Henry Launches Re-Election Campaign With Walden Club Fundraiser

Thursday, November 16, 2017
Circuit Court Clerk Larry Henry launched his re-election campaign with a Monday night reception.

Over 150 people attended the Walden Club’s main Ballroom to show their support for the former County Commission member.

Mr. Henry is seeking his second time overseeing the Circuit Court Clerk's Office.

He said, “It is an honor to serve the people of Hamilton County and I ask for your continued support. I ask that you allow me, along with the incredible staff to continue the work we have started and continue to diligently serve the people and the courts of Hamilton County.



Tim Hensley Takes Communication Role At County Schools

Upcoming Red Bank Commission Agenda For Tuesday

Whitfield County Sheriff's Office Identifies 27 Suspects On Prescription Drug Abuse Charges


Tim Hensley, APR has joined the Hamilton County Schools working with school system communications "to begin to build relationships with students, staff, parents and the community to involve everyone ... (click for more)

Here is the Red Bank Commission agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order – Mayor John Roberts II. Roll Call – City Manager Mayor Roberts ____, Vice-Mayor Pierce ____, Commissioner LeCompte ... (click for more)

The Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office Narcotic’s Unit has been conducting a four-month covert operation into prescription drug abuse in the county. Prescription drug abuse is the use of a ... (click for more)


Tim Hensley, APR has joined the Hamilton County Schools working with school system communications "to begin to build relationships with students, staff, parents and the community to involve everyone in the community’s schools."   "Communication is much more than just providing information to our parents and community," Mr. Hensley stated. "To be effective in strengthening ... (click for more)

Here is the Red Bank Commission agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order – Mayor John Roberts II. Roll Call – City Manager Mayor Roberts ____, Vice-Mayor Pierce ____, Commissioner LeCompte ____, Commissioner Pope ___, Commissioner Rose ____ III. Invocation – IV. Pledge of Allegiance – V. Consideration of the Minutes for approval or correction: A. November ... (click for more)

Opinion

Signal Mountain Should Be Problem Solvers Around The City

Re: Roy Exum’s “Stay, Signal Mountain, Stay”  Well this article is something to think about. I think the split could go either way, and Signal Mountain schools would still flourish, as they have done for the past several years. What I'm worried about is why Signal Mountain has not yet had the guts to go be problem solvers at Howard, or Tyner, or Central. Why do ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: It’s Time – Get Ready For The Holidays

One week from today not everyone in the United States will celebrate Thanksgiving.  There is an abundance of people – perhaps in your own family or in your Sunday School class – who wish there was no Thanksgiving or Christmas or New Year’s Eve. For those who struggle with depression and other mental disorders, festive holidays are awful. You see, people like me watch as ... (click for more)

Sports

Soddy Daisy Sweeps Boyd-Buchanan In Season Opener

It’s been several years since Bill Eller coached a high school basketball game in the Chattanooga area, so it was no real surprise that the veteran leader admitted to being “just a little bit tense and nervous” before his team’s first game of the season Tuesday night. Eller is now the head coach at Soddy Daisy and he had a smile on his face after the 63-49 victory over the Boyd-Buchanan ... (click for more)

UTC Women Drop 78-67 Loss At Stetson

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women’s basketball team fell 78-67 at Stetson Wednesday night at the Edmunds Center in non-conference action. UTC starts the season at 0-3 for the first time since the 2010-11 season.   Chattanooga outscored the Hatters 42-28 in the second half and didn’t allow a single field goal in the final frame. Seniors Keiana and Aryanna ... (click for more)


