Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
AMASON, CHRISTIAN BRAD
8929 BRAMLETT RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD NEGLECT
---
ANDERSON, JOSHUA JOSAIH
903TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
ANDERSON, MICHAEL ANTHONY
9036 HEATHERLOCH LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BEARDEN, JESSE EUGENE
128 MORNINGSIDE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BROWN, MARY LORETTA
514 HARWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
BRUGH, IAN PATRICK
23 INFANTRY DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
BRYANT, WILLIE CHARLES
1409 E 28TH ST CHATTANOOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 76 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
CHAMBERS, MEGHAN LEIGHANN
11304 DOLLYPOND ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN FORT OGLETHORPE GA)
---
DAVIS, BRANDI GLENQUIA
1702 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT
---
DURHAM, TIMOTHY LEE
16 WOODARD CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
ETCHISON, ANGEL MICHELLE
2418 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
---
FOSTER, WILLIAM MICHAEL
1430 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
---
FRIZZELL, STEVEN TYLER
1107 LULLWATER ROAD APT B RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF LORAZEPAM)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
GAGE, BRAIN CLAYTON
9002 FULLER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HARRIS, JEFFERY RANDALL
7710 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
HENDERSON-RIGGINS, DEONTAE JOVAN
1422 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
---
HENLEY, AMANDA RENEE
4309 GRANT AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (HARASSMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LINCE
---
JOHNSON, FRED DEWAYNE
2409 IVY ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
JOHNSON, GARDEL LAMAR
1201 BOYTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
JOHNSON, JAMES ALLEN
90228 WEST OLE LOVE LADY RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
MALONE, BRANDON JOEL
7725 NAUTICAL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MCKIBBENS, REGINALD BERNARD
2100 PORTLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
MOLTER, JOHN EDGAR
4515 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
MOORE, KRISTOPHER JW
3824 WAUCHULA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
---
MORROW, IAN BLANK
725 ELINOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MOSS, EDWARD
800 MCCALLIE AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
ORR, REGINA LASHON
608 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
PARKER, AMIE BROOK
9045 CHIP DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
PENDERGRASS, JIMMY RAY
100 HARDING RD RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
POLDER, PRESTON GARRET
15910 POOLE ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
REYNOLDS, HEATH ADAM
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
ROBINSON, AMANDA NICOLE
8234 TROUBADPUR WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37353
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
RODGERS, KELCEY DUANE
2200 PORLAND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
SCHOOLEY, DANIEL JAMES
6545 LAKE SHORE PARK WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
---
STREEVAL, CLAYTON LEE
727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
TOMAS, MIGUEL JOSE
1338 LOUISANA AVE KNOXVILLE, 37921
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
TURNER, CHRISTOPHER JERMAINE
727 E. 11TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
UPTON, DONOVAN MICHAEL
1607 BAGWELL AVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
WADDELL, TAMMY JEAN
3503 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
---
WALKER, ALEAH DOMONIQUE
2303 E 17TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMP OF COURT (NON CHILD SUPPORT)
---
WHITE, MELANIE RENEE
413 B LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WINCHESTER, CHRISTOPHER JAMES
334 SHANTE LAKE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
YOUNG, JONATHAN JOE
7816 GRASSHOPPER ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Here are the mug shots:
|AMASON, CHRISTIAN BRAD
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/24/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017
Charge(s):
|
|ANDERSON, JOSHUA JOSAIH
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/05/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|BEARDEN, JESSE EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/13/1981
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BROWN, MARY LORETTA
Age at Arrest: 70
Date of Birth: 02/07/1946
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|BRUGH, IAN PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/05/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|BRYANT, WILLIE CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 76
Date of Birth: 04/16/1940
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017
Charge(s):
|
|CHAMBERS, MEGHAN LEIGHANN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/01/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN FORT OGLETHORPE GA)
|
|DAVIS, BRANDI GLENQUIA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/04/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017
Charge(s):
|
|DURHAM, TIMOTHY LEE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 05/24/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|ETCHISON, ANGEL MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/13/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
|
|FOSTER, WILLIAM MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/07/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|FRIZZELL, STEVEN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/08/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF LORAZEPAM)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|GAGE, BRAIN CLAYTON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/07/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HARRIS, JEFFERY RANDALL
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/30/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
|
|HENDERSON-RIGGINS, DEONTAE JOVAN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/22/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
|
|HENLEY, AMANDA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/26/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (HARASSMENT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LINCE
|
|JOHNSON, FRED DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 12/05/1955
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, GARDEL LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 12/19/1961
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, JAMES ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 07/12/1964
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|MALONE, BRANDON JOEL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/03/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|MCKIBBENS, REGINALD BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/21/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|MOLTER, JOHN EDGAR
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/30/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|MOORE, KRISTOPHER JW
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/13/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
|
|MORROW, IAN BLANK
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/18/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|MOSS, EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/18/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017
Charge(s):
|
|ORR, REGINA LASHON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/05/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017
Charge(s):
|
|PARKER, AMIE BROOK
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/03/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|PENDERGRASS, JIMMY RAY
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/08/1969
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017
Charge(s):
|
|POLDER, PRESTON GARRET
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/15/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017
Charge(s):
|
|REYNOLDS, HEATH ADAM
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/28/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|ROBINSON, AMANDA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/28/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017
Charge(s):
|
|RODGERS, KELCEY DUANE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/24/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|SCHOOLEY, DANIEL JAMES
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/01/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
|
|STREEVAL, CLAYTON LEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/23/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017
Charge(s):
|
|TOMAS, MIGUEL JOSE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/15/1993
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|TURNER, CHRISTOPHER JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/18/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017
Charge(s):
|
|UPTON, DONOVAN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/31/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|WADDELL, TAMMY JEAN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/22/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
|
|WALKER, ALEAH DOMONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/23/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTEMP OF COURT (NON CHILD SUPPORT)
|
|WHITE, MELANIE RENEE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/30/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WINCHESTER, CHRISTOPHER JAMES
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/01/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|YOUNG, JONATHAN JOE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/01/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2017
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|