Pair Arrested After Neighbor Films Burglary At Hixson Home

Monday, August 7, 2017

Two people have been arrested after a neighbor's security video captured a burglary next door.

Charged with aggravated burglary and theft under $1,000 were Richard Cimini, 55, and Dorothy Parmenter, 36, of Matherly Street.

A woman said her home was burglarized while she was away. She found her back door had been damaged and someone got into her safe. They took various medications and her wallet with $400 in it.

A neighbor said he has a video system which recorded the burglary. The woman watched it and saw that it was other neighbors - Cimini and Ms. Parmenter - who broke in, the sheriff's office said.