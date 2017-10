Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Friday, October 27, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

AIRKS, JONATHAN DAVID

711 WOODVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37413

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000

---

ANDERSON, KRISTEN RENEA

131 RAY SMITH LANE LIVINGSTON, 38570

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

POSSESSION OF COUNTERFEIT CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BALL, JEFFREY BRENT

1205 PEACHTREE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE FROM CATOOSA CO GA

---

BLAKELEY, LOGAN RODERICK

1705B WHITE OAK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374156327

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

---

BOND, MARVIN

1310 E 17TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 32404

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

BRENNER, TRAVIS ALLEN

3733 Premium Dr Chattanooga, 374154336

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ( CRIMMINAL CONSPIRACY)

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

---

CARMICHAEL, DELDRICK MAURICE

1612 ROANOKE AVE.

CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETHEFT OF PROPERTY---CHILDRESS, JASON ANDREW2313 STEWART STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---COX, BRANDON DAKOTA611 VALLEY BRIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTY---EDWARDS, JUSTUS CAINHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---FRISBEE, ALYSON MARIE105 CROSS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---HAYES, MARK ERIC1001 SHALLOWFORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFALSE IMPRISONMENTDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HENRY, BRANDON DALE810 S VALLEYWOOD CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTDRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROADDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONRECKLESS DRIVINGLIGHT LAW VIOLATION---HENRY, MATTHEW DEREK5602 NATIONS RD OOLTEWAH, 373638548Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---HOLIFIELD, JEREMY ROBERT4769 FORESTWOOD LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---HOLLINGSWORTH, THOMAS ALBERTHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI---LANE, TRENIECE LARONDA832 GILLESPIE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000---LAWSON, STEVEN JOSEPH1 PAULMAR DR # B CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY---LAYNE, JAMES EDWARD402 PATTEN CHAPEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFIRST DEGREE MURDER (ATTEMPT)DOMESTIC ASSAULT---LEWIS, BERNARD CLINTON3328 D NORTHCREST RD. DORVILLE, 30340Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---LUJAN, JESUS ANDRES5720 RAMPART STREET HOUSTON, 77081Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MASENGALE, KEYSHA MICHELE9133 YVONNE LANE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyUNLAWFUL USE OR POSSESSION OF BLUE LIGHTSPOSSESSION OF FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MCKIBBEN, JOHNNY JR4723 ROCKY RIVER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MCMATH, DENISE JOYCE1201 BOYNTON DR APT 402 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCTPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION---MILLER, KENNETH LEE3929 PATTON TOWN ST OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---MINCHEW, TROY DAVID10 VALENTINE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCETRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION---NELSON, PAMELA DENISE1707 VARNER RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II METH---OWENS, JOSHUA SKYLER172 HATFIELD CIRCLE MANCHESTER, 37355Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION---PETERSON, KEILA JANYSE3510 LILLIAN COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySTATE'S WITNESS---RANDOLPH, SHAWN DENNIS2512 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED (CAPIAS)---REBURN, KARI M7168 CRESTFIELD CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---REYNOLDS, ROLAND RICO3106 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---RICHIE, DALE GENE1051 COMBS TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE---SHERRILL, BECKY ANITA860 NORTH ORCHARD KNOB APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000---SMART, CARL GREGORY8615 BRENDA DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY)---TROXELL, JASON EUGENE900 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WILLIAMS, ROMONE S5410 SUNNYSIDE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374091916Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---WRIGHT, WILLIAM ALVON HUGHES701 NORTH PARK DALE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1000---ZAMORA, SHANE MATTHEW4615 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA FOVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF ALARAAZOLAMVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DIAZEPAM FOR

Here are the mug shots:

AIRKS, JONATHAN DAVID

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/13/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000 ANDERSON, KRISTEN RENEA

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/28/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

POSSESSION OF COUNTERFEIT CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BALL, JEFFREY BRENT

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/19/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE FROM CATOOSA CO GA BOND, MARVIN

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 11/21/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE BRENNER, TRAVIS ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/31/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ( CRIMMINAL CONSPIRACY)

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED CARMICHAEL, DELDRICK MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 12/29/1967

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

THEFT OF PROPERTY CHILDRESS, JASON ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 02/24/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COX, BRANDON DAKOTA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/07/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2017

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY EDWARDS, JUSTUS CAIN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/22/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION FRISBEE, ALYSON MARIE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/16/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

HAYES, MARK ERIC

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/29/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2017

Charge(s):

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HENRY, MATTHEW DEREK

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/14/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2017

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT HOLLINGSWORTH, THOMAS ALBERT

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/30/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI LANE, TRENIECE LARONDA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/16/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000 LAWSON, STEVEN JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/01/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY LEWIS, BERNARD CLINTON

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 09/08/1970

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE LUJAN, JESUS ANDRES

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/27/1983

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MASENGALE, KEYSHA MICHELE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/24/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2017

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL USE OR POSSESSION OF BLUE LIGHTS

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MCKIBBEN, JOHNNY JR

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 06/05/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MILLER, KENNETH LEE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 09/01/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

MINCHEW, TROY DAVID

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/05/1995

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION OWENS, JOSHUA SKYLER

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/24/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION PETERSON, KEILA JANYSE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/07/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2017

Charge(s):

STATE'S WITNESS RANDOLPH, SHAWN DENNIS

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/06/1994

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED (CAPIAS) REBURN, KARI M

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/17/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY REYNOLDS, ROLAND RICO

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/22/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT RICHIE, DALE GENE

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 03/13/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE SHERRILL, BECKY ANITA

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 01/06/1961

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 SMART, CARL GREGORY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/17/1988

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY) TROXELL, JASON EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/18/1982

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/26/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE