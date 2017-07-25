Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Investigating Incident Involving Vandalism To Ooltewah High School Athletic Field

Tuesday, July 25, 2017

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was notified on Monday morning that Ooltewah High School’s athletic field had been vandalized by a vehicle.It appears a subject drove a vehicle on the field and caused damage. The estimated cost of the damage is not known at this time.The incident is under investigation by the HCSO and anyone with any information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the HCSO at 423-622-0022. Citizens may also leave an anonymous tip online by visiting the HCSO website at http://www.hcsheriff.gov/tip_center.php.Any information requests regarding the damage or how this vandalism has affected the school should be directed to the HCDE.No further details are available at this time from the HCSO.