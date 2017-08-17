 Thursday, August 17, 2017 91.2°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


State Plays Tape Of Prior Testimony Of Shooting Victim After He Refuses To Come To Court

Thursday, August 17, 2017

The state on Thursday played a preliminary hearing tape of shooting victim Kadarius Johnson after he refused to come to the Criminal Court trial of the man accused of shooting him in the back of the head.

Prosecutor Andrew Coyle said every effort had been made to contact Johnson, who he said told investigators that if he testified he would be labeled as a snitch and killed by other gang members.

It was testified that Johnson is a validated member of the Rollin' 20s gang, though defendant Osei Sorrell has no known gang affiliation.

In the testimony in General Sessions Court, Johnson said he was at the Avondale Recreation Center when he saw a white SUV with large rims go by. He said he was nearby outside the home of his girlfriend's grandmother on Roanoke Avenue when the white vehicle came by again. He said a black male stepped out and fired two shots, including one that hit him in the head.

He said he got in his car and drove downtown, followed by the white SUV. He said he got away from the vehicle at the Market Street Bridge and went on to his girlfriend's house in North Chattanooga. He said the girlfriend and her mother took him to the hospital.

However, at the time of the arrest of Sorrell on Sept. 23, 2015, police said Johnson told them the pursuit began on Dodson Avenue and that the man pulled beside him on E. 3rd Street and shot him there.

After police began looking for a white SUV, Sorrell was pulled over on E. 4th Street. Sorrell said he had no weapons in the vehicle. However, police recovered a loaded .22 WHR semi-automatic handgun and two magazines of ammunition under the driver’s seat. 

Police said gunshot residue was found inside and outside the GMC Yukon that Sorrell was driving.

Johnson did not come to court though a necessary witness warrant was issued against him.

Prosecutor Coyle and an investigator personally served a subpoena on Johnson when he showed up for a recent appointment with a probation officer. 

An investigator said she was able to speak to Johnson and he told her "he did not want to be here. He did not want to be labeled as a snitch. He said if he did he would be dead." 

A fugitive officer said he made numerous attempts to find Johnson without success. He said he was able to speak with his mother, who said she was also looking for him.

A victim/witness coordinator said Johnson felt if he came to court "he would either be shot or killed."

Defense attorney Josh Weiss said Johnson had been arrested twice by the time he was shot and four times since. He said one of those was about a month after he was shot and involved Johnson allegedly carrying out a gang shooting.

Detective Jared Hamilton said he went to the hospital to try to interview Johnson and arrived to see a doctor pulling the bullet from the back of his head using a device "like a salad tong."

 

 

 

 



August 17, 2017

Copies Of Remaining Chattanooga Photo Books Available At Zarzour's Restaurant

August 17, 2017

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Responds To Altercation At Orchard Knob Middle School

August 17, 2017

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Remaining copies of the Chattanooga Photo books are available at Zarzours Restaurant on Rossville Avenue off Main Street. It is near Fire Hall #1. They include the Remarkable Stokes Collection, ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was made aware on Thursday, at approximately 10 a.m., of an altercation between two students at Orchard Knob Middle School.       ... (click for more)

Click here  for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)


Breaking News

Copies Of Remaining Chattanooga Photo Books Available At Zarzour's Restaurant

Remaining copies of the Chattanooga Photo books are available at Zarzours Restaurant on Rossville Avenue off Main Street. It is near Fire Hall #1. They include the Remarkable Stokes Collection, Railroads In and Around Chattanooga, and Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga.  All were published by Chattanoogan.com and printed by College Press at Collegedale. The more than ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Responds To Altercation At Orchard Knob Middle School

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was made aware on Thursday, at approximately 10 a.m., of an altercation between two students at Orchard Knob Middle School.       Hamilton County Sheriff’s detectives, along with Hamilton County Sheriff’s school resource officers, have determined that one child did receive a minor injury that did not require immediate ... (click for more)

Opinion

Shame On Anyone Planning A Protest At Coolidge Park Thursday Evening - And Response (4)

Whether you're Alt-Left or Alt-Right, Coolidge Park isn't the place to showcase your hate and indifference with one another. Just because it's your right, that doesn't necessarily mean that you should do it. Many have this misconception that this park is named after a President, Nope. It's named after a great man, a true patriot, and Medal of Honor recipient from right ... (click for more)

A Tale Of 3 Properties

Here in Lookout Valley on the far southwest edge of Chattanooga and Hamilton County, trees and rocks are plentiful but sidewalks are as rare as unicorns. It’s a land the governments forget – until tax collection time.  The recent county reappraisal spoke about ‘comps,’ recent sale prices of comparable local properties. But the assessors defined ‘comparable’ to suit themselves, ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts' Nick Gordon Reveals His Mature Baseball Savvy In Interview

Nick Gordon has already hit more home runs this season than he had in his first three years combined. Although last Monday in Birmingham the home run he probably wanted most proved elusive, it didn't dampen what was arguably the best overall game in his professional career. Gordon matched his career high with five hits and fell a homer shy of the cycle as the Lookouts ... (click for more)

Lookouts Open Series At Smokies Wednesday With 6-3 Win

KODAK, Tenn. -- Andy Wilkins hit a run-scoring single in the fifth inning, leading the Chattanooga Lookouts to a 6-3 win over the Tennessee Smokies on Wednesday. Chattanooga right-hander Zack Littell (3-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. The single by Wilkins started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors