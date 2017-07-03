City Moving Forward On Greenway From Riverwalk To Alton Park Along Old Railroad Bed

Monday, July 3, 2017

The city of Chattanooga is moving forward with plans to reopened an old rail line to Alton Park as a greenway.

The Planning Commission next Monday will consider the request.

It is for a 9.88 acre portion of decommissioned railway starting at where the railroad crosses St. Elmo Avenue traveling east crossing Broad Street, Williams Street, Alton Park Boulevard.

The right-of-way then turns south crossing West 33rd Street and ends 500 feet north of crossing West 38th Street.

This was a line off the main track of the Nashville, Chattanooga and St. Louis Railroad to Alton Park.

The new greenway will connect with the new section of the Riverpark built from Ross's Landing to St. Elmo.