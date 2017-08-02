Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest booking report from Hamilton County:
AGAR, ALVIN N
10920 DOLLY POND ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT(PETITION TO REVOKE)
CONTEMPT OF COURT(PETITION TO REVOKE)
---
BOSS, DANIEL
500 CUMBERLAND AVE JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BOUGHTON, ROBBIE LEE
8516 BALL CAMP PIKE KNOXVILLE, 37931
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BRAZELTON, EMILY L
482 HORN LANE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BROWN, LAFREDRICK JEROME
2301 ELMENDORF ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CANCHE, CHRISTIAN
234 ROSA STREET ROSSVILLE, 37041
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
INDECENT EXPOSURE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
CAO, PHUOC NGOC
2011 BAY POINT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICEN
---
CASTENEDA, JANET LEIGH
1507 KARWILL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CORDELL, WILLIAM
11 WL CORDELL RD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
---
DAUGHERTY, ELISHA RACHELLE
10640 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37378
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm
SELLING ALCOHOL TO MINOR
---
DAVIS, BRYCEN LEE
74 HUNT CREEK ROAD MANCHESTER, 37355
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DELONEY, CHRISTOPHER LAMONT
1205 HILLBROOK LN APT.
A HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
---
DOAK, JOHNNY JOSEPH
212 EAGLE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
AGGRESSIVE PANHANDLING
---
DURHAM, KARLEIGH ELIZABETH
1513 BARRETT DRIVE FORT OGLETHORP, 30741
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
EDMONDS, ANTWAIN MARQUELLE
8327 HARVEST OAK LN Chattanooga, 374211237
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
EWTON, MATTHEW LEE
1271 CORDELL LANE DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)
---
FEARS, MONTRELL LEBRON
2117 KIRBY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
FLOWERS, KEVIN LAMAR
4201 CHERRYTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
FORESTER, TAILAR
5713 JANA LANE, APT A HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
FOSTER, ROBERT LOUIS
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
FREEMAN, CORNELIUS LEVON
519 FISHER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VILATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
FREITAG, HOLLIE ANNA
605 WEST 13TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (PETITION TO REVOKE)
---
GAITHER, ELLEN LOUICE
4103 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
---
GALVEZ, NEHEMIAS
5458 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
GARCIA, RICARDO SALINAS
7326 SHADY VINE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
GASPER, ADOLFO TOMAS
4101 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
GOLYANICH, TATYANA
1688 DARRILL DR DECATUR, 30032
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GRANGER, JOSHUA JOHN
4740 NORCROSS ROAD HIXSON, 373434441
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GRAY, DUSTIN CORNELL
900 AIRPORT RD 3113 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
GUSTUS, DARIUS JEREL
1717 CAMBRIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
STALKING
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HALL, DESMOND QUINTEZ
4402 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374100000
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
THEFT OVER $500
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
HARRIS, CANDACE MCSHON
213 DANNY DRIVE JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
HARRIS, KENDRICK CORTEZ
119 HOLLY BERRY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (PETITION TO REVOKE)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (PETITION TO REVOKE)
---
HARROLD, NICHOLAS LEE
38 CHARLES J LANE DUNLAP,
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
HAYES, DENNIS DAY
1513 WHEELER AVE # A CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
HAYS, ANDREW JAY
1200 PUGH ROAD CROSSVILLE, 38555
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HENDERSON, DANIEL EUGENE
1606 EAST 47TH CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HIGGINS, TRACEE ANNETTE
213 DANNY DRIVE JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HOPKINS, JIMMY
37 FAYE STREET SPENCER, 38585
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
IVEY, JONATHAN TYLER
3452 VAN BUREN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
JACKSON, CHRISTA ELAUA
3107 MARY WALKER PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
JACKSON, PATRICK LAMONT
1908 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
JACKSON, VERNON ANDREW
915 SOUTH SEMINOLE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
JOHNSON, JA QUAN LAMAR
904 CLIFTON PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
---
JONES, GUS C
1639 HAMILL RD HIXSON, 373434902
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JONES, TYRONE ANTHONY
1609 PARKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
KEYLON, JOSHUA
4808 WINDING LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (OVER $1,000.00)
---
KILGORE, TIMOTHY WAYNE
1505 MAPLE ST ROSSVILLE,
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
KIMBALL, BARAK SCOTT
1315 DOUGDALE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
KLETSCHKA, DAKOTA SKYE
4026 12TH AVENUE CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
LEDBETTER, ANTHONY LOREN
10319 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISEY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LEWIS, MELISA DEANE
5204 CENTRAL AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SIMPLE POSSESSION
---
LUCE, SHAINA NICOLE
615 LADD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MARTIN, JAMES JOSHUA
2005 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374091639
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
MATTHEWS, JON MARK
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374031822
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
MITCHELL, JAMEY LAJUAN
407 BOOTH ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MORGAN, SHELLY LYNN
2449 RAILROAD STREET DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
NATION, DANIEL LEBRON
1020 47TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
NEAL, MICHAEL MARTELL
4003 FAGAN STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
NICHOLS, CHELSEA NICOLE
8 CAROL DRIVE SUMMERVILLE, 30747
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GA)
---
NORRIS, MITCHELL SHAWN
565 RANDOLPH LANE DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
---
ODMAN, RILEY BLAINE
6837 BENWOOD DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM OVER $1,000
TRESPASS BY MOTOR VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PARTON, DEWAYNE ALLEN
4931 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374102152
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PATILLO, ANGIE
1015 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063112
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
PATTERSON, AMBER MARIE
161 COLONY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
PAYNE, KENNETH
3467 SOUTH RIVERBEND RD DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION WITHIN 1.5 MILES OF A SCH
---
PUTMAN, DASHAY L
3025 NORTHWAY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBST
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
---
RINGER, TONY
2709 CITICO AVE APT L5 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
ROBERSON, TRACY ALLEN
1755 VARNER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SANDERS, RENEE JANE
3001 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37405
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
SHELBY, JOSHUA LYNN
10718 WORLEY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (INITIATE THE PROCESS TO MA
---
SHIPLEY, JEREMY THOMAS
1149 MANTLE WAY MUFREESBORO, 37129
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
SILVERS, STEVIE MARIE
519 CLAIRE STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
RECKLESS DRIVING
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
---
SMITH, SAMUEL LEBRON
524 TERRELL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (PETITION TO REVOKE)
---
SMITH, TERRANCE DONELL
810 EDDINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
STAMPER, YOLANDA FAYE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SUMMERS, KANDI LYNN
1509 CHESTER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SUMMEY, EDWARD LUKE
820 GRAYSVILLE ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT UNDER $1000
---
TATE, TEVIN DANDRE
1109 BELMEDE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
THURMAN, DANIEL STEPHEN
6914 SPINMAKER COVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OVER $60,000
---
TUCKER, JAMES MADISON
6350 OLD DUNLAP ROAD WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
---
VINSON, SHANNON DEMETRI
3422 BIRCHWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
WALKER, CINDY MICHELLE
2281 RED TAIL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
WATSON, DEWITT PRINTICE
1703 PARKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
WILLIAMS, CHRISTOPHER MARTIN
1117 NOBLES ROAD PARIS, 38242
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION WITHIN 1.5 MILES OF A SCH
---
WILSON, RAKEEM SHAVALY
3405 DOTSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
WRIGHT, ROY EDWARD
313 HAYMAN ROAD MADISONVILLE, 37354
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
