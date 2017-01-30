County Clerk's Office Reports Increase In Transactions

Monday, January 30, 2017

Hamilton County Clerk Bill Knowles reported on Monday that the clerk’s office continues to experience an increase in activity.

He said, “The Courthouse and Bonny Oaks tag and title offices have experienced a combined increase of more than 30,000 motor vehicle transactions over the past five years.

“More than 66,700 motorists renewed their tag at www.countyclerkanytime.com in 2016. This online option has continued to grow since inception in 2001. Hamilton County was the first Clerk’s office in Tennessee to offer an online tag renewal service.

“In 2016 the Clerk’s office licensed 2,409 new businesses, pushing the total number of businesses licensed in Hamilton County to 13,477.

“We were able to assist 10,498 motorists renewing a driver’s licenses at the Courthouse office. This number represents an increase of more than 400 who were served in the previous year. This option not only helped busy motorists but assisted the local Department of Safety’s driver’s license stations.

“The number of marriage licenses issued last year totaled 2,694. This total is the highest number since 2012”.