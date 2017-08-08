City Council Putting Issue Of "Relevance" Of City Court Into Committee

Tuesday, August 8, 2017

City Council members said this year they plan to take a detailed look at whether the city needs to continue spending over $2 million at City Court.

Councilwoman Carol Berz said, "We've got two really good judges. It's nothing about them, but we want to make sure that this court is still relevant."

Council members noted that City Court is limited to $50 fines, causing the city to set up a hearing officer who will not be under that stricture.

Ms. Berz said City Court began to diminish when many of its cases were shifted to General Sessions Court. She said, "With money really tight, this is something that needs to be relooked at."

Councilman Ken Smith said the issue of City Court "comes up every year, but then it's dropped."

Councilman Chip Henderson, who heads the finance committee, recommended that it be studied by a council committee.