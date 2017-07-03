 Tuesday, July 4, 2017 71.1°F   clear   Clear

City Moving Forward On Greenway From Riverwalk To Alton Park Along Old Railroad Bed

Monday, July 3, 2017

The city of Chattanooga is moving forward with plans to reopened an old rail line to Alton Park as a greenway.

The Planning Commission next Monday will consider the request.

It is for a 9.88 acre portion of decommissioned railway starting at where the railroad crosses St. Elmo Avenue traveling east crossing Broad Street, Williams Street, Alton Park Boulevard.

The right-of-way then turns south crossing West 33rd Street and ends 500 feet north of crossing West 38th Street.

This was a line off the main track of the Nashville, Chattanooga and St. Louis Railroad to Alton Park.

The new greenway will connect with the new section of the Riverpark built from Ross's Landing to St. Elmo.


July 4, 2017

Sign Up To Get The Latest News, Opinions From Chattanoogan.com In Real Time; Win Set Of Chattanooga Photo Books

July 3, 2017

PHOTOS: Coolidge Park Concert And Fireworks

July 3, 2017

Boil Water Advisory Lifted For LaFayette; Still On For Some Others In Walker County


Sign up for our Facebook and Twitter feeds and you will get the  local news in "real time." You will also be entered for a chance to win the complete set of the Chattanooga Photo Books published by Chattanoogan.com.

A big crowd was at Coolidge Park and the nearby bridges for the annual Fourth concert and fireworks (click for more)

A boil water advisory has been lifted for city of LaFayette water customers only. However, the advisory remains in effect for Walker County Water & Sewerage Authority (WCWSA) customers within ... (click for more)


Opinion

Bike Lane Onions

I always enjoy strolling through Roy's Garden.  I found one onion to be especially familiar...Roy's observation of the lack of bicycles in the bike lanes on Broad Street.  Since those bike lanes were designated, I've heard similar remarks about the lack of bicycles on Broad Street and I am in agreement.  I work just off of North Market Street ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Navy SEAL’s Wish

Man, I’ve been there. Everybody’s laughing and drinking beer and eating watermelon. Kids screaming with glee as their dads throw them high in the air and into the pool. Every girl is gorgeous, there is so much food you can go for seconds or thirds. But inside you feel nothing. Your grin is a fake. The best jokes aren’t funny so your giggle is fake, too. It is July The Fourth and ... (click for more)

Sports

Covenant's Pifer Steps Down As Men's Head Soccer Coach; Bosgraf Promoted

Covenant head men's soccer coach Nathan Pifer has resigned from the position to pursue other career opportunities. Long-time assistant coach Scott Bosgraf will take over the reins as the sixth head coach of the program since 1968, announced director of athletics Tim Sceggel  on Monday  (July 3). "Over the last eight years, I have enjoyed working with from Nate. ... (click for more)

7 Baylor Players Named All-State Tennis, Plus 4 Others

Seven players from Baylor have been voted to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association all-state tennis teams. In singles, Cooper Long, Drew Hawkins and Lindy McBrayer made the team. In doubles, Alec Kadrie and Benjamin Taverne and Lauren Carrelli and Lily Mooney were selected. Other players from the Chattanooga area on the teams were Red Bank's Cooper ... (click for more)


