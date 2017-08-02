 Wednesday, August 2, 2017 72.0°F   clear   Clear

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Wednesday, August 2, 2017

Here is the latest booking report from Hamilton County:

AGAR, ALVIN N 
10920 DOLLY POND ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT(PETITION TO REVOKE)
CONTEMPT OF COURT(PETITION TO REVOKE)
---
BOSS, DANIEL 
500 CUMBERLAND AVE JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BOUGHTON, ROBBIE LEE 
8516 BALL CAMP PIKE KNOXVILLE, 37931 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BRAZELTON, EMILY L 
482 HORN LANE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BROWN, LAFREDRICK JEROME 
2301 ELMENDORF ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CANCHE, CHRISTIAN 
234 ROSA STREET ROSSVILLE, 37041 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
INDECENT EXPOSURE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
CAO, PHUOC NGOC 
2011 BAY POINT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICEN
---
CASTENEDA, JANET LEIGH 
1507 KARWILL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CORDELL, WILLIAM 
11 WL CORDELL RD DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
---
DAUGHERTY, ELISHA RACHELLE 
10640 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37378 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm
SELLING ALCOHOL TO MINOR
---
DAVIS, BRYCEN LEE 
74 HUNT CREEK ROAD MANCHESTER, 37355 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DELONEY, CHRISTOPHER LAMONT 
1205 HILLBROOK LN APT.

A HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
---
DOAK, JOHNNY JOSEPH 
212 EAGLE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
AGGRESSIVE PANHANDLING
---
DURHAM, KARLEIGH ELIZABETH 
1513 BARRETT DRIVE FORT OGLETHORP, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
EDMONDS, ANTWAIN MARQUELLE 
8327 HARVEST OAK LN Chattanooga, 374211237 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
EWTON, MATTHEW LEE 
1271 CORDELL LANE DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)
---
FEARS, MONTRELL LEBRON 
2117 KIRBY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
FLOWERS, KEVIN LAMAR 
4201 CHERRYTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
FORESTER, TAILAR 
5713 JANA LANE, APT A HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
FOSTER, ROBERT LOUIS 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
FREEMAN, CORNELIUS LEVON 
519 FISHER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VILATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
FREITAG, HOLLIE ANNA 
605 WEST 13TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (PETITION TO REVOKE)
---
GAITHER, ELLEN LOUICE 
4103 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
---
GALVEZ, NEHEMIAS 
5458 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
GARCIA, RICARDO SALINAS 
7326 SHADY VINE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
GASPER, ADOLFO TOMAS 
4101 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
GOLYANICH, TATYANA 
1688 DARRILL DR DECATUR, 30032 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GRANGER, JOSHUA JOHN 
4740 NORCROSS ROAD HIXSON, 373434441 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GRAY, DUSTIN CORNELL 
900 AIRPORT RD 3113 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
GUSTUS, DARIUS JEREL 
1717 CAMBRIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: 
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
STALKING
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HALL, DESMOND QUINTEZ 
4402 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374100000 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
THEFT OVER $500
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
HARRIS, CANDACE MCSHON 
213 DANNY DRIVE JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
HARRIS, KENDRICK CORTEZ 
119 HOLLY BERRY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (PETITION TO REVOKE)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (PETITION TO REVOKE)
---
HARROLD, NICHOLAS LEE 
38 CHARLES J LANE DUNLAP, 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
HAYES, DENNIS DAY 
1513 WHEELER AVE # A CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
HAYS, ANDREW JAY 
1200 PUGH ROAD CROSSVILLE, 38555 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HENDERSON, DANIEL EUGENE 
1606 EAST 47TH CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HIGGINS, TRACEE ANNETTE 
213 DANNY DRIVE JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HOPKINS, JIMMY 
37 FAYE STREET SPENCER, 38585 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
IVEY, JONATHAN TYLER 
3452 VAN BUREN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
JACKSON, CHRISTA ELAUA 
3107 MARY WALKER PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
JACKSON, PATRICK LAMONT 
1908 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
JACKSON, VERNON ANDREW 
915 SOUTH SEMINOLE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
JOHNSON, JA QUAN LAMAR 
904 CLIFTON PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
---
JONES, GUS C 
1639 HAMILL RD HIXSON, 373434902 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JONES, TYRONE ANTHONY 
1609 PARKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
KEYLON, JOSHUA 
4808 WINDING LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (OVER $1,000.00)
---
KILGORE, TIMOTHY WAYNE 
1505 MAPLE ST ROSSVILLE, 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
KIMBALL, BARAK SCOTT 
1315 DOUGDALE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
KLETSCHKA, DAKOTA SKYE 
4026 12TH AVENUE CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
LEDBETTER, ANTHONY LOREN 
10319 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISEY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LEWIS, MELISA DEANE 
5204 CENTRAL AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SIMPLE POSSESSION
---
LUCE, SHAINA NICOLE 
615 LADD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MARTIN, JAMES JOSHUA 
2005 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374091639 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
MATTHEWS, JON MARK 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374031822 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
MITCHELL, JAMEY LAJUAN 
407 BOOTH ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MORGAN, SHELLY LYNN 
2449 RAILROAD STREET DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
NATION, DANIEL LEBRON 
1020 47TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
NEAL, MICHAEL MARTELL 
4003 FAGAN STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
NICHOLS, CHELSEA NICOLE 
8 CAROL DRIVE SUMMERVILLE, 30747 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GA)
---
NORRIS, MITCHELL SHAWN 
565 RANDOLPH LANE DECATUR, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
---
ODMAN, RILEY BLAINE 
6837 BENWOOD DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM OVER $1,000
TRESPASS BY MOTOR VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PARTON, DEWAYNE ALLEN 
4931 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374102152 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PATILLO, ANGIE 
1015 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063112 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
PATTERSON, AMBER MARIE 
161 COLONY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
PAYNE, KENNETH 
3467 SOUTH RIVERBEND RD DALTON, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION WITHIN 1.5 MILES OF A SCH
---
PUTMAN, DASHAY L 
3025 NORTHWAY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBST
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
---
RINGER, TONY 
2709 CITICO AVE APT L5 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
ROBERSON, TRACY ALLEN 
1755 VARNER ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SANDERS, RENEE JANE 
3001 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
SHELBY, JOSHUA LYNN 
10718 WORLEY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (INITIATE THE PROCESS TO MA
---
SHIPLEY, JEREMY THOMAS 
1149 MANTLE WAY MUFREESBORO, 37129 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
SILVERS, STEVIE MARIE 
519 CLAIRE STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
RECKLESS DRIVING
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
---
SMITH, SAMUEL LEBRON 
524 TERRELL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (PETITION TO REVOKE)
---
SMITH, TERRANCE DONELL 
810 EDDINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
STAMPER, YOLANDA FAYE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SUMMERS, KANDI LYNN 
1509 CHESTER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SUMMEY, EDWARD LUKE 
820 GRAYSVILLE ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT UNDER $1000
---
TATE, TEVIN DANDRE 
1109 BELMEDE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
THURMAN, DANIEL STEPHEN 
6914 SPINMAKER COVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OVER $60,000
---
TUCKER, JAMES MADISON 
6350 OLD DUNLAP ROAD WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
---
VINSON, SHANNON DEMETRI 
3422 BIRCHWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
WALKER, CINDY MICHELLE 
2281 RED TAIL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
WATSON, DEWITT PRINTICE 
1703 PARKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
WILLIAMS, CHRISTOPHER MARTIN 
1117 NOBLES ROAD PARIS, 38242 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION WITHIN 1.5 MILES OF A SCH
---
WILSON, RAKEEM SHAVALY 
3405 DOTSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
WRIGHT, ROY EDWARD 
313 HAYMAN ROAD MADISONVILLE, 37354 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

