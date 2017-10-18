Jack Maddux Travels The State Campaigning For 4th Congressional District Run

Wednesday, October 18, 2017

Jack Maddux, candidate for Tennessee’s 4th Congressional District, has personally traveled more than 7,300 miles in his personal truck since the commencement of his campaign in April.

“I’ve met many wonderful people while visiting the sixteen counties of the 4th District in the last six months,” he said. “From Cleveland, Tn., to Mt. Pleasant, the 4th Congressional District stretches almost 200 miles.”

“I’ve been listening to the concerns from people of all walks of life in the 4th District; small business owners, pipefitters, college students, single parents, short order cooks, farmers – you name it. Whether it’s jobs, drugs or Obamacare, I keep hearing the same theme from town-to-town: we need Congress to take action on our concerns. The people in Washington have been saying ‘repeal Obamacare’ for so long, the folks here in Tennessee think Congress has forgotten what ‘repeal’ means.

“I have been told it would take two million dollars to defeat Scott DesJarlais. That figure astounds me! I want the headlines to read ‘Maddux wins with least amount of money spent; that’s putting people first,” he said. “We were able to enjoy the fellowship and listen to concerns at our recent $10-a-plate ‘Farm House Supper’. Unlike the traditional high priced candidate dinners that only a certain class of people can afford, this price allow people from all walks of life to participate in the process. Be sure to look for Jack Maddux and his big red truck as he travels into your hometown over the next few months. People First is not just a tagline to this campaign, it is our mission statement.”

Campaign officials said, "Mr. Maddux is a United States Navy veteran, a former police officer and a proven business leader. As a middle class man of faith, husband and father, he believes that the problems facing Americans today need someone that has real experience in dealing with them and has a history of working hard. When Congress puts people first, real results can be accomplished."