Soddy Daisy Makes Zoning Ordinance Amendments; Sgt. Varner Takes New Assignment In Hawaii

Friday, January 6, 2017 - by Gail Perry

Two amendments were made to Soddy Daisy’s zoning ordinance at the commission meeting Thursday night. The first change pertains to the definition of a dwelling. This will aid the city’s codes enforcement officer by clarifying what is required to be considered a dwelling and what is not, such as tents or storage buildings. A public hearing was held with no one from the public commenting. The amendment was approved on first reading.

The second amendment was adopted because it was required by a change made to a state law. Tennessee recently passed a new law that says "medical dwellings" too accommodate a relative, must be allowed in a residential back yard until the hardship goes away. This structure cannot be a mobile home nor can it have a permanent foundation. These would be temporary buildings containing a bathroom and they must meet the setback requirements of the city where they will be located. In the past, Soddy Daisy has not allowed hardship variances, but now the state requires that this ordinance be passed. City Manager Janice Cagle noted that the conditions for these buildings are very specific and that there are very specific rules surrounding them.

The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the certificate of compliance renewal for the retail package liquor store owned by Marcus Wolff. The recertification of a package store license every two years is another requirement of the state of Tennessee. Mr. Wolff must now take that certificate to the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission to complete the process.

Ms. Cagle also received approval from the commissioners to extend the original contract for making improvements to Dayton Pike. The extension will be valid through July, 2018.

Jeff Richards asked the council for help and advice about a noise problem near his home. A stone quarry is operating across a creek from his house every day and the noise prevents him from enjoying his property, said Mr. Richards. The city manager said that the business can operate under the city’s current zoning rules. City Attorney Sam Elliott said there is a noise ordinance that will be looked into.

The presentation of two awards was made Thursday night by Police Lieutenant Jeff Gann, one to a citizen and another to an employee. On Oct. 31 the police department responded to a call from a resident on Old Dayton Pike, where a three-year-old child had wandered into a yard. The couple living at that house took in the child and called the police. A police investigation found where the child came from and an arrest was made. Pam Beeler was recognized for doing more than was expected for taking care of the child, including riding in the ambulance to the hospital and staying with the toddler. A Safeguarding Children award was presented to Ms. Beeler.

The second presentation was a plaque given to Sergeant Melissa Varner who has been an important part of the Soddy Daisy Police Department for the past 10 years. She led the department on investigations of traffic crashes, said Lt. Gann, and she was depended on for many other duties. Sergeant Varner is leaving the department for a new job in Ohau, Hawaii.