Pair Arrested In Car Break-ins At Reflectioin Riding, Stringer's Ridge Park

Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Robert Pace
Robert Pace

Police have charged a couple in connection with a string of car break-ins at Reflection Riding in Lookout Valley and at Stringer's Ridge Park.

Robert Issac Pace, 50 and Chasity Gann, 32, are facing numerous theft, burglary and vandalism charges.

An officer said he received video of a female throwing rocks at the window of vehicles near the entrance to Reflection Riding on Garden Road. She broke out the window to enter the vehicle with the assistance of a man.

The pair pulled up and left in a white 2013 Chrysler 300.

Marion County deputies spotted the vehicle and began a pursuit that led from Suck Creek Road to Browntown Road in Hamilton County. the vehicle wrecked in the 6000 block. Ms. Gann was taken into custody, and Pace was apprehended after he tried to run off in the woods.

The vehicle had been reported stolen with the owner saying she had loaned it to Ms. Gann, but it was not returned.

Police said the vehicle that wrecked was the same one in the video on Garden Road, and Pace and Ms. Gann were the same individuals seen breaking into cars.

Police said property was recovered from a camp site used by the couple that was taken in break-ins at Stringer's Ridge Park over the prior month and a half.

Police recovered a credit card belonging to one victim that had been used at a Regions Bank ATM on Brainerd Road three times to take out $851.31 in cash. The card was also used at Target on Gunbarrel Road for $144.53.

Police said the couple may face more charges as the probe continues and more property is located.

 

Chasity Gann
Chasity Gann

