Jack Maddux Travels The State Campaigning For 4th Congressional District Run

Wednesday, October 18, 2017

Jack Maddux, candidate for Tennessee’s 4th Congressional District, has personally traveled more than 7,300 miles in his personal truck since the commencement of his campaign in April.

“I’ve met many wonderful people while visiting the sixteen counties of the 4th District in the last six months,” he said. “From Cleveland, Tn., to Mt. Pleasant, the 4th Congressional District stretches almost 200 miles.”

“I’ve been listening to the concerns from people of all walks of life in the 4th District; small business owners, pipefitters, college students, single parents, short order cooks, farmers – you name it. Whether it’s jobs, drugs or Obamacare, I keep hearing the same theme from town-to-town: we need Congress to take action on our concerns. The people in Washington have been saying ‘repeal Obamacare’ for so long, the folks here in Tennessee think Congress has forgotten what ‘repeal’ means.

“I have been told it would take two million dollars to defeat Scott DesJarlais. That figure astounds me! I want the headlines to read ‘Maddux wins with least amount of money spent; that’s putting people first,” he said. “We were able to enjoy the fellowship and listen to concerns at our recent $10-a-plate ‘Farm House Supper’. Unlike the traditional high priced candidate dinners that only a certain class of people can afford, this price allow people from all walks of life to participate in the process. Be sure to look for Jack Maddux and his big red truck as he travels into your hometown over the next few months. People First is not just a tagline to this campaign, it is our mission statement.”

Campaign officials said, "Mr. Maddux is a United States Navy veteran, a former police officer and a proven business leader. As a middle class man of faith, husband and father, he believes that the problems facing Americans today need someone that has real experience in dealing with them and has a history of working hard. When Congress puts people first, real results can be accomplished." 



October 18, 2017

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

October 18, 2017

Man Who Was Shot At Intown Suites On Lee Highway Has Drug Charges Bound To Grand Jury

October 18, 2017

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury for Aug. 20. No Bills: CUMMINGS, HETHER MARIE W 39 F 0 1 GS 1652642 SAFETY EQUIPMENT VIOLATION PARKS, CORA LYNN

A man who was seriously injured in a shooting at the Intown Suites on Lee Highway in early January had drug charges bound to the Grand Jury against him on Wednesday. Joshua Eaker, 28, appeared

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury for Aug. 20. No Bills: CUMMINGS, HETHER MARIE W 39 F 0 1 GS 1652642 SAFETY EQUIPMENT VIOLATION PARKS, CORA LYNN B 51 F 0 1 GS 1674936 SIMPLE ASSAULT WHITE, JESSICA LYNN W 28 F 0 1 GS 1675400 CRIMINAL TRESPASSING True Bills: BALL, CHRISTINA JEAN W 33 F 303224 1 2 GS 1675402 THEFT OF PROPERTY ... (click for more)

A man who was seriously injured in a shooting at the Intown Suites on Lee Highway in early January had drug charges bound to the Grand Jury against him on Wednesday. Joshua Eaker, 28, appeared before General Sessions Court Judge Gary Starnes. A drug investigator said Eaker was found unconscious inside his vehicle at the Mapco located down Lee Highway from the motel. He ... (click for more)

Opinion

Vote No On The Rezoning For A New Landfill In Harrison - And Response (3)

County Commissioners, please consider the following facts when voting on the rezoning request for a new privately-owned C&D landfill in Harrison.  Use of this property for a landfill has been rejected by the county three times in the past (1971, 1984 and 2007).  In 1971 and 2007 the County Commissioners unanimously rejected the proposal.  In 1984 the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Mom Don’t Have…I Do’

It’s hard to know what goes through the mind of a five-year-old, particularly one who watches her mom go in and out of jail due to drug addiction. But little Sunshine Oelfke is obviously being raised right by her grandmother because the other morning, the five-year-old came into the kitchen before leaving for kindergarten with a baggie full of coins from her piggy bank. “I asked ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Canes Knocked To State Volleyball Loser's Bracket By Portland

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – East Hamilton, a relative green horn when it comes to volleyball’s biggest stage, saved its best effort of the season for Tuesday’s opening match of the 2017 state tournament against Sullivan South. Facing a five-time and defending champion from Kingsport, Tennessee, East Hamilton notched an impressive 3-0 sweep by scores of 25-22, 25-14 and 25-17. ... (click for more)

Baylor Beats Father Ryan Again To Advance At State

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The third time was not the charm for Father Ryan here at MTSU’s Murphy Center Tuesday afternoon. Facing the Baylor Lady Red Raiders in the opening round of the TSSAA D-II Class AA state volleyball tournament, the defending state runner-up Baylor squad defeated their Nashville rivals in three straight sets, winning by scores of 25-19, 25-12 and 25-23. ... (click for more)


