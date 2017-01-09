 Monday, January 9, 2017 35.1°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Federal Judge Sets Contempt Of Court Hearing For Longtime Quarterback Club President Doug Dyer

Federal Judge Travis McDonough has ruled that longtime Chattanooga Quarterback Club president Doug Dyer should be prosecuted for contempt of court in connection with a fraud case in which he is charged.

Judge McDonough said Dyer violated terms of a court-ordered asset freeze by distributing certain stock to investors.

He said Dyer would go on trial for contempt on April 3.

Attorneys for Dyer said the stock issue was a "misunderstanding" and said it benefited the alleged fraud victims and not Dyer.

Judge McDonough said, "Preliminary Injunction did not proscribe only actions that 'benefited' Defendants or Relief Defendants. The purpose of the Preliminary Injunction, of course, was to preserve the status quo, not simply to deprive Defendants and Relief Defendants from further benefit from allegedly fraudulent actions. Defendants have forfeited to the Court their authority to take such actions, regardless of whom Defendants believe the actions benefit. The Court cannot overlook the violation of its Preliminary Injunction, especially in the context of this case and the facts presented concerning Defendant Dyer’s conduct.

"Because Defendant Dyer chose to change the status quo in a manner that cannot be cured without significant difficulty, if at all, the only effective way to adequately address his violation of the Preliminary Injunction is a criminal contempt proceeding." 

Judge McDonough also denied a motion for relief from the asset freeze.

The judge also said, "Despite the millions of dollars allegedly received from investors, Defendants acknowledged at the August 31, 2016 hearing that they have insufficient assets to satisfy the disgorgement Plaintiff seeks."

His ruling says, "Defendants represent that on October 25, 2016, Dyer sent two documents to the Executive VP of Fision Corp. (“the Irrevocable Stock Power and Corporate Resolution for Sole Signing Officers”) that needed to be signed in order to effect the distribution of Fision stock to Scenic City F-10 VIII investors. (Id. at 3.) They also represent that on November 4, 2016, Defendants and their counsel met about the need to disburse the Fision stock. Defense counsel represents that Defendants misunderstood that Dyer could proceed with directing that the stock be disbursed and that, on November 9, 2016, Dyer called the Executive VP of Fision Corp. and instructed him to issue the shares." 

The Securities and Exchange Commission last July announced that it had won a court-ordered asset freeze to halt "an ongoing fraud by two former Chattanooga brokers with disciplinary histories who allegedly raised more than $5 million from investors without using the money as promised." One was the 56-year-old Dyer and the other was James Hugh Brennan III, 67.

The SEC said Dyer and Brennan sold purported shares in eight similarly named companies to more than 240 investors nationwide since 2008 without ever registering the stock as they promised.  Instead, according to the SEC’s complaint, Brennan and Dyer transferred investor funds into their personal accounts or those belonging to their wives. 

The action says over a five-year period that Carole Johnston Brennan received $30,000 of the funds and Alison Ford Dyer received $286,000. Ms. Dyer was also active in the Quarterback Club and would send out Facebook notices about the meetings.


Cisson Pleads Guilty In Chattanooga Heroin Ring Case

Walker County Arrest Report For Jan. 2-8

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report


A 23-year-old woman pleaded guilty in Federal Court on Monday for her part in a Chattanooga-based heroin ring. Lindsey Cisson appeared before Judge Sandy Mattice. Prosecutor Scott Winne

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Jan. 2-8:         MYERS          JARROD

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ARNOLD, DEMETRIS JERMAINE  726 CARUTHERS RD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411  Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting Agency:


Cisson Pleads Guilty In Chattanooga Heroin Ring Case

A 23-year-old woman pleaded guilty in Federal Court on Monday for her part in a Chattanooga-based heroin ring. Lindsey Cisson appeared before Judge Sandy Mattice. Prosecutor Scott Winne said Ms. Cisson was buying from Chattanooga heroin dealer Timothy Szostek and then re-selling heroin. He said it was found that Ms. Cisson had wired money to a drug source for Szostek. There

Walker County Arrest Report For Jan. 2-8

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Jan. 2-8:         MYERS          JARROD                  LEBRON  W/M    38        Officer HEAD DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

Opinion

A (Former) Teacher's Story - And Response (2)

Today is my retirement day from Hamilton County Department of Education.  Should I go gently into that good night? Nope . . . here is my story.  I love being a teacher. I love being a kindergarten teacher. My passion is teaching children to read and learn about numbers and counting. I love watching their little faces as they begin their journey in education. I want

Roy Exum: Why We Jail Our Poor

I don't know what Les Hayes, a repugnant municipal judge in Montgomery, Ala., has on his list of things to do today but putting on the black robes of justice will not be one of them. Instead, perhaps he can cloak himself in shame. Last week the Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission placed him on probation without pay until October for somewhat blatantly violating the canons of justice.

Sports

Ex-UT QB Manning Named To College Football Hall Of Fame

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tennnessee f ootball legend and two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning has been named to the 2017 College Football Hall of Fame Class, as announced on Monday by the National Football Foundation (NFF) and the College Football Hall of Fame. The 2017 College Football Hall of Fame Class features 10 players and three coaches. Manning, Bob Crable

Tennessee Women Fall To No. 4 Mississippi State

Tennessee's valiant second-half comeback attempt fell just short in a 74-64 loss to No. 4 Mississippi State on Sunday afternoon at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Bulldogs (17-0, 3-0 SEC) ended the Lady Vols' six-game winning streak while getting their first-ever victory over UT in Knoxville (1-16). MSU has now won three straight games in the series dating back to last season.


