Senator David Perdue: This Failed System Isn’t Going To Fix Itself; Alexander, Corker Welcome Extended Time For Amendments

Tuesday, July 25, 2017

Senator David Perdue (R-GA) on Tuesday lauded the Senate’s vote to continue the process of repealing the current federal health care law.

He said, "Obamacare is collapsing under its own weight and soon the very people who need help the most will lose their insurance. In Georgia, 96 of 159 counties only have one health care provider leaving consumers with no choice.

Premiums have risen more than 105% because of Obamacare making healthcare unaffordable for so many Georgians who need it most. To make matters worse, just a few weeks ago, the only provider in those 96 counties announced it will be increasing premiums 41 percent next year. Due to the flaws of Obamacare, more than 300,000 Georgians today do not have access to the insurance they were promised.

“This failed system isn’t going to fix itself, and I am glad the Senate has started a full debate on ways to improve health care. For weeks, Democrats have refused to work with us on bipartisan solutions and today not one of them voted to help fix the damage they did to our health care system. The Senate's action this week is designed to increase competition, lower prices, and expand choices. Now that debate has begun, it is my hope Democrats decide to put aside their political self-interests and work with us to improve health care for Georgians and all Americans.”

Senator Lamar Alexander said, “Every senator, Republican and Democrat alike, will now have a virtually unlimited opportunity to debate and offer amendments to help put together a health care bill that helps Americans.

"Throughout this process, my focus will be on Tennessee, where 350,000 Tennesseans who buy their insurance in the collapsing individual market—songwriters, farmers, the self-employed, small businessmen and women—may find themselves with zero options in 2018 and 2019.”

Senator Bob Corker said, “Every senator – on both sides of the aisle – will now have the opportunity to offer amendments and have their voice heard on the Senate floor, and I am hopeful that the final product developed by both chambers will be one that works better for the American people than what is in place today.”