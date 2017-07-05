County Schools Name Assistant Principals

Wednesday, July 5, 2017

The Hamilton County Department of Education announced today several new assistant principal appointments and reassignments.

“Strong leadership teams in every school are vital to success, and assistant principals are a critical factor in this equation. We are confident that these teams will accelerate student learning throughout our district,” said Assistant Superintendent of School Operations Zac Brown.

“Great Teachers, Great Leaders is one of the six focus areas of our Strategic Plan, and we are excited to announce these outstanding new appointees as we continue to build and strengthen our leadership pipeline,” said Chief Academic Officer Jill Levine.

The following is a list of new appointments:

Assistant Principals:

Brown Academy Sarah Lane

Brown Middle School Elias Smith

Calvin Donaldson Vanessa Harris

Central High School Michelle Cochran

CSAS-Upper Carmen Veller

East Ridge High School Valery Taylor

East Lake Academy Matthew Taylor

Hardy Elementary Lindsay Hagan

Hixson High School Rickey Jones

Loftis Middle School Steve Perdue

McConnell Elementary Beth Litz

Ooltewah Elementary Brenda Cothran

Ooltewah Elementary Jessie Schmid

Orchard Knob Elementary Jennifer Brownlee

Red Bank Elementary Valerie Smith

Sale Creek Middle/High School LeAnn Welch

Sequoyah High School Amy Myhan

The Howard School Sylvia Davis

Thrasher Elementary Fannie Moore

Tyner Middle Academy Sharon Morgan

Wallace A. Smith Elementary Richard Hall