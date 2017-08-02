Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Wednesday, August 2, 2017

Here is the latest booking report from Hamilton County:

AGAR, ALVIN N

10920 DOLLY POND ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTEMPT OF COURT(PETITION TO REVOKE)

CONTEMPT OF COURT(PETITION TO REVOKE)

---

BOSS, DANIEL

500 CUMBERLAND AVE JASPER, 37347

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BOUGHTON, ROBBIE LEE

8516 BALL CAMP PIKE KNOXVILLE, 37931

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BRAZELTON, EMILY L

482 HORN LANE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BROWN, LAFREDRICK JEROME

2301 ELMENDORF ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CANCHE, CHRISTIAN

234 ROSA STREET ROSSVILLE, 37041

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

INDECENT EXPOSURE

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

CAO, PHUOC NGOC

2011 BAY POINT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICEN

---

CASTENEDA, JANET LEIGH

1507 KARWILL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CORDELL, WILLIAM

11 WL CORDELL RD DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR

---

DAUGHERTY, ELISHA RACHELLE

10640 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37378

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm

SELLING ALCOHOL TO MINOR

---

DAVIS, BRYCEN LEE

74 HUNT CREEK ROAD MANCHESTER, 37355

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DELONEY, CHRISTOPHER LAMONT

1205 HILLBROOK LN APT.

A HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENT---DOAK, JOHNNY JOSEPH212 EAGLE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCTAGGRESSIVE PANHANDLING---DURHAM, KARLEIGH ELIZABETH1513 BARRETT DRIVE FORT OGLETHORP, 30741Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---EDMONDS, ANTWAIN MARQUELLE8327 HARVEST OAK LN Chattanooga, 374211237Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---EWTON, MATTHEW LEE1271 CORDELL LANE DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)---FEARS, MONTRELL LEBRON2117 KIRBY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---FLOWERS, KEVIN LAMAR4201 CHERRYTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---FORESTER, TAILAR5713 JANA LANE, APT A HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---FOSTER, ROBERT LOUIS727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---FREEMAN, CORNELIUS LEVON519 FISHER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVILATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---FREITAG, HOLLIE ANNA605 WEST 13TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT (PETITION TO REVOKE)---GAITHER, ELLEN LOUICE4103 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: UTCLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEVIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW---GALVEZ, NEHEMIAS5458 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---GARCIA, RICARDO SALINAS7326 SHADY VINE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaREGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---GASPER, ADOLFO TOMAS4101 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---GOLYANICH, TATYANA1688 DARRILL DR DECATUR, 30032Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GRANGER, JOSHUA JOHN4740 NORCROSS ROAD HIXSON, 373434441Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---GRAY, DUSTIN CORNELL900 AIRPORT RD 3113 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS---GUSTUS, DARIUS JEREL1717 CAMBRIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency:AGGRAVATED ASSAULTSTALKINGTHEFT OF PROPERTY---HALL, DESMOND QUINTEZ4402 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374100000Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)THEFT OVER $500AGGRAVATED ASSAULT---HARRIS, CANDACE MCSHON213 DANNY DRIVE JASPER, 37347Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000---HARRIS, KENDRICK CORTEZ119 HOLLY BERRY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT (PETITION TO REVOKE)CONTEMPT OF COURT (PETITION TO REVOKE)---HARROLD, NICHOLAS LEE38 CHARLES J LANE DUNLAP,Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---HAYES, DENNIS DAY1513 WHEELER AVE # A CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURTCONTEMPT OF COURT---HAYS, ANDREW JAY1200 PUGH ROAD CROSSVILLE, 38555Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HENDERSON, DANIEL EUGENE1606 EAST 47TH CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFAILURE TO APPEAR---HIGGINS, TRACEE ANNETTE213 DANNY DRIVE JASPER, 37347Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---HOPKINS, JIMMY37 FAYE STREET SPENCER, 38585Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---IVEY, JONATHAN TYLER3452 VAN BUREN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ROBBERY---JACKSON, CHRISTA ELAUA3107 MARY WALKER PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency:POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---JACKSON, PATRICK LAMONT1908 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---JACKSON, VERNON ANDREW915 SOUTH SEMINOLE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---JOHNSON, JA QUAN LAMAR904 CLIFTON PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS---JONES, GUS C1639 HAMILL RD HIXSON, 373434902Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JONES, TYRONE ANTHONY1609 PARKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHEFT OF PROPERTY---KEYLON, JOSHUA4808 WINDING LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (OVER $1,000.00)---KILGORE, TIMOTHY WAYNE1505 MAPLE ST ROSSVILLE,Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---KIMBALL, BARAK SCOTT1315 DOUGDALE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---KLETSCHKA, DAKOTA SKYE4026 12TH AVENUE CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---LEDBETTER, ANTHONY