Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Monday, January 2, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

AMASON, CHRISTIAN BRAD 
8929 BRAMLETT RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD NEGLECT
---
ANDERSON, JOSHUA JOSAIH 
903TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
ANDERSON, MICHAEL ANTHONY 
9036 HEATHERLOCH LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BEARDEN, JESSE EUGENE 
128 MORNINGSIDE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BROWN, MARY LORETTA 
514 HARWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
BRUGH, IAN PATRICK 
23 INFANTRY DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
BRYANT, WILLIE CHARLES 
1409 E 28TH ST CHATTANOOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 76 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
CHAMBERS, MEGHAN LEIGHANN 
11304 DOLLYPOND ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN FORT OGLETHORPE GA)
---
DAVIS, BRANDI GLENQUIA 
1702 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT
---
DURHAM, TIMOTHY LEE 
16 WOODARD CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
ETCHISON, ANGEL MICHELLE 
2418 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
---
FOSTER, WILLIAM MICHAEL 
1430 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
---
FRIZZELL, STEVEN TYLER 
1107 LULLWATER ROAD APT B RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF LORAZEPAM)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
GAGE, BRAIN CLAYTON 
9002 FULLER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HARRIS, JEFFERY RANDALL 
7710 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
HENDERSON-RIGGINS, DEONTAE JOVAN 
1422 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
---
HENLEY, AMANDA RENEE 
4309 GRANT AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (HARASSMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LINCE
---
JOHNSON, FRED DEWAYNE 
2409 IVY ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
JOHNSON, GARDEL LAMAR 
1201 BOYTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: 
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
JOHNSON, JAMES ALLEN 
90228 WEST OLE LOVE LADY RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: 
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
MALONE, BRANDON JOEL 
7725 NAUTICAL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MCKIBBENS, REGINALD BERNARD 
2100 PORTLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
MOLTER, JOHN EDGAR 
4515 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
MOORE, KRISTOPHER JW 
3824 WAUCHULA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
---
MORROW, IAN BLANK 
725 ELINOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MOSS, EDWARD 
800 MCCALLIE AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
ORR, REGINA LASHON 
608 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
PARKER, AMIE BROOK 
9045 CHIP DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
PENDERGRASS, JIMMY RAY 
100 HARDING RD RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
POLDER, PRESTON GARRET 
15910 POOLE ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
REYNOLDS, HEATH ADAM 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
ROBINSON, AMANDA NICOLE 
8234 TROUBADPUR WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
RODGERS, KELCEY DUANE 
2200 PORLAND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
SCHOOLEY, DANIEL JAMES 
6545 LAKE SHORE PARK WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
---
STREEVAL, CLAYTON LEE 
727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
TOMAS, MIGUEL JOSE 
1338 LOUISANA AVE KNOXVILLE, 37921 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
TURNER, CHRISTOPHER JERMAINE 
727 E. 11TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
UPTON, DONOVAN MICHAEL 
1607 BAGWELL AVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
WADDELL, TAMMY JEAN 
3503 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
---
WALKER, ALEAH DOMONIQUE 
2303 E 17TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMP OF COURT (NON CHILD SUPPORT)
---
WHITE, MELANIE RENEE 
413 B LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WINCHESTER, CHRISTOPHER JAMES 
334 SHANTE LAKE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
YOUNG, JONATHAN JOE 
7816 GRASSHOPPER ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

