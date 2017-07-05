County Schools Name Assistant Principals

The Hamilton County Department of Education announced today several new assistant principal appointments and reassignments.
“Strong leadership teams in every school are vital to success, and assistant principals are a critical factor in this equation. We are confident that these teams will accelerate student learning throughout our district,” said Assistant Superintendent of School Operations Zac Brown.
“Great Teachers, Great Leaders is one of the six focus areas of our Strategic Plan, and we are excited to announce these outstanding new appointees as we continue to build and strengthen our leadership pipeline,” said Chief Academic Officer Jill Levine.
The following is a list of new appointments:
Assistant Principals:
Brown Academy Sarah Lane
Brown Middle School Elias Smith
Calvin Donaldson Vanessa Harris
Central High School Michelle Cochran
CSAS-Upper Carmen Veller
East Ridge High School Valery Taylor
East Lake Academy Matthew Taylor
Hardy Elementary Lindsay Hagan
Hixson High School Rickey Jones
Loftis Middle School Steve Perdue
McConnell Elementary Beth Litz
Ooltewah Elementary Brenda Cothran
Ooltewah Elementary Jessie Schmid
Orchard Knob Elementary Jennifer Brownlee
Red Bank Elementary Valerie Smith
Sale Creek Middle/High School LeAnn Welch
Sequoyah High School Amy Myhan
The Howard School Sylvia Davis
Thrasher Elementary Fannie Moore
Tyner Middle Academy Sharon Morgan
Wallace A. Smith Elementary Richard Hall