HCSO Arrests 2 Fugitives On Hamilton County’s Top 12 Most Wanted

Thursday, July 27, 2017
Marcus Brooks
Marcus Brooks

The HCSO Fugitive Division captured two fugitives on Wednesday who were listed on the Sheriff’s 12 Most Wanted.

Fugitive Marcus Demetrious Brooks, 24, was taken into custody by detectives with the Sheriff’s Fugitive Division with the assistance of the Chattanooga Police Department in the 1300 block of E. 3rd St. in Chattanooga.  Brooks is being processed into the Hamilton County Jail on the following charges:  aggravated assault, fail to show, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of drug paraphernalia, domestic assault and various other charges.

Fugitive Daniel Don Bowen, 34, was taken into custody by detectives with the Sheriff’s Fugitive Division with the assistance of the East Ridge Police Department and the U.

S. Marshals Service in the 3700 block of North View Ave. in East Ridge.  Brooks is being processed into the Hamilton County Jail on the following charges:  aggravated burglary, evading arrest, tampering with evidence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of PCP for resale, and various driving charges.

Daniel Bowen
Daniel Bowen

