Tuesday, August 15, 2017

Bradley County Sheriff's officers are on the scene of a shooting that occurred in the 700 block of Old Tasso Place.

At approximately 8:22 a.m., a call was received through the Bradley County 911 Communications Center which led to patrol deputies' response to the residence.

The 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office has been notified, and Tennessee Bureau of Investigations will be the lead investigative agency since the incident involves a patrol deputy’s wife.