Friday, July 7, 2017

Montlake Road has been temporarily closed due to a tractor trailer truck that has run off the roadway into a ditch, the Sheriff's Office said at 12:16 p.m. Friday.

Two large wreckers arrived shortly before 1 p.m. and began pulling the truck out of the ditch.

The road was re-opened by 1:30 p.m.

The truck is owned by Charles Bailey Trucking of Cookeville.