County Commission Rejects Boyd Plan For Giving More Time To Consider Tax Increases

Wednesday, November 1, 2017

The County Commission on Wednesday declined to go along with a resolution by Commissioner Tim Boyd to give more time for consideration of tax increases.

He said County Mayor Jim Coppinger earlier said there would be a balanced budget with no tax hike. He said later the county mayor reversed course and said there would be an increase after all.

Commissioner Boyd said little time was given before the commission was asked to vote.

His resolution called for two separate affirmative votes at two separate regularly scheduled commission meetings.

However, no one seconded the motion.

Sabrena Smedley said the commission can always delay a vote if commissioners feel more time is needed.