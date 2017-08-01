Bradley County Republican Party Opposes Cleveland Property Tax Increase

Tuesday, August 1, 2017

The Bradley County Republican Party announced it is opposing a property tax increase by the Cleveland City Council.

A majority of the Cleveland Council approved on first reading a 45-cent tax increase with Charlie McKenzie and David May opposed. Dale Hughes was absent.

In favor were Bill Estes, Richard Banks, Tom Cassada and Avery Johnson.

A second and final reading will be held later.

The resolution says:

WHEREAS, the Republican Party Platform clearly states individual citizens should keep more of what they earn because individuals know best how to make their own economic decisions and government should tax only to raise money for its essential functions; and



WHEREAS, the Republican Party has always stood firm in supporting low taxes, recognizing that low taxes and economic prosperity go hand in hand; and



WHEREAS, Republicans across this great nation are fighting against liberal economic ideology, higher taxes, and out of control spending at all levels of our government: and



WHEREAS, recent property tax values have already increased substantially creating already increased revenue; and



WHEREAS, city residents already pay both county and city taxes, an increase in and of itself; and



WHEREAS, the proposed massive tax increase will affect those on a fixed income, and those already struggling to make ends meet, disproportionately harder; and



WHEREAS, it is the opinion of the Bradley County Republican Party that an implementation of a property tax increase is premature; and all viable alternatives must be adequately explored, and expenditures prioritized and deemed as essential.



WHEREAS, the voters of Cleveland and Bradley County have soundly rejected a proposed wheel tax.



NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Bradley County Republican Party strongly opposes any efforts by the Cleveland City Council to raise property taxes and asks other the hard working citizens of Cleveland to stand in opposition to higher taxes and massive amounts of debt for future generations of our city and county.



The Bradley County County Republican Party urges all Cleveland residents to contact their City Councilman directly to voice their opposition to this massive tax increase.

