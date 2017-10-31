Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BACHAND, DION THOMAS

3409 LISA DR APT A EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)

---

BAHLS, MARIA

3115 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

---

BELL, CARVING LEBRON

959 GATEWAY AVE APT 4029 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

BRADEN, BRITTANY NICOLE

6784 GRAZING LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPUBLIC INTOXICATION---BRAMLETT, LAURA H610 W 12TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023701Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---BREDWELL, SHANE MICHAEL2312 NORTH CHAMBERLAIN CHATTANOOGA, 37414Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHEFT OF PROPERTYINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS---CHAUNCEY, JOHN DOUGLAS9923 LEWIS RD. SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolSPEEDING---COUSIN, FRED434 NORTH HICKORY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF CONTROLLED SUSBS)VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBS)VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING ON REVOKED )---COX, BRANDON DAKOTA611 VALLEY BRIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 10000---CRAIGHEAD, ADRIAN716 N HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---DAUGHERTY, AMANDA MARIE84 ASHLEY LN ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT (FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT)---DIAZ-RAMIREZ, ANSEMO1702 S WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYNO PROOF OF INSURANCEVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---DUPREE, GRAYSON SHERMAN87 SARAH LYNN DRIVE FORT OGLETHORPE, 31068Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY)---EARLS, DEMONTES DASHONE4929 PATTENTOWN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)---EARLY, TYLER LAMAR2811 RIDGE CREST DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061560Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)---EUSTICE, JENNIFER LYNN8880 LOVELL ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---FORMAN, SCOTT THOMAS3408 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---FOSKEY, AARON JAY4270 GREEN ACRES DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---FREEMAN, WILLIAM DEON1914 DUPONT STREET HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---FUGET, VERONICA ANN7324 SHALLOWFORD RD #104 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---GANNON, LOUIE ANTHYONY115 GILLISPIE TERRACE/HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY---GASS, CATHEY LYNN4300 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000 (AUTO)CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---GETER, MARQUELL LEBRON3804 CHERWOOD LANE #A CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARY OF AN AUTOTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000---HEFFNER, THOMAS JAMES1202 POPULAR ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HEREFORD, DEREK ANTONIO6030 TALLADEGA AVENUE CHATTATOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HESTER, MARCUS JAY7822 HUNTINGTON FOREST DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS DRIVING---HOLT, ANTHONY L111 N WEST STREET DECHERD, 37324Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HOWE, VIRGINIA ALMA936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT 32W RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000---HUDGINS, DESMOND DEONTAE812 BELLE VISTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION---JOHNSON, AUTUMN NICOLE1604 UNION AVE APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---JOHNSON, LUPE CARLENE2866 FERNLEAF LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---MANN, JENNIFER ELIZABETH431 ISBILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MAYS, RUSSELL ANDERSON8734 SWEET TEA LANE HARRISON, 37416Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO APPEAR---MCNEESE, CANDICE BROOK18 MCGLETHON LN DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MOORER, FELICIA LASHAWE1812 S GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT UNDER 1000)VIOLATION OF PROBATION(FAILURE TO APPEAR)VIOLATION OF PROBATION(PROSTITUTION)---NEWBY, WILLIS LABRON1802 LONG STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT (NON CHILD SUPPORT)CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON CHILD SUPPORT)---ORR, CALVIN TERREL1011 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064212Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---OWENS, GARY LEBRON3210 BROAD ST, APT 53 Chattanooga, 37408Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---PANGELINAN, SABRINA R1913 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONEVADING ARRESTLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)---PARRISH, SUSAN K6323 BRICKHOUSE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION---PETTY, TRALONDRA MICHELLE210 HENDRICKS BLVD APT 31 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OVER $10,000---PRICE, JEREMY DAVID4511 PONTIAC DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---PROCTOR, JOSEPH ROBERT1016 FLOYD DR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY (MOTORCYCLE)---ROBERTS, DARRYL KEVIN7620 CECELIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFRAUDULENT INSURANCE CLAIMFALSE REPORT---RUTH, WILLIAM JACOB2700 SHEPHERD VIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---SHELTON, DERRICK JEROME710 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL SIMULATION---SIMPSON, JESSIE SAMUEL12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---SKALKA, DAVID JOHNNY209 PINE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING ON REVOKEDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---STEWART, VEROD KRISTEN1809 SPRING CREEK LANE ATLANTA, 30350Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL SIMULATIONCRIMINAL SIMULATIONTHEFT OF IDENTITYFORGERYFORGERYFORGERYFORGERYFORGERYFORGERYFORGERYFORGERY---THORNTON, JACQUES DESHAWN5213 TACOA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---VICE, GEOFFREY KYLE318 BRANCH DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyINDECENT EXPOSUREPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---WALKER, GREGORY2501 S MORRIS CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL SIMULATIONCRIMINAL SIMULATIONTHEFT OF PROPERTY---WEBB, JOHN ABB5017 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTAOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---WHITE, YOLANDRA MICHELLE1 E 11TH ST APT 317 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)---ZIRANGUA-YACUTA, MARCOS A4203 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

