2 Arrested On Meth And Marijuana Charges In Rossville

Tuesday, November 14, 2017

Agents with the LMJCDTF conducted a follow-up investigation at 508 James Street, Rossville. The investigation provided probable cause for a subsequent search warrant.

While executing the search warrant, agents located approximately eight pounds of suspected ICE Methamphetamine, and approximately five pounds of suspected high-grade marijuana. Estimated street value of the suspected narcotics is in excess of $400,000.

Two people were arrested in connection with the case. They are identified as the following:

Danyale Renee Cooper and Todd Lee Harmon



508 James Street, Rossville, Ga., 30741

