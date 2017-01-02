Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Monday, January 2, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

Here are the mug shots:

AMASON, CHRISTIAN BRAD

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 11/24/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT ANDERSON, JOSHUA JOSAIH

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/05/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS BEARDEN, JESSE EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/13/1981

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BROWN, MARY LORETTA

Age at Arrest: 70

Date of Birth: 02/07/1946

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BRUGH, IAN PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/05/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BRYANT, WILLIE CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 76

Date of Birth: 04/16/1940

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) CHAMBERS, MEGHAN LEIGHANN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/01/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN FORT OGLETHORPE GA) DAVIS, BRANDI GLENQUIA

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 03/04/1993

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT DURHAM, TIMOTHY LEE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 05/24/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ETCHISON, ANGEL MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 09/13/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

FOSTER, WILLIAM MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/07/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) FRIZZELL, STEVEN TYLER

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/08/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF LORAZEPAM)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS GAGE, BRAIN CLAYTON

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/07/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HARRIS, JEFFERY RANDALL

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 08/30/1966

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION) HENDERSON-RIGGINS, DEONTAE JOVAN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/22/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION HENLEY, AMANDA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/26/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (HARASSMENT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LINCE JOHNSON, FRED DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 12/05/1955

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT JOHNSON, GARDEL LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 12/19/1961

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION JOHNSON, JAMES ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 07/12/1964

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S MALONE, BRANDON JOEL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/03/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

THEFT OF PROPERTY

MCKIBBENS, REGINALD BERNARD

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 01/21/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE MOLTER, JOHN EDGAR

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/30/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY MOORE, KRISTOPHER JW

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/13/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE MORROW, IAN BLANK

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/18/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MOSS, EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/18/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ORR, REGINA LASHON

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/05/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT PARKER, AMIE BROOK

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/03/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS PENDERGRASS, JIMMY RAY

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 10/08/1969

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) POLDER, PRESTON GARRET

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/15/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT REYNOLDS, HEATH ADAM

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/28/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)





ROBINSON, AMANDA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/28/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION RODGERS, KELCEY DUANE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 10/24/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY SCHOOLEY, DANIEL JAMES

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/01/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE STREEVAL, CLAYTON LEE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/23/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING TOMAS, MIGUEL JOSE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/15/1993

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE TURNER, CHRISTOPHER JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 10/18/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT UPTON, DONOVAN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 01/31/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) WADDELL, TAMMY JEAN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 01/22/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG WALKER, ALEAH DOMONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/23/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMP OF COURT (NON CHILD SUPPORT) WHITE, MELANIE RENEE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/30/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WINCHESTER, CHRISTOPHER JAMES

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/01/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA YOUNG, JONATHAN JOE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/01/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



