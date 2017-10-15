Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ADAMS, HEATHER V
5316 VILLAGE GARDEN DR OOLTEWAH, 373639000
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
ALLMON, MELISSA LYNNE
1608 NORTH CHESTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
BARNETTE, TARA LAJEAN
2604 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041713
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
BARNETTE, VERANDA MESHELL
19 TUNNEL BLVD, APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
BILLINGSLEY, DARLENE RENEE
12 N SEMINOLE DR APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 374112600
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM OVER $2,500
---
BRINSER, TAYLOR KEITH
1189 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
COLBURN, TABITHA NICOLE
1407 BACK VALLEY SELL CREEK, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
CUNNINGHAM, SHERRY MICHELLE
1707B RUBIO ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063056
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PROSTITUTION
---
DOSS, ALIVIA JEAN
595 DYER RD EVENSVILLE, 37332
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESS
---
FISHER, MELISSA NICHOLE
312 MCBRIEN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
FORD, QUACEY JAVON
908 BELLE VISTA AVE Chattanooga, 37411
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ROBBERY
---
GALLOWAY, SHELLY CHERIESSE
829 PINE ST EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
GATLIN, TABITHA NICHOLE
18 W MEADOWBROOK DR APT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT UNDER $500 (PROBATION VIOLATION)
---
GOODWIN, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
1145 DANIELS RD TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
GREEN, BOBBI J
3905 MEADOW LN Chattanooga, 374061427
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PROSTITUTION
---
HAMILTON, BRANDY MICHELE
12552 BROCKDALL ROAD PIKEVILLE, 37327
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
HERNANDEZ, JOSE ROJAS
601 JAMES ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HOLLIS, COY ALLEN
2049 MILLARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED BURGLAR
---
JACKSON, TONY LAMAR
2507 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062445
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
---
JENNINGS, NATHAN DEWAIN
5417 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
JOHNSON, TRACY WAYNE
965 NORMAN STREET JELLICO, 377623841
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
LOPEZ-MORALES, ISVAEL
2205 E 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
MCROBERTS, JACQUELINE NICOLE
1317 PLEASANT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MITCHELL, JASON EDWARD
3520 SHELBY CIR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED)
---
MOORE, CARLOS MCGALE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
---
MOORE, SHERRILYN ANELL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
MORRIS, RICHARD OLAN
2107 DELANO DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
NORTHCUT, BRADFORD G
8028 SELCER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FEL.
OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE
---
PICKETT, CYNTHIA MICHELLE
7437 GATES ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
POTTER, JENNY MICHELLE
7300 CLINE RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
RANDOLPH, JAMES ANTHONY
5779 MERITO AVENUE SAN MARINO, 92404
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
RANGLER-LOPEZ, MOISES
810 NELSON ROAD CHATTANOOA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
ROBERSON, TIMOTHY PAUL
4016 PATTENTOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
RUFFIN-NORRIS, LARHONDA T
1900 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374046212
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
SEGLER, DERRICK MICHAEL
9299 BRAMWOOD VILLAGE CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SHEPPARD, JUSTIN DARNAY
1712 EAST 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374044511
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SKUBAL, DEREK ALAN
3827 SOUTH QUAIL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
STRAWTER, JALISSA LESHAY
100 EPISCA AVENUE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SWARTOUT, WESLEY ALEN
9503 TIMBERLOG DR CHATTANOOGA, 374214630
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FORGERY
THEFT OF IDENTITY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
---
TEMPLE, SOPHIA BRIANNE
705 ASPEN LODGE WAY APT 213 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
TRINKER, WILLIAM S
656 EADS BLUFF RD NW GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF ICE METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
TURNER, BRIAN HENRY
6901 DEERWOOD DR Harrison, 373419467
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
WARD, TREVON MARQUIZ
3008 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
---
WELLS, ALEX MCKINLEY
3407 ROBERTS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WEYERS, HEATHER JEANNETTE
3933 FAIRBANK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WIGGINS, TIMOTHY JEROME
2009 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041404
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
