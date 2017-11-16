Henry Launches Re-Election Campaign With Walden Club Fundraiser

Thursday, November 16, 2017

Circuit Court Clerk Larry Henry launched his re-election campaign with a Monday night reception.

Over 150 people attended the Walden Club’s main Ballroom to show their support for the former County Commission member.

Mr. Henry is seeking his second time overseeing the Circuit Court Clerk's Office.

He said, “It is an honor to serve the people of Hamilton County and I ask for your continued support. I ask that you allow me, along with the incredible staff to continue the work we have started and continue to diligently serve the people and the courts of Hamilton County. ”