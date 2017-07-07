Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Friday, July 7, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ADAMS, ANGELA DAWN

7127 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374216790

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

AIRKS, JONATHAN DAVID

3113 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

BURGLARY

---

BAILEY, CHARLES FRANKLIN

6309 B POTTS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY 2ND OFFENSE

---

BALL, TONEKA SHANA

4910 6TH AVEUNE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

COTEMPT OF COURT ( NON CHILD SUPPORT )

---

BAXTER, CHRISTOPHER ARRON

179 SWEETY LANE BENTON, 37312

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BLUE, NICHOLAS JERMAINE

2212 ALLIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BONNER, DAVID MONTREL

1519 RYAN ROAD APT A527 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BRAYBOY, PARIS CHARLES

1614 DUKE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BROWN, KIMBERLY

1375 APRAPHO AVE ST AUGUSTINE, 45223

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Airport Police

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )

---

BROWN, RON

2116 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043130

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

---

CHAMBERS, JAMES KEITH

10033 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTEMPT OF COURT

---

CRISSMAN, TARA MORGAN

4941 JEFFREY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

CRUMSEY, MONTRELL

50 MOUNT ZION ROAD SW APT K5 ATLANTA, 30354

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

SPEEDING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

---

DAUGHERTY, DOUGLAS TYE

5335A HAISTEN CT CHATTANOOGA, 374123250

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

---

DEAL, ASHLEY RENEE

977 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37388

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

DILLARD, DENNIS JAMES

702 GREENWOOD AVE.

CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallFEDERAL---DO NOT, USE MONAE2300 WILSON STREET APT 7 D CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---DUNN, HAYLEY ELIZABETH621 MEMORIAL DR CHATANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---FINE, MARY ANN2076 WHITE FLATS ROAD DAYTON, 37332Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT (NON PAAYMENT)---FREEMAN, HAYLEY GRACELYN817 SOUTH VALLEYWOOD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE---FRENCH, BRYAN CHAD14425 APISON PIKE APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF VALIUM FOR RESALE)---GREEN, LAMICHAEL CEDRIC1903 EAST 28TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GUINN, NICHOLAS BROCK4216 LINTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374163425Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000)---HICKMAN, FOREST P9712 FROST CREEK DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFCRIMINAL SIMULATIONUNDERAGE DRINKINGFALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)---HOLDER, BRODY JAMES7498 RABBIT LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANC---HUDSON, JEANFRANCO FRANCOIS2110 CAMDEN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---IVEY, JONATHAN TYLER3452 VAN BUREN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY(OVER 1000)LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE---JOHNSON, ERIC VAN4410 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION---JONES, GAMEEL LABRON2116 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHED---JOYNER, JULIA KELSEY1375 OLD ALABAMA RD MCDONALD,Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---KAISER, MICHAEL JAMES190 CRESCENT DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATION911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---KESLEY, CHEYANNE LURAY8551 KELSEY TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FALSE REPORTS )---KLING, JONATHON PAUL936 SIGNAL ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainOPEN CONTAINER LAWREGISTRATION, EXPIREDSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---LANGSTON, JUSTIN CHASE336 CAMP JORDAN ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARYAGGRAVATED BURGLARY---LOCKLEAR, ROBERT PATRICK810 CHATTANOOGA RD COHUTTA, 30710Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---LOWE, JONATHAN THOMAS1529 N CHESTER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE---MANIS, DIANNA LYNN50 ELEANOR AVE SUMMERVILLE, 30747Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---MATTHEWS, SHAKIRA3510 S RHODES AVE CHICAGO, 60653Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY---MCCLENDON, SHADARRIEN2725 CANNON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MILNER, MICHAEL WILLIAM6175 WHITETELL DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDISORDERLY CONDUCTINDECENT EXPOSUREPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MOBLEY, TRENDON LAMAR2535 OLIVER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICE---MOORE, JAKENA LAQUES3721 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEARFAILURE TO APPEAR---MOORER, TERESA ANN723 CARUTHERS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MORRISON, PATRICK EUGENE176 PAT WEBB CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PALLAS, SPENCER DRAKE8830 SPRINGFIELD RD SODDY DAISY, 373794420Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PAYNE, SHELLI ELIZABETHHOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT---PHELPS, CHESTER ARTHUR541 WOODLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374053964Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTEMPT OF COURT (NON PAYMENT)CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON PAYMENTCONTEMPT OF COURT (NON PAYMENT)CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON PAYMENT)CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON PAYMENT)---PLAYER, ANA MARIE4008 SHADY OAK OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RABY, JEREMY TRAVIS1037 CHESNUT RIDGE ROAD SPRING CITY, 37341Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---READUS, LAKEVIA SHANICE201 EADS APT 442 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTICASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---REED, DAVID SHANE7657 NORTN BISHOP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---RUSSELL, WILLIAM C5343 GREENBRIAR RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFAILURE TO APPEAR---SHAVERS, JANET LYNN2069 RIVER CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANADISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SHERRER, DAVON T807 PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)RECKLESS DRIVING---SMITH, ALYSSA MARIE2061 OAT STREET SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37405Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH---SMITH, DANIEL ELISHA930 DOUGLAS ST #426 CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDTHEFT OF PROPERTY---SMITH, ERIC QUINN11229 HIXSON PIKE LOT 47 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SOSVILLE, ROXANNE LYNN7030 GERAMTOWN CIRCLE APT607 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SPRINGS, EDWARD LAQUAN900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---SPRINGS, ELIJAH D900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT E76 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT---SULLIVAN, ARNEDA3907 MOSS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER 500---SUTTON, JAMEL D1819 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042509Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTIONCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV(SIMPLE POSSESSIO---TAYLOR, BENJAMIN LAMAR2700 E 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT ( NON CHILD SUPPORT )---TAYLOR, JACQUES TREVON808 N MARKET ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD---TOWNSEND, JAMES JEFFREY213 WAUHATCHIE PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 35744Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF CONTROLLED)---WELLS, ANISSA MONAE2300 WILSON STREET APT 7 D CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WILSON, KASEY ALISSA5305 KIMBRO ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---ZAMORA, JESENIA1409 SUNNYFIELD LN EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

