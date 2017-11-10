Jose Carmelo Mendoza-Gonzalez, 33, Arrested In Whitfield County On Multiple Charges

Friday, November 10, 2017

The Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Thursday, of a sexual assault that had occurred at a residence on Wooten Drive.

The victim, an adult female, advised officers that she was spending the night with some family members at the residence and during the early morning hours she was assaulted. She stated she woke up when a relative at the residence was attempting to have sexual intercourse with her without her consent. Upon waking up she was able to stop the assault.

During the investigation detectives obtained evidence that corroborated the victim’s statement. The suspect was picked up and questioned by Investigators. During a search of a bag belonging to the suspect, a drug pipe with methamphetamine residue was discovered.

Jose Carmelo Mendoza-Gonzalez, 33, of 208 Wooten Drive, has been charged with criminal attempt to commit rape, aggravated sexual battery, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime. He is currently being held in the Whitfield County Jail without bond.