BOSS, DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/30/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BRAZELTON, EMILY L
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/28/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BROWN, LAFREDRICK JEROME
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/05/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CANCHE, CHRISTIAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/09/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CASTENEDA, JANET LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/20/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CORDELL, WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/28/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
DAUGHERTY, ELISHA RACHELLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/18/1989
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm

Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • SELLING ALCOHOL TO MINOR
DAVIS, BRYCEN LEE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/09/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DURHAM, KARLEIGH ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/15/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
EDMONDS, ANTWAIN MARQUELLE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/06/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

EWTON, MATTHEW LEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/23/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)
FLOWERS, KEVIN LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/14/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FORESTER, TAILAR
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/23/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GAITHER, ELLEN LOUICE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/01/1991
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
GALVEZ, NEHEMIAS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/09/1989
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
GARCIA, RICARDO SALINAS
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/03/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
GOLYANICH, TATYANA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/13/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GRANGER, JOSHUA JOHN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/29/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GRAY, DUSTIN CORNELL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/23/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
GUSTUS, DARIUS JEREL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/09/1993
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • STALKING
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY

HARRIS, CANDACE MCSHON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/24/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
HAYES, DENNIS DAY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/15/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
HENDERSON, DANIEL EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/14/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HIGGINS, TRACEE ANNETTE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/05/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HOPKINS, JIMMY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/21/1978
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JACKSON, CHRISTA ELAUA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/28/1980
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JACKSON, PATRICK LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/01/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
JACKSON, VERNON ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/28/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
JOHNSON, JA QUAN LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/07/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
JONES, GUS C
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/25/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, TYRONE ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/26/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
KEYLON, JOSHUA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/13/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (OVER $1,000.00)
KILGORE, TIMOTHY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/28/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
KIMBALL, BARAK SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/28/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
KLETSCHKA, DAKOTA SKYE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/16/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
LEDBETTER, ANTHONY LOREN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/27/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MARTIN, JAMES JOSHUA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/06/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MITCHELL, JAMEY LAJUAN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/04/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MORGAN, SHELLY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/26/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
NATION, DANIEL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/08/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

NICHOLS, CHELSEA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/29/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GA)
NORRIS, MITCHELL SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/22/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
PATTERSON, AMBER MARIE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/07/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
PAYNE, KENNETH
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 03/13/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION WITHIN 1.5 MILES OF A SCH
PUTMAN, DASHAY L
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/29/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBST
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
ROBERSON, TRACY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/01/1972
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SANDERS, RENEE JANE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/16/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
SHIPLEY, JEREMY THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/24/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
SILVERS, STEVIE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/04/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
SMITH, TERRANCE DONELL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/16/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY

STAMPER, YOLANDA FAYE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/06/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TATE, TEVIN DANDRE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/17/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
TUCKER, JAMES MADISON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/20/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
VINSON, SHANNON DEMETRI
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/22/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
WALKER, CINDY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/22/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
WATSON, DEWITT PRINTICE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/27/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WILLIAMS, CHRISTOPHER MARTIN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/15/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION WITHIN 1.5 MILES OF A SCH
WILSON, RAKEEM SHAVALY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/24/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
WRIGHT, ROY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 04/26/1963
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)