LOREN10319 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISEY, 37379Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LEWIS, MELISA DEANE5204 CENTRAL AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisySIMPLE POSSESSION---LUCE, SHAINA NICOLE615 LADD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---MARTIN, JAMES JOSHUA2005 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374091639Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---MATTHEWS, JON MARK727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374031822Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)---MITCHELL, JAMEY LAJUAN407 BOOTH ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---MORGAN, SHELLY LYNN2449 RAILROAD STREET DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)FAILURE TO APPEAR---NATION, DANIEL LEBRON1020 47TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---NEAL, MICHAEL MARTELL4003 FAGAN STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---NICHOLS, CHELSEA NICOLE8 CAROL DRIVE SUMMERVILLE, 30747Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GA)---NORRIS, MITCHELL SHAWN565 RANDOLPH LANE DECATUR, 37322Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)---ODMAN, RILEY BLAINE6837 BENWOOD DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM OVER $1,000TRESPASS BY MOTOR VEHICLEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---PARTON, DEWAYNE ALLEN4931 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374102152Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---PATILLO, ANGIE1015 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063112Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---PATTERSON, AMBER MARIE161 COLONY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---PAYNE, KENNETH3467 SOUTH RIVERBEND RD DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPATRONIZING PROSTITUTION WITHIN 1.5 MILES OF A SCH---PUTMAN, DASHAY L3025 NORTHWAY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBSTVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)---RINGER, TONY2709 CITICO AVE APT L5 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---ROBERSON, TRACY ALLEN1755 VARNER ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SANDERS, RENEE JANE3001 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37405Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---SHELBY, JOSHUA LYNN10718 WORLEY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (INITIATE THE PROCESS TO MA---SHIPLEY, JEREMY THOMAS1149 MANTLE WAY MUFREESBORO, 37129Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---SILVERS, STEVIE MARIE519 CLAIRE STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANERECKLESS DRIVINGIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSFAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN---SMITH, SAMUEL LEBRON524 TERRELL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT (PETITION TO REVOKE)---SMITH, TERRANCE DONELL810 EDDINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---STAMPER, YOLANDA FAYEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SUMMERS, KANDI LYNN1509 CHESTER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SUMMEY, EDWARD LUKE820 GRAYSVILLE ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT UNDER $1000---TATE, TEVIN DANDRE1109 BELMEDE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000---THURMAN, DANIEL STEPHEN6914 SPINMAKER COVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyTHEFT OVER $60,000---TUCKER, JAMES MADISON6350 OLD DUNLAP ROAD WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR---VINSON, SHANNON DEMETRI3422 BIRCHWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT---WALKER, CINDY MICHELLE2281 RED TAIL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPUBLIC INTOXICATIONRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---WATSON, DEWITT PRINTICE1703 PARKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---WILLIAMS, CHRISTOPHER MARTIN1117 NOBLES ROAD PARIS, 38242Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPATRONIZING PROSTITUTION WITHIN 1.5 MILES OF A SCH---WILSON, RAKEEM SHAVALY3405 DOTSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000---WRIGHT, ROY EDWARD313 HAYMAN ROAD MADISONVILLE, 37354Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

BOSS, DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 04/30/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BRAZELTON, EMILY L

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/28/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BROWN, LAFREDRICK JEROME

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/05/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CANCHE, CHRISTIAN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/09/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

INDECENT EXPOSURE

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION CASTENEDA, JANET LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/20/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CORDELL, WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/28/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017

Charge(s):

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR DAUGHERTY, ELISHA RACHELLE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/18/1989

Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm



Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017

Charge(s):

SELLING ALCOHOL TO MINOR DAVIS, BRYCEN LEE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/09/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DURHAM, KARLEIGH ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/15/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION EDMONDS, ANTWAIN MARQUELLE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/06/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE