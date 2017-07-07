Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ADAMS, ANGELA DAWN
7127 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374216790
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
AIRKS, JONATHAN DAVID
3113 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
BURGLARY
---
BAILEY, CHARLES FRANKLIN
6309 B POTTS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY 2ND OFFENSE
---
BALL, TONEKA SHANA
4910 6TH AVEUNE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
COTEMPT OF COURT ( NON CHILD SUPPORT )
---
BAXTER, CHRISTOPHER ARRON
179 SWEETY LANE BENTON, 37312
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BLUE, NICHOLAS JERMAINE
2212 ALLIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BONNER, DAVID MONTREL
1519 RYAN ROAD APT A527 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BRAYBOY, PARIS CHARLES
1614 DUKE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BROWN, KIMBERLY
1375 APRAPHO AVE ST AUGUSTINE, 45223
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Airport Police
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
---
BROWN, RON
2116 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043130
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
CHAMBERS, JAMES KEITH
10033 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
CRISSMAN, TARA MORGAN
4941 JEFFREY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
CRUMSEY, MONTRELL
50 MOUNT ZION ROAD SW APT K5 ATLANTA, 30354
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
---
DAUGHERTY, DOUGLAS TYE
5335A HAISTEN CT CHATTANOOGA, 374123250
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
DEAL, ASHLEY RENEE
977 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37388
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
DILLARD, DENNIS JAMES
702 GREENWOOD AVE.
CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
FEDERAL
---
DO NOT, USE MONAE
2300 WILSON STREET APT 7 D CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DUNN, HAYLEY ELIZABETH
621 MEMORIAL DR CHATANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
FINE, MARY ANN
2076 WHITE FLATS ROAD DAYTON, 37332
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON PAAYMENT)
---
FREEMAN, HAYLEY GRACELYN
817 SOUTH VALLEYWOOD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
---
FRENCH, BRYAN CHAD
14425 APISON PIKE APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF VALIUM FOR RESALE)
---
GREEN, LAMICHAEL CEDRIC
1903 EAST 28TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GUINN, NICHOLAS BROCK
4216 LINTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374163425
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000)
---
HICKMAN, FOREST P
9712 FROST CREEK DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
UNDERAGE DRINKING
FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
---
HOLDER, BRODY JAMES
7498 RABBIT LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANC
---
HUDSON, JEANFRANCO FRANCOIS
2110 CAMDEN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
IVEY, JONATHAN TYLER
3452 VAN BUREN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY(OVER 1000)
LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
---
JOHNSON, ERIC VAN
4410 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
---
JONES, GAMEEL LABRON
2116 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHED
---
JOYNER, JULIA KELSEY
1375 OLD ALABAMA RD MCDONALD,
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KAISER, MICHAEL JAMES
190 CRESCENT DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
KESLEY, CHEYANNE LURAY
8551 KELSEY TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FALSE REPORTS )
---
KLING, JONATHON PAUL
936 SIGNAL ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
LANGSTON, JUSTIN CHASE
336 CAMP JORDAN ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
---
LOCKLEAR, ROBERT PATRICK
810 CHATTANOOGA RD COHUTTA, 30710
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
LOWE, JONATHAN THOMAS
1529 N CHESTER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
---
MANIS, DIANNA LYNN
50 ELEANOR AVE SUMMERVILLE, 30747
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
MATTHEWS, SHAKIRA
3510 S RHODES AVE CHICAGO, 60653
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
---
MCCLENDON, SHADARRIEN
2725 CANNON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MILNER, MICHAEL WILLIAM
6175 WHITETELL DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
INDECENT EXPOSURE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MOBLEY, TRENDON LAMAR
2535 OLIVER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICE
---
MOORE, JAKENA LAQUES
3721 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MOORER, TERESA ANN
723 CARUTHERS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MORRISON, PATRICK EUGENE
176 PAT WEBB CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PALLAS, SPENCER DRAKE
8830 SPRINGFIELD RD SODDY DAISY, 373794420
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PAYNE, SHELLI ELIZABETH
HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
PHELPS, CHESTER ARTHUR
541 WOODLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374053964
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON PAYMENT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON PAYMENT
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON PAYMENT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON PAYMENT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON PAYMENT)
---
PLAYER, ANA MARIE
4008 SHADY OAK OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RABY, JEREMY TRAVIS
1037 CHESNUT RIDGE ROAD SPRING CITY, 37341
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
READUS, LAKEVIA SHANICE
201 EADS APT 442 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
REED, DAVID SHANE
7657 NORTN BISHOP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
RUSSELL, WILLIAM C
5343 GREENBRIAR RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SHAVERS, JANET LYNN
2069 RIVER CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SHERRER, DAVON T
807 PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
SMITH, ALYSSA MARIE
2061 OAT STREET SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37405
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH
---
SMITH, DANIEL ELISHA
930 DOUGLAS ST #426 CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SMITH, ERIC QUINN
11229 HIXSON PIKE LOT 47 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SOSVILLE, ROXANNE LYNN
7030 GERAMTOWN CIRCLE APT607 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SPRINGS, EDWARD LAQUAN
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
SPRINGS, ELIJAH D
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT E76 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
SULLIVAN, ARNEDA
3907 MOSS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER 500
---
SUTTON, JAMEL D
1819 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042509
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV(SIMPLE POSSESSIO
---
TAYLOR, BENJAMIN LAMAR
2700 E 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT ( NON CHILD SUPPORT )
---
TAYLOR, JACQUES TREVON
808 N MARKET ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
---
TOWNSEND, JAMES JEFFREY
213 WAUHATCHIE PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 35744
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF CONTROLLED)
---
WELLS, ANISSA MONAE
2300 WILSON STREET APT 7 D CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILSON, KASEY ALISSA
5305 KIMBRO ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
ZAMORA, JESENIA
1409 SUNNYFIELD LN EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
Here are the mug shots:
