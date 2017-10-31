 Wednesday, November 1, 2017 48.2°F   clear   Clear

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BACHAND, DION THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/05/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
BAHLS, MARIA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/19/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
BRAMLETT, LAURA H
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 03/07/1955
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BREDWELL, SHANE MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/29/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
CHAUNCEY, JOHN DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/06/1975
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
COUSIN, FRED
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/19/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF CONTROLLED SUSBS)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBS)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING ON REVOKED )
COX, BRANDON DAKOTA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/07/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 10000
DAUGHERTY, AMANDA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/28/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT)
DUPREE, GRAYSON SHERMAN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/22/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY)
EARLS, DEMONTES DASHONE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/05/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

EARLY, TYLER LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/15/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
EUSTICE, JENNIFER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/19/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
FORMAN, SCOTT THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 05/13/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FOSKEY, AARON JAY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/26/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FREEMAN, WILLIAM DEON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/06/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FUGET, VERONICA ANN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/09/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
GANNON, LOUIE ANTHYONY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/13/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
HEFFNER, THOMAS JAMES
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/27/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HEREFORD, DEREK ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/20/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HESTER, MARCUS JAY
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/05/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS DRIVING

HOLT, ANTHONY L
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/28/1979
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOWE, VIRGINIA ALMA
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 11/22/1958
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
HUDGINS, DESMOND DEONTAE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/03/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
JOHNSON, LUPE CARLENE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/07/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
MANN, JENNIFER ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/13/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MAYS, RUSSELL ANDERSON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/16/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MCNEESE, CANDICE BROOK
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/17/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOORER, FELICIA LASHAWE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/18/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT UNDER 1000)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(FAILURE TO APPEAR)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(PROSTITUTION)
NEWBY, WILLIS LABRON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/21/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON CHILD SUPPORT)
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON CHILD SUPPORT)
PANGELINAN, SABRINA R
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/29/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • EVADING ARREST
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

PARRISH, SUSAN K
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 09/04/1955
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
PETTY, TRALONDRA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/10/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OVER $10,000
PROCTOR, JOSEPH ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/30/1979
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY (MOTORCYCLE)
ROBERTS, DARRYL KEVIN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/09/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017
Charge(s):
  • FRAUDULENT INSURANCE CLAIM
  • FALSE REPORT
RUTH, WILLIAM JACOB
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/04/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
SHELTON, DERRICK JEROME
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/31/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
SKALKA, DAVID JOHNNY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/06/1990
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STEWART, VEROD KRISTEN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/23/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY
  • FORGERY
  • FORGERY
  • FORGERY
  • FORGERY
  • FORGERY
  • FORGERY
  • FORGERY
  • FORGERY
THORNTON, JACQUES DESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/27/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WALKER, GREGORY
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 12/01/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY

WEBB, JOHN ABB
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 09/09/1961
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
WHITE, YOLANDRA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 05/27/1966
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)



