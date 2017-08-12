Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Saturday, August 12, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ABERCROMBIE, ANDREW RAY

7310 STANDIFER GAP ROAD APT 108 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BAHLS-SMART, GUDRUN

406 COLVILLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DUI - OFFENSE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

---

BAILEY, CORDARRIUS DEQUAN

1924 ROBBINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

---

BLACKBURN, JESSE BOYD

548 BOYNTON DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30741

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BLEVINS, BRITNEY L

205 MANIS RD GUILD, 37340

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BONNER, ARTIS HARRIS

1611 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073506

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BROWN, KENDALL LEBRON

1108 E 35TH STREET PL CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS.

A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO COPOSSESSION OF ECSTASYPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANAPEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY---BROWN, PATRICK ANTIONE3747 SUPALPA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT(NON-SUPPORT)---CARSON, BARBARA JEAN407 S KELLEY CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPROSTITUTION---COE, ANTOINE LAMONTIE1506 E 16TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OFMARIJUANAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---COMBS, MISTY MICHELLEHOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37409Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---CROFT, MELANIE ANN5714 WILDER ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAR---CROSS, STACY DOUGLAS9405 UNIVERSITY DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---CUMMINGS, LANCE STEVON5473 OLD GEORGETOWN TRAIL CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---DAVENPORT, CALVIN LEBRON4000 SUNSET AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113144Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)---DAVIS, MICHAEL LEBRON1813 NEWTON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---EDWARDS, CURTIS JAMES4439 BLUESPRINGS RD CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---FOSTER, KELLY LYNN1912 EAST 26TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HARRIS, JEFFERY RANDALL210 SAND PIPER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENT---HELTON, MICHAEL SEAN1309 DARLENE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaHABITUAL TRAFFIC OFFENDERS ACT---HENSON, CHARLES EDWARDEVERGLADES BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)---HERNANDEZ, JAVIER1612 ADNAIR AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HINTON, JASON SCOTT1602 LISA LYNN DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF METH/ICE FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HOLLOWAY, WAYLON FRED4927 SWAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37414Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HOLLOWAY, WAYLON FRED3304 NAVISO DR CHATT, 00000Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JONES, DEMETRIUS TWANA2011 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064236Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---KIRK, DIMESHA MICHELLE4106 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHOLDING PERIOD BEFORE TRANSFER (BROWNSVILLE TN)---LLOYD, DAVID ZACCHEUS6220 TALLADEGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS F)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)---MAHAFFEY, TONY WAYNE2123 SEQUOYAH ACCESS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MARSH, ADRIENNE NIKOLE1422 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MAYWEATHER, DAVID LEE1210 N HICKERY APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374023906Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---MCCULLOUGH, TERRANCE DERINDO910 BELLE VISTA AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---MITCHELL, MERCEDES MONIQUE2310 WILDER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---MORRIS, LORENZO JERMAINE2907 N CHAMBER AVENUE CHATT, 37421Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)---NORDYKE, AUSTYIN SETH274 14TH AVE DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---PATEFIELD, ROBERT D3210 GEORGETOWN DR NW CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---PAYNE, AMANDA D1539 BORNING BUSH RD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)---PAYNTER, DANIEL THOMAS5730 BERDEENE CIRCLE COLLEDGEDALE, 37363Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PHILLIPS, WILLIAM LORENZO2114 MILLARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---PICKETT, ANTHONY JEROME1558 HOLLY ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---PIPKENS, CHARLES DIJON434 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPAROLE VIOLATOR (ROBBERY CT 1/POSSESSION OF FIREAR---SHEVLIN, JAMES SCOTT1036 DRUID DRIVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SIMONDS, DENNIS LERANDAL1401 LEE ST CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)VIOLATION OF PROBATION(FAILURE TO APPEAR)---SMITH, KENETRA DENISE1107 EAST 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TALLENT, ERIC TODDHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS---TAYLOR, CHRISTOPHER NICHOLAS833 A ASHLAND TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFHARASSMENT---TAYLOR, JAMES ROBERT1469 ALEX LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE---WATKINS, KENDEISHAE LABARBARA2310 WILDER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---WHITTLE, DANNY EUGENE624 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT(NON-SUPPORT)---WILSON, ASHLEY BROOKE792 MAIN STREET DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFAILURE TO APPEAR---YOUNG, TRAVIS MCKINLEY3227 NAVAJO DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

Here are the mug shots:

