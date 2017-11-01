 Wednesday, November 1, 2017 62.4°F   overcast   Overcast

County Commission Rejects Boyd Plan For Giving More Time To Consider Tax Increases

Wednesday, November 1, 2017

The County Commission on Wednesday declined to go along with a resolution by Commissioner Tim Boyd to give more time for consideration of tax increases.

He said County Mayor Jim Coppinger earlier said there would be a balanced budget with no tax hike. He said later the county mayor reversed course and said there would be an increase after all.

Commissioner Boyd said little time was given before the commission was asked to vote.

His resolution called for two separate affirmative votes at two separate regularly scheduled commission meetings.

However, no one seconded the motion.

Sabrena Smedley said the commission can always delay a vote if commissioners feel more time is needed.



Police said a couple in their 90s were "heart-broken" after a yard worker stole three wedding rings valued at over $10,000. Brandon Dakota Cox, 24, of 611 Valley Bridge Road, was charged with ... (click for more)

Police said a cashier at the Signal Mountain Walmart stole $19,000 from the store and was caught on video stuffing cash in her boots. Tralondra Michelle Petty, 33, of 210 Hendricks Blvd., ... (click for more)

The County Commission on Wednesday declined to go along with a resolution by Commissioner Tim Boyd to give more time for consideration of tax increases. He said County Mayor Jim Coppinger ... (click for more)


Police said a couple in their 90s were "heart-broken" after a yard worker stole three wedding rings valued at over $10,000. Brandon Dakota Cox, 24, of 611 Valley Bridge Road, was charged with theft over $10,000, theft and burglary. The couple, ages 94 and 91, said they hired Cox on Oct. 13 for landscaping work at their home on N. Park Road. They said he asked to go inside ... (click for more)

Police said a cashier at the Signal Mountain Walmart stole $19,000 from the store and was caught on video stuffing cash in her boots. Tralondra Michelle Petty, 33, of 210 Hendricks Blvd., was charged with theft over $10,000. Walmart officials said audits started showing shortages of money. They said the shortages were at times Ms. Petty was working. She was then observed ... (click for more)

Opinion

Commission Needs To Step Up And Support The 2-Vote Resolution

We hope that what we have read is simply not true--that eight members of the County Commission are not even willing to discuss Commissioner Boyd's proposal to have the Commission vote twice any time it decides to raise our property taxes.  Is there any legitimate reason why anyone would not support this proposal, especially since seven of our commissioners are running for re-election ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My November Garden

With a long-range weather forecast that doesn’t allow for a freeze until after Thanksgiving, it is fun to see so many annuals thriving in the leaves and last night’s candy wrappers. Our November Walk through the Garden makes me believe this will be a wonderful autumn. Last month we got twice the rain we normally do and, with 10 full inches over the average for the first 10 months ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols' Jones Now Battling Kendrick Concussion Controversy

Tennessee football, mired in controversy over how much longer will Butch Jones coach the team, was fighting a new firestorm Wednesday. Senior offensive lineman Brett Kendrick reportedly played the second half against Kentucky with a concussion and Jones and athletic director John Currie quickly addressed the situation. “I can tell you this: We would never, ever knowingly ... (click for more)

Georgia Bulldogs Are No. 1 In Season’s First College Football Playoff Rankings

For the first time in school history, Georgia has opened the College Football Playoff rankings in the No. 1 spot. On Tuesday, the College Football Playoff Committee put the Bulldogs at No. 1 in the rankings, just ahead of Alabama. Rounding out the top four teams in the country were Notre Dame at No. 3 and Clemson at No. 4. The Bulldogs haven’t been ranked this high since 2008 ... (click for more)


