CSAS Teacher Who Was Once Reported Missing Facing DUI Charge

Sunday, November 19, 2017

A teacher at Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences, who recently was reported missing and then was spotted, has now been arrested.

John Albert Eaton, 44, was arrested Sunday in Red Bank on a DUI charge.

He gave his address as 9580 Sweet Gum Lane, Soddy Daisy.

Eaton's wife had reported him missing after she said he told her he was going to the school on a Sunday afternoon to do some work for the coming week.

She said he did not return.

School officials said he never made it to the campus that day.

Police closed the missing persons case after Eaton was spotted on store videos around town.