 Friday, December 30, 2016 38.5°F   clear   Clear

Breaking News


Emery Charged After Going After Fleeing Girlfriend In Waffle House, Assaulting Officer

Friday, December 30, 2016
Seth Martin Emery
Seth Martin Emery

A man who police say "has an extensive history of violent offenses" tried to force his way into a Waffle House office where his pregnant girlfriend was hiding and then assaulted a police officer.

Seth Martin Emery, 26, 1220 N. Concord Road, is charged with aggravated assault on police, domestic assault, false imprisonment and evading arrest.

In the incident on Tuesday, police were dispatched to the Waffle House on Highway 153. Employees said they had a pregnant woman in their office who had been assaulted. They said Emery had tried to break into the office, but had been kept out.

Police were told that Emery had held the girlfriend against her will in a room at a nearby extended stay hotel, but she left when he went out to smoke.

She said he had been drinking and had grabbed her by the arms and throat when she tried to leave.

An officer spotted Emery behind the Waffle House, but he fled. The officer said he tried to use a taser and a stun gun on Emery, but it had no effect.

He said Emery waited behind a line of trees for the officer to approach again, then took a swing at him, grazing his face.

The officer said he then struck Emery in the head with the taser. Emery grabbed the officer's arms and tried to drag him to the ground. Emery then was able to run off again.

He was finally handcuffed after additional officers arrived and oc spray was used on him.

Police said another female has an active order of protection in effect against Emery.

 


December 30, 2016

Emery Charged After Going After Fleeing Girlfriend In Waffle House, Assaulting Officer

December 30, 2016

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

December 29, 2016

Orneasha Swafford Charged In Christmas Eve Shooting On 12th Avenue; 1 Witness Won't Cooperate


A man who police say "has an extensive history of violent offenses" tried to force his way into a Waffle House office where his pregnant girlfriend was hiding and then assaulted a police officer. ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ANDERSON, JEFFERY WAYNE  601 JAMES STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741  Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Orneasha Nicole Swafford has been charged in a Christmas Eve shooting in the 1900 block of 12th Avenue. The victim gave police information, but the man she was with would not. Daysha Joyner, ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Emery Charged After Going After Fleeing Girlfriend In Waffle House, Assaulting Officer

A man who police say "has an extensive history of violent offenses" tried to force his way into a Waffle House office where his pregnant girlfriend was hiding and then assaulted a police officer. Seth Martin Emery, 26, 1220 N. Concord Road, is charged with aggravated assault on police, domestic assault, false imprisonment and evading arrest. In the incident on Tuesday, police ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ANDERSON, JEFFERY WAYNE  601 JAMES STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741  Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE --- ANDREWS, MARTHA JEAN  HOMELESS RED BANK, 37415  Age at Arrest: 58 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT ... (click for more)

Opinion

Buy Votes With Your Own Money - And Response

Last week I heard the mayor’s announcement that the city would donate one million dollars to the Children’s Hospital in memory of the students killed in the Woodmore bus crash.  One million dollars.  What a very generous donation from our kindhearted mayor.  I guess we all could be equally kind if we were pledging other people’s money. I, too, find the Children’s ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "Mad Dog" Never Yells

Just after President-elect Donald Trump named retired Marine General James “Mad Dog” Mattis as the nation’s next Secretary of Defense, I started reading everything I could find about him. I have known of his delightful quotes for some time and the fact he is one of the top military experts in the world, but that’s small potatoes. What is it about him that causes other Marines to ... (click for more)

Sports

Meigs County Beats Central 81-78 On Harris 3 In Overtime

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Meigs County’s Tigers stole the spotlight Wednesday in the Cleveland Holiday Tournament at Raider Arena. The Tigers, snapping a two-game losing streak, scorched the nets with 14 3-pointers and defeated Chattanooga Central 81-78 in overtime when Cam Harris drained a clutch 3 from the right corner with 1.2 seconds remaining. It was Harris’ only 3 in ... (click for more)

UTC's Arth Completing Football Staff

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head coach Tom Arth has hit the ground running since he was named the 23rd head coach of the Mocs on Dec. 19.  He has put together the majority of his staff, and they are all preparing for the upcoming live recruiting period, evaluating the current team and getting settled in at UTC.  "Assembling a staff was one of the most important ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors