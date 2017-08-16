Stanley Postell, 23, And Teenager Injured In 2 Separate Shootings Tuesday Evening

Stanley Postell, 23, and a teenager were injured in two separate shootings Tuesday evening.

Chattanooga Police officers responded at 8:13 p.m. to a person shot at the 2300 block of Daisy Street .

Officers responded to a local hospital on a report of a shooting victim arriving at the emergency room. Officers were informed that Postell was in critical condition at the time.

A crime scene was located and investigators will be processing any evidence collected.

The second shooting was at the 5200 block of Old Hixson Pike. Chattanooga Police officers responded at 8:22 p.m.

The victim, a 16-year-old male, arrived at a local hospital via a personally owned vehicle. The victim's condition is considered non-life threatening.

Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are actively investigating the incidents.