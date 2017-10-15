Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Sunday, October 15, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ADAMS, HEATHER V

5316 VILLAGE GARDEN DR OOLTEWAH, 373639000

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

ALLMON, MELISSA LYNNE

1608 NORTH CHESTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

---

BARNETTE, TARA LAJEAN

2604 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041713

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

---

BARNETTE, VERANDA MESHELL

19 TUNNEL BLVD, APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

BILLINGSLEY, DARLENE RENEE

12 N SEMINOLE DR APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 374112600

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM OVER $2,500

---

BRINSER, TAYLOR KEITH

1189 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

COLBURN, TABITHA NICOLE

1407 BACK VALLEY SELL CREEK, 37379

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

CUNNINGHAM, SHERRY MICHELLE

1707B RUBIO ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063056

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PROSTITUTION

---

DOSS, ALIVIA JEAN

595 DYER RD EVENSVILLE, 37332

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESS

---

FISHER, MELISSA NICHOLE

312 MCBRIEN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

FORD, QUACEY JAVON

908 BELLE VISTA AVE Chattanooga, 37411

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ROBBERY

---

GALLOWAY, SHELLY CHERIESSE

829 PINE ST EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

GATLIN, TABITHA NICHOLE

18 W MEADOWBROOK DR APT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT UNDER $500 (PROBATION VIOLATION)

---

GOODWIN, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE

1145 DANIELS RD TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

GREEN, BOBBI J

3905 MEADOW LN Chattanooga, 374061427

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PROSTITUTION

---

HAMILTON, BRANDY MICHELE

12552 BROCKDALL ROAD PIKEVILLE, 37327

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

HERNANDEZ, JOSE ROJAS

601 JAMES ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HOLLIS, COY ALLEN

2049 MILLARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED BURGLAR

---

JACKSON, TONY LAMAR

2507 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062445

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

---

JENNINGS, NATHAN DEWAIN

5417 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

---

JOHNSON, TRACY WAYNE

965 NORMAN STREET JELLICO, 377623841

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

---

LOPEZ-MORALES, ISVAEL

2205 E 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

---

MCROBERTS, JACQUELINE NICOLE

1317 PLEASANT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

MITCHELL, JASON EDWARD

3520 SHELBY CIR EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

ALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED)

---

MOORE, CARLOS MCGALE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION

---

MOORE, SHERRILYN ANELL

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

MORRIS, RICHARD OLAN

2107 DELANO DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

NORTHCUT, BRADFORD G

8028 SELCER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FEL.