Here are the mug shots:

BACHAND, DION THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/05/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI) BAHLS, MARIA

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/19/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION BRAMLETT, LAURA H

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 03/07/1955

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BREDWELL, SHANE MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/29/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT OF PROPERTY

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS CHAUNCEY, JOHN DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/06/1975

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017

Charge(s):

SPEEDING COUSIN, FRED

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/19/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF CONTROLLED SUSBS)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBS)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING ON REVOKED ) COX, BRANDON DAKOTA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/07/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 10000 DAUGHERTY, AMANDA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/28/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT) DUPREE, GRAYSON SHERMAN

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 08/22/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY) EARLS, DEMONTES DASHONE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/05/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

EARLY, TYLER LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 11/15/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT) EUSTICE, JENNIFER LYNN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/19/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S FORMAN, SCOTT THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 05/13/1968

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FOSKEY, AARON JAY

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 08/26/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE FREEMAN, WILLIAM DEON

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 06/06/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FUGET, VERONICA ANN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 07/09/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR GANNON, LOUIE ANTHYONY

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/13/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY HEFFNER, THOMAS JAMES

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 11/27/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HEREFORD, DEREK ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/20/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HESTER, MARCUS JAY

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/05/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

HOLT, ANTHONY L

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/28/1979

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOWE, VIRGINIA ALMA

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 11/22/1958

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000 HUDGINS, DESMOND DEONTAE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/03/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION JOHNSON, LUPE CARLENE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/07/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) MANN, JENNIFER ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/13/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MAYS, RUSSELL ANDERSON

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/16/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO APPEAR MCNEESE, CANDICE BROOK

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/17/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOORER, FELICIA LASHAWE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 03/18/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT UNDER 1000)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(FAILURE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(PROSTITUTION) NEWBY, WILLIS LABRON

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/21/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON CHILD SUPPORT)

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON CHILD SUPPORT) PANGELINAN, SABRINA R

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/29/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

EVADING ARREST

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

PARRISH, SUSAN K

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 09/04/1955

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION PETTY, TRALONDRA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/10/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OVER $10,000 PROCTOR, JOSEPH ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/30/1979

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY (MOTORCYCLE) ROBERTS, DARRYL KEVIN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/09/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017

Charge(s):

FRAUDULENT INSURANCE CLAIM

FALSE REPORT RUTH, WILLIAM JACOB

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/04/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) SHELTON, DERRICK JEROME

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 01/31/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL SIMULATION SKALKA, DAVID JOHNNY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/06/1990

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA STEWART, VEROD KRISTEN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/23/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

THEFT OF IDENTITY

FORGERY

FORGERY

FORGERY

FORGERY

FORGERY

FORGERY

FORGERY

FORGERY THORNTON, JACQUES DESHAWN

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 04/27/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY WALKER, GREGORY

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 12/01/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

THEFT OF PROPERTY