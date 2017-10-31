Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
BACHAND, DION THOMAS
3409 LISA DR APT A EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
---
BAHLS, MARIA
3115 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
BELL, CARVING LEBRON
959 GATEWAY AVE APT 4029 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
BRADEN, BRITTANY NICOLE
6784 GRAZING LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BRAMLETT, LAURA H
610 W 12TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023701
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BREDWELL, SHANE MICHAEL
2312 NORTH CHAMBERLAIN CHATTANOOGA, 37414
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
CHAUNCEY, JOHN DOUGLAS
9923 LEWIS RD. SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
SPEEDING
---
COUSIN, FRED
434 NORTH HICKORY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF CONTROLLED SUSBS)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBS)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING ON REVOKED )
---
COX, BRANDON DAKOTA
611 VALLEY BRIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 10000
---
CRAIGHEAD, ADRIAN
716 N HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
DAUGHERTY, AMANDA MARIE
84 ASHLEY LN ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT)
---
DIAZ-RAMIREZ, ANSEMO
1702 S WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
DUPREE, GRAYSON SHERMAN
87 SARAH LYNN DRIVE FORT OGLETHORPE, 31068
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY)
---
EARLS, DEMONTES DASHONE
4929 PATTENTOWN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
---
EARLY, TYLER LAMAR
2811 RIDGE CREST DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061560
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
---
EUSTICE, JENNIFER LYNN
8880 LOVELL ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
FORMAN, SCOTT THOMAS
3408 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FOSKEY, AARON JAY
4270 GREEN ACRES DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
FREEMAN, WILLIAM DEON
1914 DUPONT STREET HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FUGET, VERONICA ANN
7324 SHALLOWFORD RD #104 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
GANNON, LOUIE ANTHYONY
115 GILLISPIE TERRACE/HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
---
GASS, CATHEY LYNN
4300 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000 (AUTO)
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
GETER, MARQUELL LEBRON
3804 CHERWOOD LANE #A CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
---
HEFFNER, THOMAS JAMES
1202 POPULAR ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HEREFORD, DEREK ANTONIO
6030 TALLADEGA AVENUE CHATTATOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HESTER, MARCUS JAY
7822 HUNTINGTON FOREST DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
HOLT, ANTHONY L
111 N WEST STREET DECHERD, 37324
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HOWE, VIRGINIA ALMA
936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT 32W RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
---
HUDGINS, DESMOND DEONTAE
812 BELLE VISTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
---
JOHNSON, AUTUMN NICOLE
1604 UNION AVE APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
JOHNSON, LUPE CARLENE
2866 FERNLEAF LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
MANN, JENNIFER ELIZABETH
431 ISBILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MAYS, RUSSELL ANDERSON
8734 SWEET TEA LANE HARRISON, 37416
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MCNEESE, CANDICE BROOK
18 MCGLETHON LN DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MOORER, FELICIA LASHAWE
1812 S GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT UNDER 1000)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(PROSTITUTION)
---
NEWBY, WILLIS LABRON
1802 LONG STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON CHILD SUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON CHILD SUPPORT)
---
ORR, CALVIN TERREL
1011 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064212
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
OWENS, GARY LEBRON
3210 BROAD ST, APT 53 Chattanooga, 37408
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
PANGELINAN, SABRINA R
1913 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
EVADING ARREST
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
---
PARRISH, SUSAN K
6323 BRICKHOUSE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
---
PETTY, TRALONDRA MICHELLE
210 HENDRICKS BLVD APT 31 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OVER $10,000
---
PRICE, JEREMY DAVID
4511 PONTIAC DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PROCTOR, JOSEPH ROBERT
1016 FLOYD DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY (MOTORCYCLE)
---
ROBERTS, DARRYL KEVIN
7620 CECELIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FRAUDULENT INSURANCE CLAIM
FALSE REPORT
---
RUTH, WILLIAM JACOB
2700 SHEPHERD VIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
SHELTON, DERRICK JEROME
710 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
---
SIMPSON, JESSIE SAMUEL
12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
SKALKA, DAVID JOHNNY
209 PINE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
STEWART, VEROD KRISTEN
1809 SPRING CREEK LANE ATLANTA, 30350
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
THEFT OF IDENTITY
FORGERY
FORGERY
FORGERY
FORGERY
FORGERY
FORGERY
FORGERY
FORGERY
---
THORNTON, JACQUES DESHAWN
5213 TACOA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
VICE, GEOFFREY KYLE
318 BRANCH DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
INDECENT EXPOSURE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
WALKER, GREGORY
2501 S MORRIS CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WEBB, JOHN ABB
5017 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTAOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
WHITE, YOLANDRA MICHELLE
1 E 11TH ST APT 317 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)
---
ZIRANGUA-YACUTA, MARCOS A
4203 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