AIRKS, JONATHAN DAVID

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/13/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2017

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

BURGLARY BALL, TONEKA SHANA

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 04/22/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2017

Charge(s):

COTEMPT OF COURT ( NON CHILD SUPPORT ) BAXTER, CHRISTOPHER ARRON

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/23/1980

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BLUE, NICHOLAS JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 01/31/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BRAYBOY, PARIS CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/30/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BROWN, KIMBERLY

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 08/04/1968

Arresting Agency: Airport Police



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY ) BROWN, RON

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 03/15/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED CHAMBERS, JAMES KEITH

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 04/25/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT CRISSMAN, TARA MORGAN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/12/1994

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CRUMSEY, MONTRELL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/04/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2017

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

SPEEDING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

DAUGHERTY, DOUGLAS TYE

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 12/21/1958

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC DILLARD, DENNIS JAMES

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 08/16/1961

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2017

Charge(s):

FEDERAL DO NOT, USE MONAE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/20/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DUNN, HAYLEY ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/23/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS FREEMAN, HAYLEY GRACELYN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 06/10/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE GREEN, LAMICHAEL CEDRIC

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/05/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HICKMAN, FOREST P

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 02/14/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

UNDERAGE DRINKING

FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF) HUDSON, JEANFRANCO FRANCOIS

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/07/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT IVEY, JONATHAN TYLER

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 03/20/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY(OVER 1000)

LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE JOHNSON, ERIC VAN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 07/29/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION

JONES, GAMEEL LABRON

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/13/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2017

Charge(s):

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHED JOYNER, JULIA KELSEY

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/01/1991

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KAISER, MICHAEL JAMES

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 06/14/1967

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS KESLEY, CHEYANNE LURAY

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/03/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FALSE REPORTS ) KLING, JONATHON PAUL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/01/1985

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2017

Charge(s):

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE LOCKLEAR, ROBERT PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/16/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) MANIS, DIANNA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 05/09/1962

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) MATTHEWS, SHAKIRA

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/09/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY MCCLENDON, SHADARRIEN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/02/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILNER, MICHAEL WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/11/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

INDECENT EXPOSURE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MOBLEY, TRENDON LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/13/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICE MORRISON, PATRICK EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/12/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PALLAS, SPENCER DRAKE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/17/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PAYNE, SHELLI ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/16/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT PLAYER, ANA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 02/24/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RUSSELL, WILLIAM C

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/31/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR SHAVERS, JANET LYNN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/17/1981

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SHERRER, DAVON T

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 09/13/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2017

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

RECKLESS DRIVING SMITH, ALYSSA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 01/09/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH SMITH, DANIEL ELISHA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 06/24/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

SMITH, ERIC QUINN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/12/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SOSVILLE, ROXANNE LYNN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/17/1979

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SPRINGS, EDWARD LAQUAN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/05/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT SPRINGS, ELIJAH D

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 01/24/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2017

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT SULLIVAN, ARNEDA

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/08/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER 500 SUTTON, JAMEL D

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 06/01/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2017

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV(SIMPLE POSSESSIO TAYLOR, BENJAMIN LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/02/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT ( NON CHILD SUPPORT ) TOWNSEND, JAMES JEFFREY

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 12/04/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF CONTROLLED) WELLS, ANISSA MONAE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/20/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILSON, KASEY ALISSA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/14/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/06/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)