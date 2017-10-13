Bradley County Sheriff's Office Seeks Identity Of Possible Suspect In Multiple Auto Burglaries

Friday, October 13, 2017

Bradley County Sheriff's detectives are asking the public to help identify a person captured on surveillance video.

This person is being considered a suspect in multiple auto burglaries in northern Bradley County, and possibly driving a late model gray Nissan Murano.

Anybody with information is asked to contact the agency’s Crime Tip Line at 423-728-7336 or send a message to the agency’s Facebook inbox, Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, TN Sheriff Eric Watson.

Click here for the surveillance video.

