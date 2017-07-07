 Friday, July 7, 2017 73.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Friday, July 7, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ADAMS, ANGELA DAWN 
7127 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374216790 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
AIRKS, JONATHAN DAVID 
3113 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
BURGLARY
---
BAILEY, CHARLES FRANKLIN 
6309 B POTTS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY 2ND OFFENSE
---
BALL, TONEKA SHANA 
4910 6TH AVEUNE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
COTEMPT OF COURT ( NON CHILD SUPPORT )
---
BAXTER, CHRISTOPHER ARRON 
179 SWEETY LANE BENTON, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BLUE, NICHOLAS JERMAINE 
2212 ALLIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BONNER, DAVID MONTREL 
1519 RYAN ROAD APT A527 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BRAYBOY, PARIS CHARLES 
1614 DUKE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BROWN, KIMBERLY 
1375 APRAPHO AVE ST AUGUSTINE, 45223 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Airport Police
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
---
BROWN, RON 
2116 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043130 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
CHAMBERS, JAMES KEITH 
10033 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
CRISSMAN, TARA MORGAN 
4941 JEFFREY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
CRUMSEY, MONTRELL 
50 MOUNT ZION ROAD SW APT K5 ATLANTA, 30354 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
---
DAUGHERTY, DOUGLAS TYE 
5335A HAISTEN CT CHATTANOOGA, 374123250 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
DEAL, ASHLEY RENEE 
977 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37388 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
DILLARD, DENNIS JAMES 
702 GREENWOOD AVE.

CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
FEDERAL
---
DO NOT, USE MONAE 
2300 WILSON STREET APT 7 D CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DUNN, HAYLEY ELIZABETH 
621 MEMORIAL DR CHATANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
FINE, MARY ANN 
2076 WHITE FLATS ROAD DAYTON, 37332 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON PAAYMENT)
---
FREEMAN, HAYLEY GRACELYN 
817 SOUTH VALLEYWOOD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
---
FRENCH, BRYAN CHAD 
14425 APISON PIKE APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF VALIUM FOR RESALE)
---
GREEN, LAMICHAEL CEDRIC 
1903 EAST 28TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GUINN, NICHOLAS BROCK 
4216 LINTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374163425 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000)
---
HICKMAN, FOREST P 
9712 FROST CREEK DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
UNDERAGE DRINKING
FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
---
HOLDER, BRODY JAMES 
7498 RABBIT LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANC
---
HUDSON, JEANFRANCO FRANCOIS 
2110 CAMDEN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
IVEY, JONATHAN TYLER 
3452 VAN BUREN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY(OVER 1000)
LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
---
JOHNSON, ERIC VAN 
4410 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
---
JONES, GAMEEL LABRON 
2116 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHED
---
JOYNER, JULIA KELSEY 
1375 OLD ALABAMA RD MCDONALD, 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KAISER, MICHAEL JAMES 
190 CRESCENT DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
KESLEY, CHEYANNE LURAY 
8551 KELSEY TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FALSE REPORTS )
---
KLING, JONATHON PAUL 
936 SIGNAL ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
LANGSTON, JUSTIN CHASE 
336 CAMP JORDAN ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
---
LOCKLEAR, ROBERT PATRICK 
810 CHATTANOOGA RD COHUTTA, 30710 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
LOWE, JONATHAN THOMAS 
1529 N CHESTER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
---
MANIS, DIANNA LYNN 
50 ELEANOR AVE SUMMERVILLE, 30747 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
MATTHEWS, SHAKIRA 
3510 S RHODES AVE CHICAGO, 60653 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
---
MCCLENDON, SHADARRIEN 
2725 CANNON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MILNER, MICHAEL WILLIAM 
6175 WHITETELL DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
INDECENT EXPOSURE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MOBLEY, TRENDON LAMAR 
2535 OLIVER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICE
---
MOORE, JAKENA LAQUES 
3721 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MOORER, TERESA ANN 
723 CARUTHERS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MORRISON, PATRICK EUGENE 
176 PAT WEBB CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PALLAS, SPENCER DRAKE 
8830 SPRINGFIELD RD SODDY DAISY, 373794420 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PAYNE, SHELLI ELIZABETH 
HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
PHELPS, CHESTER ARTHUR 
541 WOODLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374053964 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON PAYMENT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON PAYMENT
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON PAYMENT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON PAYMENT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON PAYMENT)
---
PLAYER, ANA MARIE 
4008 SHADY OAK OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RABY, JEREMY TRAVIS 
1037 CHESNUT RIDGE ROAD SPRING CITY, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
READUS, LAKEVIA SHANICE 
201 EADS APT 442 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
REED, DAVID SHANE 
7657 NORTN BISHOP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
RUSSELL, WILLIAM C 
5343 GREENBRIAR RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SHAVERS, JANET LYNN 
2069 RIVER CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SHERRER, DAVON T 
807 PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
SMITH, ALYSSA MARIE 
2061 OAT STREET SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH
---
SMITH, DANIEL ELISHA 
930 DOUGLAS ST #426 CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SMITH, ERIC QUINN 
11229 HIXSON PIKE LOT 47 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SOSVILLE, ROXANNE LYNN 
7030 GERAMTOWN CIRCLE APT607 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SPRINGS, EDWARD LAQUAN 
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
SPRINGS, ELIJAH D 
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT E76 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
SULLIVAN, ARNEDA 
3907 MOSS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER 500
---
SUTTON, JAMEL D 
1819 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042509 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV(SIMPLE POSSESSIO
---
TAYLOR, BENJAMIN LAMAR 
2700 E 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT ( NON CHILD SUPPORT )
---
TAYLOR, JACQUES TREVON 
808 N MARKET ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
---
TOWNSEND, JAMES JEFFREY 
213 WAUHATCHIE PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 35744 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF CONTROLLED)
---
WELLS, ANISSA MONAE 
2300 WILSON STREET APT 7 D CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILSON, KASEY ALISSA 
5305 KIMBRO ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
ZAMORA, JESENIA 
1409 SUNNYFIELD LN EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

July 6, 2017

Man With Bomb In Backpack On Highway 153 Said He Had It For Protection From Street Gang

July 6, 2017

Attorney Says Dobson Was Not Interested In Plea Deal Unless He Got Probation


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ADAMS, ANGELA DAWN  7127 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374216790  Age at Arrest: 49 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

A man found with an explosive device in his backpack in front of a Highway 153 title loan company said he had it for protection from a street gang. Fire Investigator Anthony Moore testified

Attorney Chris Townley testified Thursday that a man charged in a Dade County, Ga., land fraud was not interested in a plea deal unless he got probation. Dobson, who wound up being convicted


