Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Friday, December 23, 2016

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BOWLES, TIFFANY SHERILL

4916 ANGELA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

BOYD, MICHAEL LEWIS

2019 TOMBRAS AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)

---

BRANNON, CHANITY BROOKE

12 GLOVER DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)

---

BRINDLE, TYLER GIBSON

2420 GLENGERRIE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

---

CAMPOS, NEMESIO SEVERIANO

1244 HELENA DR APT# B CHATTANOOGA, 373430000

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

HARASSMENT

STALKING

---

CARROLL, SARA PATRICIA

2801 NEW JERSEY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CONYERS, JADARIUS TERMAINE

2620 BOYCE ST LOT #17 CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

---

DAVIS, JAMIE SIERA

6735 LEVI ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DAVIS, LORENZO LAJAMES

915 SUTTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF SERVICES

---

DOBSON, CHRISTY LORE

803 EAST MAIN ST 927 LEXINGTON, 29072

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC

---

ELLISON, ROBERT LESLIE

6316 WALDEN AVE.

CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---FARNER, ASHLEY NICOLE4732 SANCTUARY COURT AUGUSTA, 30909Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---FRANKLIN, MONTRELL JAWON1807 RUBIO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---GLASS, RONALD EUGENE1308 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)FAILURE TO APPEARVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OF OBSTRUVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)FAILURE TO APPEAR---GRAY, TIFFANY NICOLE201 EAST 4126 APT 26 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENT---HASWELL, TIFFANY ANN19400 HWY 41 CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---HAWKINS, BRANDON DESHAUN277 LAIL ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HAWTHORNE, JUSTIN LEE901 LANG ST NE APT 35A CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Humane SocietyFAILURE TO APPEAR---HAYES, MARK ERIC1001 SHALLOWFORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HEUSTESS, KENT DAVIS55305 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---HICKS, JANICE KAY1632 A DUKE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE---HICKS, JULIA MARIE483 ALLGOOD RD FLINTSTONE, 30725Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFAILURE TO APPEAR---HODGES, ANGELA DANEILLE1918 MORRIS HILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---HOLMES, CRAIG ANTHONY2125 CRESCENT CLUB DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---HUMPHREY, WADE SHEROD1613 S. KELLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---JACKSON, JOE10074 CENTRAL AVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY---JORDAN, TAMARCUS MARCELL2604 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSASSAULTCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSEEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---KINGTON, JOHN M302 MONTE ROQUERO LANE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373773387Age at Arrest: 72 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---LOCKE, ANDREW JACKSON111 JANE MANOR CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37373Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MCGHEE, JUSTICE A704 MANSION CIRCLE APT L CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTFALSE IMPRISONMENTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---MENDEZ, ANTONIO309 WALMART DRIVE LOT 21 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MEYER, RODERICK JASON5345 COLLEGEVIEW DR. OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC---MOORE, EMILY BLAIR807 BELVIOR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCECONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE---PENDERS, SARAH JANE344 INMAN ST RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---POWELL, DARRELL MATTHEW9224 DALLAS HOLLOW SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR ( DRIVING ON REVOKED)---SHELL, KRISTIN NICHOLE740 LANOIR STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---SHROPSHIRE, KENNETH LEE1528 ROBERSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSS. OF OXYCODONE FOR RESALE---SIGETTE, JACOB KEITH8923 SEDMAN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONEVADING ARRESTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---SIMS, SHANA LYNN01323 ELY ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)---SKILES, TARA DANIELLE114 B LUTTRELL DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(FAILURE TO APPEAR)VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)FAILURE TO APPEAR---SWANSON, MARQUITA MICHELLE1807 RUBIO ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---TERRELL, KARA LYNN109 BRIARWOOD DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS DRIVINGFAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLETRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION---TYRA, ERIC HAYES28 ANNI LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WARD, AMY NICOLE1613 S KELLY CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WATTS, PATRICK LAVAL908 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WILLIAMS, SHANTORIA CARLEFA4435 CLOUD BURST ROAD MEMPHIS, 38141Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---WOODRUFF, COURTNEY GARNELL3435 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSCHILD NEGLECTTHEFT OF PROPERTYCHILD NEGLECT

