Man Charged In Renaissance Park Murder Hangs Himself At The County Jail

Friday, July 28, 2017
Tyree Corley
The 22-year-old who hanged himself at the County Jail has been identified as the same man charged in the recent murder at Renaissance Park.

Tyree Corley was found hanging at the jail on Thursday. He died Friday morning after being taken to the hospital.

Corley had been charged in the slaying of the slaying of Kathy Hardy, 45, on July 16.

Corley, of 3810 Sherwood Lane, had been charged with felony murder and especially aggravated robbery.

Shawn Hardy said he and his wife were on a pier at the downtown park when they were approached by three black males who demanded all of their belongings.

He said a tall, light-skinned black male with a goatee brandished a firearm and fired three shots.

He said he went over the rail to the pier, but his wife was shot. He said he swam to shore and alerted a security guard.

Police and emergency personnel searched by land and water for a lengthy time before finding the body of the victim on the pier. Police got the call at 12:35 a.m.

Mr. Hardy said the shooter was wearing shorts that came down to his knees.

Police were told that three black males fled from the park in a "brisk" and "determined" walk towards Cherokee Boulevard and Manufacturers Road.

Surveillance video from nearby businesses captured the three black males walking from where the witness lost sight of them to the parking lot of the Business Development Center on the corner of Manufacturers Road and Cherokee Boulevard.

They got into a waiting vehicle that had been sitting with all lights turned off across the street.

Police said it was discovered that a vehicle possibly used during a recent robbery on North Market Street, less than a mile from where the murder occurred, was the same make, model and color as the vehicle that picked up the three black males at the park.

Police said a potential suspect in that incident, Corley, fit the description that Shawn Hardy gave of the shooter.

He picked Corley out of a photo lineup.


