ethan Woods cannot make a public comment, the news is every bit as profound as James Earl Jones saying, "If you build it, they will come," in

Sports

Chattanooga Team Wins 17U Division I AAU National Championship

Team NLP(TN) from Chattanooga won the 17U Division I AAU National Championship on Sunday with a 61-56 victory over the Miami Runnin' Rebels. The game was televised on ESPN. Team NLP(TN) program is coached by Brainerd High School Assistant Coach, Steve Cook Jr (Chattanooga Christian High School graduate), while E'Jay Ward (Brainerd High School graduate) serves as his assistant

SEC Annouces Television Schedule For First Three Weeks Of 2017 Season

The SEC Office on Tuesday announced the start times for games on the SEC Network during the first three weeks of the 2017 season.   The SEC Network Saturday schedule opens with three games on September 2 .  The Network will air six games on the second week of the season and five games in Week 3.  The first Conference matchup of the year on the


