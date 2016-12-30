Emery Charged After Going After Fleeing Girlfriend In Waffle House, Assaulting Officer

Friday, December 30, 2016

A man who police say "has an extensive history of violent offenses" tried to force his way into a Waffle House office where his pregnant girlfriend was hiding and then assaulted a police officer.

Seth Martin Emery, 26, 1220 N. Concord Road, is charged with aggravated assault on police, domestic assault, false imprisonment and evading arrest.

In the incident on Tuesday, police were dispatched to the Waffle House on Highway 153. Employees said they had a pregnant woman in their office who had been assaulted. They said Emery had tried to break into the office, but had been kept out.

Police were told that Emery had held the girlfriend against her will in a room at a nearby extended stay hotel, but she left when he went out to smoke.

She said he had been drinking and had grabbed her by the arms and throat when she tried to leave.

An officer spotted Emery behind the Waffle House, but he fled. The officer said he tried to use a taser and a stun gun on Emery, but it had no effect.

He said Emery waited behind a line of trees for the officer to approach again, then took a swing at him, grazing his face.

The officer said he then struck Emery in the head with the taser. Emery grabbed the officer's arms and tried to drag him to the ground. Emery then was able to run off again.

He was finally handcuffed after additional officers arrived and oc spray was used on him.

Police said another female has an active order of protection in effect against Emery.

